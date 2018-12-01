Update on the Housing Bust in Sydney & Melbourne, Australia

This is not exactly slow motion anymore.
In Greater Sydney, Australia’s largest housing market, the housing bust, after a terrific housing bubble, is gaining momentum. In November, according to the CoreLogic Daily Home Value Index:
- Prices of single-family houses dropped 9.2% year-over-year.
- Prices of “units” (condos) fell 5.5%;
- Prices of all types of dwellings combined fell 8.1%;
The overall index for Sydney, after dropping 1.4% from the end of October to the end of November, is now down 9.0% from its peak in September last year:
Over the past four weeks, potential sellers – seeing the condition the market is in and hoping for better times – have slowed putting their properties on the market, and the number of new listings over the four-week period has dropped 9.3% from a year ago to just 7,743 properties, the lowest for this time of the year since 2011, according to CoreLogic. However, total listings (new listings plus previously listed properties that haven’t sold yet) rose to 31,859 properties, the most for this time of the year since 2011. The pileup of total listings is happening due to plunging sales volume. CoreLogic:
This indicates that although fewer new listings are hitting the market, the stock that is currently listed is taking much longer to sell and overall listings are mounting as a result.
These potential sellers are going to try to outwait the downturn, which they assume is just a brief dip. This chart shows the total listings for 2018 (black line), compared to prior years (top blue line = 2011 via CoreLogic):
Greater Melbourne, the second largest housing market in Australia, has been lagging behind Sydney by a couple of months in the development of its housing bust. Its peak occurred in November 2017. But by now, the bust is well on its way. According to the CoreLogic Daily Home Value Index:
- Prices of single-family houses dropped 7.6% year-over-year;
- Prices of “units” fell 1.7%;
- Prices of all types of dwellings combined fell 5.8%.
While new listings in Melbourne fell 5.6% from a year ago, to 9,714, as potential sellers are holding back putting their properties on the market in hopes for better times, total listings jumped 19.3% from a year ago to 38,730, the highest level since 2012, and higher than 2011 — highlighting “the difficulty in achieving sales currently,” CoreLogic pointed out (the black = 2018, chart via CoreLogic):
CoreLogic notes:
Overall as the housing market weakens and properties take longer to sell, the total volume of stock listed for sale is increasing. Encouragingly in terms of mortgage stress and potential arrears we are not seeing a significant dumping of new stock onto the market. If anything, in Sydney and Melbourne vendors are realizing that it is an inopportune time to sell and fewer vendors are now listing. Of course, this is not to say things can’t change and it is expected that total listings will continue to climb and selling homes will take longer.
In the other capital cities, property prices were mixed in November, compared to a year ago:
- Brisbane, Queensland: +0.3%
- Adelaide, South Australia: +1.4%
- Perth, Western Australia: -4.2% and are down 14% from their peak in 2014, following the mining bust.
- Darwin, Northern Territory: -0.8%; prices have been on the decline since the peak in 2014.
- Canberra, Australian Capital Territory: +4.0%
- Hobart, Tasmania: +9.3%
The sharp downturns in Sydney and Melbourne can be blamed on the confluence of several factors:
- An onslaught of supply from the construction boom;
- A crackdown on the banks’ mortgage shenanigans that were exposed in the media and eventually by the Royal Commission investigation;
- Tighter credit availability;
- Very stretched housing affordability following years of price gains that formed one of the most magnificent housing bubbles the world has seen;
- And the sudden reluctance of speculators to pile into the market – including non-resident Chinese investors. They’re getting hammered by the morale-crusher of sinking prices, higher mortgage rates for investors, and a crack-down on interest-only mortgages. Chinese buyers are having to jump over the additional hurdle of tighter capital controls in China.
And this is happening even as GDP has grown 3.4% compared to a year ago, and as the unemployment rate – at 5.0%, the way Australia measures it – is at the lowest level since 2012. So these are still the good times. This housing bust has not been caused by waves of people losing their jobs. Any future weakness in the economy will only add to the housing bust.
In the US, homebuilders are not amused. Read… New-Home Prices Drop Nearly 7%, Supply Spikes to Highest since Housing Bust 1
The old wisdom (all real estate is local) needs an asterisk these days.
*Subject to normally functioning markets.
coming to a theater near you…….
So decade after decade in country after country, societies are subject to yet another iteration of the housing bubble with the usual cast of questionable practices: low/no down-payment, interest-only loans, highly ineffective underwriting.
This “Groundhog Day” scenario imposes huge financial & social costs to banks and the economy in general. Why the hell can’t regulators, who see this behavior year-in and year-out, tweak lending regulations/laws to disallow known bad practices?
How about putting more capital & accountability into the “mortgage” game at the source of the problem
1) No 0% down mortgage financing – 10% required (higher interest rate) & 20% preferred (lower rate) – HOMEOWNERS NEED SKIN IN THE GAME
2) No “interest only” mortgages (too risky; encourages speculation)
3) No 2nd mortgage to fund down-payment for a 1st mortgage financed by Federally insured institution (NOT ENOUGH HOMEOWNER SKIN IN GAME)
4) Mortgage issuer cannot sell loans without recourse. The more mortgages written & open, the more experience-rated capital required – ALL MORTGAGE ISSUERS NEED SKIN IN GAME
5) HELOC must be fixed rate (max 3-5 years?) & fully amortized (no tax deduction for interest) – reduce volatility
Looks as though the intersection of the supply and demand curves is based largely on monthly payments. When the median salary isn’t enough to afford the payments on a median mortgage, demand drops.
I’d say what’s going on is that housing prices jumped due to very low interest rates. Purchase prices went up enough that folks were paying about the same amount per month as they were with a high rate mortgage on a less expensive house. Now that rates have risen, folks can’t afford to pay those prices any more.
Pretty much, Bingo. The price of housing is determined by the access to credit.
Just last month I had to go to Melbourne to find a rental. My Dog the houses there are crapshacks. Not a penny has been spent in the 15 year interim that has expired flipping these 50’s toilet blocks for double, double and double again values. Except for the newly built dogboxes on awkward, minature, kite-shaped blocks next to noisy, busy roads with seriously sub-standard material. I’m talking wooden posts coated with sandpaper like material to mimick rendered concrete fragile enough that Jackie Chan’s grandmother could kick them down.
Then the joke is, people kid themselves saying they live in Melbourne. Not when they’re over 1 hour drive from the city, they’re not. They’re just there to make up the numbers. All the BS you read about Melbourne being the most livable city probably applies to roughly 10 suburbs where houses start at A$3Million and up. The other 311 are housing wastelands scarred by a massive network of highways making a quiet walk impracticable.
The plan was to move there for 3 years but the “charm” has alluded me. 6 months and I’m out.
There are nice Melbourne suburbs, but honestly there are far more crap ones than nice ones. And if you wanna live in a nice place and not pay millions for a house or live in a shoebox apartment made out of plastic and concrete you’ll have to make do without good public transport. Thats the only way you can live in a decent area that’s also affordable…
Glad to see the air is coming out, when the market bottoms out in 3-5 years I might even consider buying.
There are two things about the Australian economy which I hope the good knowledgeable people here will help me understand.
First, my little experience of it would put it next to Switzerland as far as inflation is concerned: it’s an expensive place, and getting more expensive faster than many other countries. Only monetary policies will do that in a globalized economy, and both Australia and Switzerland have been opening the taps for over a decade now. While we await the Banque Nationale Suisse’s end of the year report to divine their intentions, we know they remain committed to a “toujours expansif” monetary policy. What is the Reserve Bank of Australia up to?
Second, Australia is one of the countries most committed to mass immigration, no doubt to provide a huge boost to both housing (immigrants tend to cluster where jobs are) and GDP figures. But mass immigration works until it doesn’t: just ask my countrymen (French and Italians, pity me).
Australia had the huge benefit of a relatively large percentage of immigrants being if not well-off at very least better-off than the average immigrant to Europe, but how is working out? When urban areas get as crowded as Greater Melbourne is now (according to Australian expatriates), a cascade of long-simmering events is invariably triggered.
Thanks.
I’m pretty convinced mass immigration is a scheme to buoy up the real estate wealth of the boomers and also raise more tax revenue from land without having to raise tax rates.
It’s a sad story to tell you, MC01.
It would seem that the housing bubble was deliberately implemented by Reserve Bank and government policy. We had just “enjoyed” a mining boom. This boom was due the large amount of employment involved in getting a new batch of mines up and running. These mines were commenced in response to China’s truly amazing stimulus, which involved building ghost cities and much other resource intensive stuff, including more high speed railway than any other country has. As the mines were completed, a few minerals, such as iron ore, actually came into over-supply, prices fell and some mines got into financial trouble. The only other leg to Australia’s economic activity, housing, had to be ramped up to avoid the dreaded recession monster. This was achieved by cutting interest rates and running insane rates of immigration which sees the Australian population rising at 1.5% per annum or so.
The damaging effects of mass immigration are now grating on the populations of Sydney and Melbourne in particular, and it is getting a little harder politically to maintain the line that immigration is good for us.
The governments, (both major parties have followed the mass immigration line), enjoy the headline improvement in GDP achieved by the dumbest of growth – increasing sheer numbers of people. There is pride expressed in Australia’s long run of recession-free years, a record which would not have happened with jamming more people into apartments in the major cities. Politically, it is attributed to the excellent management of the economy provided by our leaders.
At the same time, there is general hand-wringing because salaries have stalled and struggle to match inflation. The competition for jobs caused by the influx of immigrants doesn’t seem to be mentioned in polite company as a contributing factor, but it must go mainstream fairly soon, one would think. The supply – demand balance which might otherwise drive up wages is affected by the continuous input of more labour supply.
That Australia relies on two centres of economic activity – mining and residential construction, is extremely concerning. It doesn’t seem like a robust arrangement. I recommend the Macroeconomics website. One of the principals there writes under the non de plume “Houses & Holes” in recognition of the two-legged economic stool we sit upon. (“Holes” being mines of course.)
Meanwhile, we continue to live beyond our means by (1) increasing debt, which is largely for mortgages and backed by now falling real estate prices, and (2), selling equity in the country itself – land, companies, utilities. More than half of the Australian Stock Exchange’s capitalisation is owned by foreigners. What could go wrong with this scheme?
Oops sorry: Macrobusiness website, not macroeconomics.
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/
– Australia earns its money by exporting (predominantly) commodities to e.g. China. But when the number of australians increases (think: immigration) then it does NOT automatically mean that China buys more e.g. australian iron ore. Or put a different way: immigration doesn’t increase (australian) income.
– So, when the amount of australian immigrants increases then the same (australian) income has to be shared by an increasing amount of people. In other words, income per capita shrinks.
– This was papered over by a giant increase in debt. Look at Steve Keen’s formula:
Income + change in debt = aggregate demand.
– In spite of immigration, (australian) income remains flat. To boost demand (=growth) one has to make sure that debt keeps increasing.
– The bulk of immigrants stay in Melbourne and Sydney. And it’s there where people are getting more and more “frustrated”. And finally, the australian politicians are listening. The current premier, Scott Morrison, resisted a reduction in immigration for years. But suddenly, he has changed his mind. Immigration needs to be reduced.
You think bankers and realtors are the same everywhere?
You bet
We’ve been in a bubble since the invention of the steam engine …