Accelerating Toward “Peak Oil Demand”

Now even growth engines China and India.
By Dwayne Purvis, Oilprice.com:
The drumbeat towards peak oil demand is accelerating, but since much of the acceleration is happening outside of the United States, its cadence is muted.
To be clear, the developed world passed peak oil demand a decade ago and has for years been forecast to continue reducing its demand. Increasing demand in industrializing countries, particularly China and India, each with a population tantamount to that of the OECD, slightly overpowers declines in the developed world, and as a result, global demand continues to increase.
In its 2015 World Energy Outlook, the IEA forecast 1.5% y/y increase outside the OECD, -1.2% y/y in the OECD, and an overall growth of 0.5%. Global peak demand will likely occur while developing world demand is still growing. Increased decline in the first world could crest demand, but merely slowing the growth in the rest of the world is the more likely to tip the global balance to plateau then decline.
Demand for oil is dominated by transportation (cars, trucks/trains, planes and boats) and industry (plastics, fertilizers, steam/heat). Passenger vehicles comprise about 25% of global oil demand and thus are the number one target for major emissions reductions. When the IEA released its 2015 World Energy Outlook mentioned above, not a country on the planet had stated plans to ban new sales of oil-fueled cars. In 2016, three European countries outlined plans to end sales of new gasoline and diesel engines. Before the year was over, IEA revised its OECD forecast downward to -1.3% per year.
In 2017 a rash of targets to constrain fossil fuels for cars led Forbes to declare it to be “The Year Europe Got Serious about Killing the Internal Combustion Engine.” In 2018, even more European countries have joined the list, stating their intent to end the sale of new petroleum vehicles at some point between 2030 to 2040. Also this year, the trend has expanded out of Europe to Israel, Costa Rica, and Taiwan, with targets as early as 2021. Over the same three years, 2016 to present, 20 metropolitan areas from these and other countries announced their own plans to end the use (not just sale) of gasoline and/or diesel vehicles, and mostly before or by 2030.
What is more remarkable, China and India, the titans of demand growth, both declared similar intentions in 2017. China announced its study of a plan to end sales and production of oil-burning cars by 2040, and India asserted it wants to end new sales by 2030. The plans are not enforceable as law (yet), either in Asia or in Europe, and electric vehicles currently constitute only a trivial portion (1 to 1.5%) of vehicles in China and India. The discrepancy between target and current reality, though, points less to the improbability of perfection as it does to the political will for progress. And progress alone, not perfection, is sufficient to trigger peak demand and the tectonic shifts that go with it.
Those who wonder if these forecasts are accurate can look to the history of the greening of electricity generation in Europe and China and particularly in India where targets for are being raised as momentum gathers based on technological progress. Similarly, the rash of new entrants and accelerated development of electric cars demonstrates the depth of near-term changes now expected in passenger transportation.
Last month—only a year after China declared its intentions to reduce oil-burning vehicles—the research arm of China National Petroleum Corp issued its own research report on long-term use. It concluded that China’s demand for diesel fuel has already peaked, that its gasoline demand will peak in 2025, and that the country’s oil demand will peak in 2030, far sooner than forecast from a distance by American and European analysts.
Reflecting these trends, though only implicitly, the IEA recently released a major report describing how demand growth to 2030 and 2050 would be driven primarily by demand for petrochemicals, especially plastics, instead of transportation. Petrochemicals make up only 14% of use today but account for 3.2 mb/d of projected demand growth, rising nearly two and half times as fast as transportation, which makes up 56% of current demand. The familiar argument by IEA asserts that China, India, and others will approach the same levels of plastic use as western countries which, they note, use up to 10 times as much per capita. They expect that packaging will account for over a third of plastics consumed.
The dynamics of demand for plastics, too, though, seem to be changing rapidly, especially for “single use” plastics such as packaging. Data in the same IEA report shows that western countries have already begun to curtail their per capita use of plastics, and one could expect that the developing world will pursue the same kinds of policies in the same way as they have with transportation fuels. In fact, the developing world is leading the charge.
While the US has sometimes targeted plastic bags and recently fiddled with banning straws, the EU has proposed (not passed) a ban on a spectrum of single-use plastics. On the other hand, Rwanda was a pioneer in banning plastic bags, and China has now begun enforcing a similar ban. When Europe began talking about a ban, 25 of the 29 states of India had already passed some kind of restriction on single-use plastics.
Then last summer, India’s national government announced its intent to ban all single-use plastics by 2022. China and India don’t want plastic pollution in the water any more than they do combustion pollution in the air, and for those countries, reforms are a matter of public health. While the US has historically collected and interred or exported to China much of its plastic trash, littered plastics in developing countries often breed disease and affect water supplies.
Last month two independent studies predicted peak oil demand in the 2020s—as early as 2023–in the base case. The rapid evolution and s-curve adoption these analysts see as obvious has gotten hardly a nod in the mainstream. Last spring BP’s long-term Statistical Review of World Energy became the first major forecaster to acknowledge explicitly that the increased cadence of evolution in the demand for oil makes predictions difficult.
Since the IEA completely missed the timing of peak oil demand in the developed world, it will be interesting to see whether its annual long-term outlook to be released next month reflects recent developments. It will be even more interesting to see whether anyone takes notice if it does. Meanwhile, news like last month’s UN climate change report continues to build the sense of urgency to protect mankind from climate change. By Dwayne Purvis, Oilprice.com
No recovery for the oil industry in Alberta. Read… Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For Under $25?
It is helpful to get a macro view
Peak oil, peak avocado, peak iPhone. Looks pretty bleak.
No, not peak avocado. Not yet at least. But more expensive avocado maybe.
I remember “peak oil” was a big deal in he 1970’s and the thought was we would need energy conservation, solar energy, and back to nature and growing your own food was an alternative to living in a world without oil. This was given credence by two oil embargos by OPEC at the time to raise prices. The next surge in “preppers” came in the 2008 crash. This time it came more from political right than from the political left as the 70’s has been. Electric cars weren’t on the radar in the 1970’s. And when Reagan came into office, he removed Carter’s solar panels from the WH, and it was “let the good times roll…” If we had followed Carter’s framework and carried forward intil now…oil wouldn’t be an issue in the USA plus a lot cleaner environment. But, money was at stake for big oil….so…round and round we go….
“If we had followed Carter’s framework and carried forward intil now…”
We would have destroyed the American economy.
Maybe your desire is to be hungry and freeze in the dark with your kids.
->We would have destroyed the American economy.
Nonsense. Only Big Oil would have suffered, and they deserve it anyway. Everybody else would have escaped their bondage
How are those petrowars coming along? Still insanely profitable?
You seem like a nice enough guy Tom Jones but I wasn’t asleep when Operation Eagle Claw, made us the laughing stock of the world besides killing those innocent servicemen. I also remember how when he told us to suck it up and deal with it when the oil crisis hit instead of tightening the bolts on OPEC, and spiraling us toward disaster. I don’t think we’ve ever had such an anemic economy although I did buy a CD at 12% or so I think the details get hazy sometimes.
Stand down, Fritz. Now that you’ve got Iraq you can take your time with additional conquests. You didn’t really believe that guff about WMDs, did you?
Did you ever figure out how your oil got under their sand?
Oh boy, more global opportunities to short petrostocks. The biosphere will burn off before it hits bottom.
The first thing you need to know about plastics is to stay upwind of the monomer plants, particularly the oxychlorination reactors.
Holy how I haven’t been to oilprice.com in ages, as far as peak oil goes predictions have been going back for years as Tom Jones said, albeit they haven’t materialized much yet. I know that toothless Carter was too weak to defend us, that for sure. Personally, I believe we have had enough oil whereas it starts to deplete for sure alternative will gradually replace it, but still, you show me a battery with the energy density of petrocarbons and don’t start with those the lithium-air batteries which haven’t left the lab.
This is “peak oil demand,” which is about demand peaking — sort of the opposite of “peak oil,” which was about supply having peaked.
It’s sometimes helpful to read the articles before commenting.
Whereas we may be nearing “peak oil demand”, what is undoubtably true is that big oil companies have not been replacing their reserves. In fact, if I am not mistaken, spending on new discoveries as it a 10 year low, reserve replacement ratios are at a generational low and resources per field are deteriorating. Oil is an extractive industry – if the majors aren’t discovering and producing more oil, they are going out of business. In other words, we are setting up for a potential major shock to the system.
have no fear. progress will fix all this up in a jiffy.
We did hit peak fresh water millions of years ago, only downhill from then on.
The market for water you can use without adverse side effects is a major growth industry. And they’re getting lots of help from other industries to reduce supply and jack up prices while the monopolies get positioned. Is this a great country or what?
Someday soon the wars will be over water like they are today with oil. California and Arizona are finishing up the saber-rattling stage already, but everybody can join in. The projections may appear to be unbelievably horrific, especially about China and India, but I’m pretty confident about the data.
A concept known as “demand destruction” is a downward shift on the demand curve caused by price threshold on the low end of ~ $70-$80 bbl, thus demonstrating how economic activity/productivity is directly linked to cheap oil. The higher the cost, the more demand is destroyed, and that’s true of any commodity. Demand will be completely wiped out when return on investment reaches 1:1. It’s interesting that the investment on oil produced from fracking exceeds this ratio but that’s only temporarily possible because of the debt markets and easy FED money. Just wait until oil permanalty prices above $100 bbl and we’ll see true peak demand.
In addition to cheaper renewables, Developing economies are transitioning to Natural Gas….more plentiful than oil and cleaner burning.