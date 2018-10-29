FANGMAN Stocks Come Unglued, Early Rally Craps Out

Amazon, Google, Netflix, Nvidia get crushed. Et tu Apple?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average confusingly dropped from a 352-point gain 32 minutes after the open to a 245-point loss, amounting to an intraday swing of nearly 600 points, ending the day down 1%. At 24,443, it has now dipped 1.1% into the red for the year. This was not supposed to happen. Today was supposed to have soothed the aches and pains from last week. But no. Not today.
The S&P 500, after a rally that too had lasted 32 minutes and took the index to 2,707, gave it all up and swung to a loss, ending the day down 0.7%. At 2,641, the index dipped 1.2% into the red for the year. Well, tomorrow is another day.
But as the above chart shows, the sell-off, after this huge run-up, is still not much to write home about, down just 10% from its ludicrous peak.
The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with smaller capitalization, had been up 2% early today but then too gave it all up and ended the day down 0.4%. It has dropped 15% since August 31 and is back where it had been in September 2017.
But the Nasdaq was the mover-and-shaker, so to speak. After getting whacked down in October through last week, it jumped 1.9% in the first 35 minutes of the day for a well-deserved breather, but then began to wheeze badly and dropped 117 points, or 1.6%. That amounted to a 3.3% intraday swing. It’s down 13.3% from its peak. Still a far cry from the 78% plunge after the dotcom bubble, but it’s starting to add up.
Blame the sell-off on the FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA.
Amazon [AMZN] dropped 6.3% to $1,538.88 a share. Once upon a time on September 5, it had a market capitalization of a hair under $1 trillion. By Monday at the close, $250 billion of it have evaporated. Thursday evening, Amazon had reported record profits but missed on revenues and lowered guidance, setting off fears of slowing revenue growth. On Friday, its shares got crushed, and today, its shares got crushed further and with exemplary force, losing another $103.93 a share, or 6.3%.
Alphabet [GOOG] dropped 4.8%. It had also reported earnings Thursday evening, got beaten down on Friday, and got beaten down another $51.39 a share today. At $1,020.08, shares are now down nearly 20% from the peak in August.
NVIDIA [NVDA] dropped 6.4% today, Netflix [NFLX] 5.0%, and Microsoft [MSFT] 2.9%. Facebook [FB] fell 2.3% today and is down 35% from the peak. Even Apple [AAPL] dropped 1.9%. The FANGMAN stocks, all of them, ended the day in the red.
Combined, in terms of dollars, the FANGMAN stocks dropped 3.8% today to $3.94 trillion and are down 15% from their peak on August 31: $692 billion dissolved into ambient air:
But it’s still no big deal in the grander scheme of things: That 15% dive since August 31 took the combined market capitalization back to where it had been on February 26. Easy-come, easy-go, sure, but it is still up year-to-date and is up 13% from a year ago. After a ludicrous stock price boom, even a 15% drop doesn’t make a dent big enough for anyone at the Fed to worry about. And besides, tomorrow is another day to give that inevitable relief rally another shot in the arm.
Will the Fed buckle? Listen to… THE WOLF STREET REPORT
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
> Craps Out
I do not understand this technical jargon. Does this mean the rally is going strong?
I have always understood the term to come from the dice game craps.
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/crap–out
It’s generally *bad*…
> It’s generally *bad*…
I’m fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing. What do you mean, “bad”? Like all life as you know it stopping instantaneously, and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light?
Something “craps out” when it stops operating properly. The battery on my e-bike crapped out and I had to pedal home.
Who stepped in at 3:45?
Dip buyers. They always do.
I do not feel confident in these markets. Fed doesn’t plan to slow down, tariffs hitting bottom lines, blue wave fears, buybacks getting more expensive, and risky bets on trade talks with Xi coming up all have me feeling nervous. But of course, I will reallocate my money into bonds and it’ll all rally and I’ll miss out. Not sure when or if reality will ever set in or if we will ping pong lower/higher or stay the same, with hair-loss inducing volatility along the way.
I think I can see a little twitch in the fingers of Mr Bezos.
Let’s see if he is tempted to extend his invisible hand to the editorial columns of the Washington Post for a smidgen of stock support
And then tax loss selling for strategic investors
“Craps out” is the perfect jargon, it refers to losing on the first throw of the dice in the gambling game of the same name. Bear markets have a notorious tendency to open with optimism and then crap out during the day, falling down the slope of hope. (This is much the opposite of bull markets opening weak and then climbing a wall of worry.)
Perhaps the trading at 3:45 was algorithms programmed to defend round-number prices. The markets bounced off the 2600 line on the S&P 500 and 24,000 on the Dow Industrials, and rebounded from below the 7000 line on the NASDAQ composite to close above.
Historically that sort of sharp rebound is a bullish signal with a high probability of setting a near-term bottom, but that signal failed last week so now I am skeptical. Apparently algorithmic buying doesn’t stimulate the animal spirits the way the older organic buying did!
Like Sherlock Holmes, I think there is a clue in “the dog that is not barking”: the equity selloff is not being matched by the usual flight-to-safety bid in Treasuries.
Investors expressing genuine doubt about US growth prospects would normally buy Treasuries when dumping stocks, but that’s not happening. So perhaps the selloff is exogenous – rebalancing by global investors, or forced selling by overseas stockholders facing domestic liquidity issues and/or margin calls?
One would normally expect a month-end rally, particularly in a week with a significant holiday, but another scenario has players choosing to put all the pain into one month in order to set the stage for stronger monthly numbers in the standard year-end rally.
Or perhaps something big blows up and the whole market craps out for the year?
Wow! What a scary chart. Many traders, long and short alike, are looking at the same chart of course.
The way I’m reading it, if this falls below 2600 with any conviction they will confirm the double top and sell like hell and go short,
and the algos will pile on and scare the hell out of whoever’s left. We’re only about 50 points away and we’ve already had worse days this past month.
Index fund holders look out.
The banksters made out like bandits today. Buy golly, a trillion here or a trillion there; it ain’t what it use to be.
I don’t think we will see a substantial rally until we see a painful 5-10% daily loss for the major indices. You need high volume panic selling to create a nice V-bottom that will last for more than a few days.