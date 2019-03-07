US Dollar Hits 52-Week High in Cleanest-Dirty-Shirt-Syndrome on New ECB Stimulus, as Old ECB Stimulus Fails to Stimulate

The real worry is the economy in the Eurozone.
The Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc, and which is dominated by the euro, jumped 0.83% to 97.71 at the moment, hitting at least briefly its 52-week high, as the euro slumped 1.1% against the dollar, following the ECB’s announcement earlier today. But it wasn’t just a one-day event for the dollar, but an eight-day rally in an uptrend that started in early February (data via Investing.com):
The real worry is the economy in the Eurozone – despite the fabulous stimulus the ECB has heaped on it for years, including a brutal negative-interest-rate policy and massive QE that has inflated the ECB’s balance sheet to over 40% of Eurozone GDP (by comparison, the Fed’s balance sheet is down to 19.5% of US GDP).
The Eurozone economy is deteriorating rapidly. In the post-meeting press conference today, ECB president Mario Draghi announced that the ECB had slashed its economic growth forecast for the Eurozone to 1.1% for 2019, a sharp cut from its forecast of 1.7% growth at the December meeting, and down from its 1.9% growth forecast last summer.
“Incoming data have continued to be weak, in particular in the manufacturing sector, reflecting the slowdown in external demand compounded by some country and sector-specific factors,” the statement says.
Instead of admitting that its radical experimental monetary policies were a colossal error as the economic growth is now dwindling despite or because of the stimulus, and instead of gradually raising its policy rates above the rate of inflation to end its brutal “financial repression,” and instead of shedding the bonds on its balance sheet to push up long-term interest rates and force a restructuring of the bogged-down European economy so that it would liquidate or restructure the debts of zombie companies and lighten the load of restructured companies to allow them to have a fresh start – all of it at investors expense – the ECB does the opposite.
It promises new bank liquidity programs in the Eurozone which is already drowning in central-bank liquidity, to get banks to lend more to these zombie companies and keep them from restructuring their debts.
These targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) are loans by the ECB to banks at a rate indexed to the ECB’s “main refinancing operations” rate, which is currently 0.0%. The idea is that banks would lend this free money aggressively. In the past, banks used these loans to aggressively buy the government bonds of their countries, such as shaky Italian banks buying shaky Italian government bonds, and collecting the difference while getting everyone worked up about this “doom loop.”
There will be unspecified incentives in these programs to discourage this type of thing, but good luck. The loans would start in September 2019 and end in March 2021, with maturities of two years.
But the last thing the Eurozone needs is more liquidity after having been doused with ECB liquidity. The negative-interest-rate policy and QE have repressed yields and have made dirt-cheap credit available to just about all comers. So the problem in the Eurozone is not a lack of cheap credit.
The ECB has named this program “TLTRO-III” because it’s the third such creature of liquidity injections since 2014.
But at least pushing the ECB’s deposit rate further into the negative and restarting QE are off the table. There appears to be no appetite for them.
Markets were spooked – instead of levitating due to the promised bank liquidity programs.
Stocks in Europe sold off, particularly European banking stocks, with the shares of favorite piñata Deutsche Bank – now, there’s something that needs to be cleaned out at investor expense – dropping 5.1% (to €7.75) since the announcement earlier today. The Stoxx 660 bank index, which includes banks outside the Eurozone, fell 1.1%.
The dollar index, against this background, jumped to its 52-week high, a sign that the US economy, including its manufacturing sector, is currently seen as the “cleanest dirty shirt” among the major economies.
More and more voices, including those from current and former Fed governors, are trying to prepare the markets for a Fed rate hike or two later this year — or one later this year and one next year. Yes, they say, the economy hit a soft patch in Q1 due to the government shutdown, delays and lower tax refunds, and some other factors, and Q1 GDP will be lousy. But these voices warn markets that the pace will pick up in Q2 and Q3 to a decent but not exhilarating pace, and that in this environment, the Fed isn’t quite done yet with its rate hike cycle.
That the dollar has been building up momentum since early February and is now at a 52-week high against the DXY basket of currencies is a sign that at least the currency market isn’t totally dead set on a dovish U-turn at the Fed.
Lael Brainard just said that the balance sheet reduction will come to an end in 2019. Some others hint at rate hikes later this year. What exactly are they trying to convey? Or is it confusion by design?
It seems as though the 1-year Treasury has been leading, and the FFR following its lead. The 1-year is getting awfully close to the FFR. If it dips much more, then my prediction is that the Fed will cut the FFR to make it appear the FFR leads.
I guess this could be a Q theory, whatever that is. (And why “Q”? Why not “X”? I won’t fill up Google’s storage of my searches with that, so maybe I’ll never know…)
Is “different” policy.
They are trying to see if another adrenaline shot to the economy is going to work.
It worked for 10 years. Now 2019 is looking like an inflection point. Market earnings potential is near record lows, with historically 95th percentile in stocks.
So in summary, they are confused due to the confusion that is the market. They see the indicators of a deep depression without the bust moment, see China’s GDP infusions, see Draghi’s EU QE’s, and cant seem to get a bearing at the moment. At least that is how I see it.
BTW, BTC is the new indicator for upcoming QE. Its literally pegs to it quite nicely. Nothing says growth in the most speculative of speculative investments like a bunch of ZIRP cash floating around.
“Ignore the man behind the curtain” Wizard of Oz
Ignoring all the economic mumbo-jumbo for a sec.
With exports decreasing, is it possible to maintain economic growth with a declining population? Japan, South Korea, and Europe need an answer stat.
Yes. People over-estimate declining populations’ effect on the economy. Japan is actually a lot stronger than most people think. It has extremely low crime rates, a very highly educated populace, and population decline has actually trimmed the expenses of their ubiquitous social programs. South Korea has some of the world’s largest companies, so they are actually doing quite well. Europe has issues though, but more related to horrible austerity measures and the abomination that is the EU/Brussels.
I’m in the school that they know what they’re doing, and what they say they’re doing is rarely what they are really doing. I suspect the stimulus isn’t in cheap bank loans, it’s in devaluation to stimulate exports. And the EUR did drop strongly vs. the rest of the world currencies.
The interesting thing about the currency wars is that oddly enough, for all the “trade war” and “currency manipulator” talk, the Chinese Yuan vs. US Dollar has been incredibly stable for the past 10 years. That exchange rate has stayed in the range 6.55 +/- 0.45 yuan/dollar. That’s a variation only about 7% around the midpoint, and with basically no trend. The Euro and the Yen have moved a lot more than that, with the Euro trending from almost $1.50 to only $1.10 in that same time period, a slip of over 25%.
So today Europe printed itself another percent or two of devaluation in order to stave off the inevitable reckoning. And perhaps its feature-not-bug that the extra bank credit comes just before the Brexit hits the fan, and financially-constrained banks might need a bit of extra flex?
Seeker: Central bankers are doing the only thing they know, printing money!
The only thing they change is what they call it! ZIRP, NIRP, now TLTRO!
I have long lost faith in the wisdom of central bankers. They sure think they know what they are doing and try crazier stuff when things don’t quite go as per the plan.
I am very happy with:
– my DXY position
– recent fiscal policies in US that freed the economy from reliance on the Fed stimulus.
No, you should read more about what the central banks did in, say, 2008-2011. They have a lot more tools than just printing. The fact that the ECB is doing this policy adjusting using, say, 2-year loans rather than some other policy option is significant. Wolf clearly pointed out that they didn’t do deeper NIRP or more QE. One might ask why? I don’t know, but I know there’s a reason.
BTW, another side-effect of the EUR dropping vs. USD and CNY is that now the US and Chinese have cover to not raise rates (US) and to simulate as needed (China).
The economy is on steroids, and it will end the same as for athletes, as a wreck. There is no end game, no plan B, and that is the biggest obstacle to the way out. The markets sank because it wasn’t as generous as prior TLTROs, which says it all.
Max-Min: Or as Wolf says “Zombies”!
Maybe Wolf can create a metric to measure our Zombie state!
No doubt the Zombie trend is terminal!
The new Zomb-O-Meter, similar to my Hawk-O-Meter? Hmmmm…
Future Fed Rate Hikes indeed ! Global debt has been growing faster than global GDP for a long time. The Fed tried to tighten money at a snails pace. It backfired.
=>Global debt has been growing faster than global GDP for a long time.
Believe it or not, the government of Chile is actually a net creditor, supposedly because the socialists who have mostly run the country since 1990 don’t let the financial system run the government. They also have a national health care system, although their privatized pension system did get mostly blown away in the 2008 meltdown and has little hope of ever recovering. It also really really helps that it’s by far the world’s largest copper producer, which could put it in a precarious state if its customers have to cut back.
Somebody tried to promote Chile in another thread today as some sort of predatory corporatist success story, and this seemed a reasonable opportunity to mention it.
Look at the 10-year yields in Euroland. I’m surprised Uncle Buck hasn’t gotten much stronger already.
– US interest rates are higher than in the Eurozone because the US is running a Trade and a Current Account Deficit.
So where does all this fiscal profligacy leave poor ole gold and all the bedraggled gold bugs? Is gold really a buggy whip? Anybody buying any PM coverage? I have none…but am wondering if it’s “recognition time”, finally, for gold
This is what happens when bank bailouts, tax evasion, and other financial scams regularly take over a third of Europe’s economic production, year after year, suffocating the real economy.
The solution is to have European governments tax the rich and regulate the banks instead of the other way around. That’s never going to happen, so instead they’ll devalue the euro, try to cover their collective asses on Brexit as best they can, and hope the coming economic meltdown starts in China or the US so they can deflect some of the blame and keep the plunder going.
Don’t worry about me. I’ll be just fine.
The former artist formerly known as Prince wrote a song about this …
“This is what it sounds like,
when Doves cry.|