THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The Next Big Letdown for Stocks.
Walls Street is hoping for rate cuts and a new bout of QE, expecting that a recession will force the Fed’s hand. Stocks have surged for three months based on that hope for a recession, rate cuts, and QE. But what if the Fed stopped tightening too soon, and instead of a recession, we’ll get slightly lower economic growth, but with some added inflation? (10 minutes)
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Navigating a mild recession is like tiptoeing through a minefield, with the UXO numbers continuing to increase with every delay. Meanwhile the FED holds a very old and smudged map without any indication of true north.
Actually the Fed’s got the latest edition of the map , it’s only choosing to go by the same principles that holds the helicopter propeller to the vertical shaft!
You know which one I mean?
“ the Jesus Nut”!! :)
Looking around the world, the US economy remains the only bright spot.
China, Europe, Canada all appear to be heading or are in a recession.
If the US only suffers a slowdown then it can only due to better management of their economy.
If a recession hits Canada, as it appears to be, it will be due to the cumulative compounding of Trudope’s very anti- business policies.
Honest question a friend of mine rents a few homes he told that even though the home itself has “doubled” in the past five years however he can’t raise the rent at all.
Surely these types of gains are a result of paper wealth and demand upon finding a sucker willing to pay the inflated asset prices with dreams of selling to another sucker.
Normally someone has to hold the bag eventually however those affirmative asset holders apparently believe this can go on forever?
Either it’s a bubble and housing prices correct or it’s inflation and it leads increasing rent costs.
That (irrational relationship between prices and rents) has to be a pretty strong signal that things have gone awry.
Probably a good time to sell.
without corresponding cuts in government (of course, will never happen) , also start to encourage and give folks and incentive to save again and reduce debt we are driving faster than Thelma and Louise toward that cliff…
I’m not sure a recession, reduced interest rates, and QE would bring the stock market higher this time. Stock market valuations are a lot higher now than they were last time QE was implemented. Everything has a limit.
Plus, think what would happen to pension funding if interest rates were repressed for another couple years. We already see significant underfunding along with a 6-7% return assumption. The side effects of QE aren’t some hypothetical anymore.
I have been beating the slower growth with inflation drums for quite a while. There is no other choice. Too much debt in the system.
If the market decides the fed will tolerate some inflation without jacking rates up, stocks could move up.