THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Stealth Stimulus Has Arrived

The Fed has already accomplished more with its verbiage this year than it had last time when it cut rates all the way to near-zero and did trillions of dollars of QE. And we’re seeing the first results. (11 minutes)
What a world we live in. Now the entire US/global ‘growth’ story on the various bourses has to rely on confidence tricks and counterfeit money to make up the appearance of….What?…Prosperity???
Is this what the ultimate achievement of the human brain has to show in the 21st century? Fake it till you make it.
Well, as far as this little human brain can tell they STILL haven’t made it, certainly not since their hair-on-fire panic of 2008, that’s for sure!
May the good Lord preserve all of us from this criminal lunacy!
I just don’t know, Wolf. Should you meet an untimely end, will the number one suspect be Musk or Powell?
Thank you for another fine report. They are the dog’s bollocks.
Wolf makes the point that the Fed has got more significant results from its recent jawboning than it got previously by actually lowering rates. Fair enough, but the problem is that it has created the expectation that lower rates are imminent. I think you might see some fireworks if Powell doesn’t come through in July.
No more soup for you !!!
Very interesting article. It shows only emotion seems to rule markets nowadays. It is a short term win for the Fed for achieving lower long term rates without actually doing anything. The big medium risk is the market being so emotional may realise sooner or later that if the Fed does nothing in July, there will be panic again and many loosing their shirts. I personally find it very difficult to invest in such markets when it seems fundamentals no longer apply.
How does an inverted or flattened yield curve affect bank lending?
Why was a yield curve inversion sometimes a precursor to negative GDP growth?
US house flipping activity reached a nine year high in Q1 2019. There had been an increase in high interest – low collateral loans originated by private equity (non-banking) businesses to house flippers.
Where is the next crisis coming from? Check the usual places.
1) Gravity with the negative rate cause the US yield
curve mid section to cave in, dragging the long duration down with them, beyond Fed control. Rates are ganging on each, creating a bottleneck.
2) Central banks are swinging in their infantile play ground.
Short duration up, long duration down. Up & down its a lot of fun, even for serious adults with PhD in economy.
The swing base is sinking, because of their weight, amplitude is short and their legs dug in a big hole in the ground.
3) Negative rates purpose is to keep stability and tranquility, to kick the can down. On the stock markets they are system control with positive feedback.
I am still confused. If we are indeed in a borrow and spend (credit) economy and even if the Fed gets people to borrow more it still has to be paid back or stiff the creditor at some point and thereby reducing spending that’s propping up the market in the future. I’m with you, I don’t see what the Fed hopes to accomplish with cuts other than to try to delay the inevitable market reset they know is coming.