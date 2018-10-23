Palladium Spikes to All-Time High: The Long View

And it sure took a looong time.
Palladium, a soft silver-white metal used largely in automotive catalytic converters but also in many other applications including dentistry, spiked to an all-time high today, at the moment I’m writing this, to $1,143 per ounce in the spot market (historic data via Macrotrends).
The prior all-time high was $1,126 on January 4, 2018. From June 2016 through January 4, 2018, palladium had more than doubled. The story was that there were “fears of a supply crunch in recent months,” as the Financial Times posited back then. “Aided by a weaker dollar, which makes the metal cheaper in foreign currencies, strong global growth and a buoyant car market,” the FT wrote at the time.
Upon which the price of palladium plunged. By the end of July, it was down 22%. But since then it bounced again, and so here we are, with a new high.
If palladium drops again in a major way, the chart above will form an ugly double-top.
A double-top will be particularly ugly given the long-term look – going back 20 years – of palladium, with the January 2018 high having finally taken out the high of $1,083 of February 1991. In other words, it took 17 years to get there (chart via Macrotrends):
But I am not a diehard adherent to technical analysis. The fundamentals might be more important. And the fundamentals are mixed, so to speak.
Globally, about 80% of palladium is produced by top producer Russia and South Africa. They’re followed by Canada and the US. Another source of supply is the palladium from recycled catalytic converters.
In terms of demand: About half of the palladium supply is used by the automotive industry in catalytic converters. That’s where the “mixed” part comes in.
Year-over-year, new-vehicle sales (in terms of deliveries, not dollars) have been declining in the US for two years; they started dropping sharply in China this summer; they’re down a smidgen in Canada so far this year; in the EU, sales inched up this year, but in September plunged 23%, which woke everyone up. So demand from the auto industry may not be that hot going forward.
And then there are electric vehicles. In terms of auto production, EVs are gradually making inroads, including in China, the largest market in the world. EVs are not using catalytic converters.
So I wouldn’t necessarily bet on a lasting supply shortage to drive the price much higher. And looking at the chart by squinting just right, I see something that makes me think that now might not be the perfect entry point to ride palladium all the way into the stratosphere.
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So is better to just ignore Palladium unless they start to use it on Cellphones or something?
Also even overpriced smartphones are using less rare and precious metals. Oh and they using more and more glue.
Maybe I dunno, invest on glue? Not that I think there is profit on that with the Smartphone market beig saturated and only cheap cellphones having chance to grow.
I can see EVs becoming more and more popular over time.
what is the element(s) in EV batteries which may be in high demand in next few years because of more EVs ?
Cobalt and or lithium. Nickel and or Cadmium. Lead. Zinc. Sodium. (mainly the first two)
I’m familiar with palladium being used in electrical contacts, like in relays.
Currently the key limiting element for those batteries is lithium, but lithium isn’t exactly rare. Lithium is estimated to be about 18,000 times more abundant in the earth’s crust then gold and 30,000 times palladium. Lithium’s abundance in the earth’s crust is just below the abundance of the least common among “rock forming” elements (i.e. the elements that form the rocks you just see laying around everywhere for free). Most of the components of the standard formulation these batteries are fairly common relative to how much you need to make these batteries, usually it is: carbon, phosphorous, oxygen, lithium and iron. Admittedly world yearly lithium production by tonnage is pretty light compared to most other industrially used metals, so there may be money to be made while lithium production is still being ramped up due to increasing lithium ion battery demand. But once lithium production comes up to “cruising altitude” relative to its fairly limited demand almost entirely for batteries there won’t be much money to be made with something so common.
I don’t know maybe invest in phosphorous? It is the second rarest element in the list above after lithium. Although phosphorous is like 1000 fold more common then lithium in the Earth’s crust, unlike lithium phosphorus is actually an element with a massive amount of different uses well beyond batteries, and by some accounts it is getting “mined out” with reduced world-wide production capabilities postulated for the future.
Novel battery technologies continue to evolve, and some of those promise to outcompete fossil fuels on energy density and cost by wide margins.
https://phys.org/news/2018-10-catalyst-high-energy-aluminum-air-batteries.html
Unfortunately, these techs, like others before them, are virtually certain to be very effectively limited by vested carbon-fuel interests, if not suppressed entirely. It’s too late for green techs to save you anyway: the known contributors to the present ongoing mass extinction event continue to accelerate. Worse, additional ones are identified every few weeks, and any one of those is potentially so serious it could finish the job faster than you can say Tralfamadore, so it’s just as well that the effects of terminally negatory ecological factors on issues of finance and investing aren’t considered here. I myself wouldn’t bother trying to figure out how to short palladium futures, but that’s just me.
Electric Vehicles Aren’t Taking Over Our Roads as Fast as Hype Artists Claim
Both the rate of EV adoption and the environmental benefits the vehicles will produce have been oversold
There are many “novel” replacements with “promise” out there. EVs lost to ICE over 125 years ago and there was a reason for it. I pulled into work this morning and there was a guy with an EV struggling to hook up his car to the charger. You have to be kidding me, you can’t drive to work without having to charge your car? I fill up once a week, it takes me 4.5 minutes. Ridiculous.
No one forces you to buy an EV. Stick to your ICE car. Let others buy EVs.
They’ll charge it while sleeping at home or while sitting at their desks. Saves them a trip to the gas station.
If that doesn’t work for you, keep buying vehicles that you can take to the gas station to put $50 to $100 of gas into :-]
Cobalt.
Another reason for the recent climb to a new high is a flight to safety, by the so-called “smart money” into tangibles.
Taking into account that the CDS Index now shows the highest volume in the past five years. And that the SMART Money Flow Index is at a level last seen during the 08-09 crash. On top of the TICK Index plumbing a new negative level.
Taken together with other fundamentals, these portend a flight to safety.
What does the market “see” that most are blind to? Don’t stand on the track when the train is quickly speeding towards you!
Note please that fuel cells, which use palladium as a catalyst to convert hydrogen to water thus releasing electrons are very much on the radar of the heavy freight truck (Class 8) industry, because they can be fueled (recharged)rapidly unlike batteries. Many real and experienced makers of such freight haulers are rolling out fuel cell powered units now and in the very near term. Unlike Tesla these long established manufacturers know their markets and react to them rather than telling them what they “must” do. The palladium freed up from exhaust emission catalytic converters will fit nicely into the product lines of the freight haulers’ fuel cells. This new “demand” may well be what is firming the palladium price.
fuel cells… hah! the technology that is always right around the corner. :)
i lost a fortune on fuel cells by my early investment in ballard power.
despite this i still believe in the technology. it makes a lot more sense than batteries.
i tend to be right but early when it comes to technology. it failed for me with ballard but my other early1990s tech investment was apple so on balance, it worked out. :)
“fuel cells, which use palladium as a catalyst to convert hydrogen to water”
I remember a lot of stories about this 10 years ago when palladium was at its 27 year low….
https://phys.org/news/2018-10-untapped-power-fuel-cells.html
27, not 17, years.
Oh, date should have been 2001 and not 1991. 17 years actually correct…
Thanks. I was starting to question the reliability of my 10-finger counting system :-]