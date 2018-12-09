THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The West Coast Housing Bubble Bursts Even Without Tech Bust, which is still to come.
The biggest housing markets of the West Coast — the Seattle metro, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Los Angeles and San Diego metros — went through phenomenal price inflation over the past few years, with prices having shot way past their highs of Housing Bubble 1, before it imploded. This multi-year surge culminated in a last-glory spike early this year. Since then, housing markets have turned south at different speeds. And unlike the prior two housing downturns, the inevitable Tech Bust hasn’t even started yet.
Great report and hope your voice recovers. San Diego was one of the leaders in the last down turn. I have been watching it carefully.
A housing slow down outside of a strong job market. Perhaps this time is different. Different as in worse.
Ominous news with an ominous voice – very entertaining! :-)
The Great QE unwind + rising interest rates + the end of Chinese laundering money + DJT new tax laws + Mel Watt retiring = Housing Bubble Pop.
The FANG stocks crashing helped it greatly.
And it is not coming back anytime soon.
It is a good thing they all put down 20% to have some skin in the game…wait…what?
So where do grocery store clerks, Starbucks baristas, etc in San Francisco live? Modesto, and just commute? Or Ghost Ship tenement homes?
Quite a lot of people that work in SillyValley live in Fresno/Clovis.
Get well soon
I read an article that said the Chinese have recently begun dumping large amounts of U.S. real estate. I don’t know whether they have large investments in residential property but I wonder if this could be a contributing factor to the bursting bubble?
“Tech Bust hasn’t even started yet.”
Mm I don’t know…tech bubble looks like it’s starting to pop to me. Though I guess we’ll know better in a few weeks — if this is the start of a downward slide in techs or just a trough.
I’m betting it’s the former.