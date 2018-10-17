Making Sense of Recent Market Gyrations

Which triggers are driving the action? What’s next?
During the stock market selloff last week, I appeared on “Off the Cuff” with Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com. While I’m a fairly regular guest on Off the Cuff — thank you, Chris! — these podcasts are normally reserved for premium subscribers of PeakProsperity.com. But this time, Chris released it to the public.
Below is a transcript of a small part of what I said. Below the transcript is the podcast for the entire show (52 min):
The emerging market stock index is down 22% from January. So they have gotten hit pretty hard. There’s this trend from the outside toward the core. So when something deteriorates, it starts at the outside and moves toward the core, the core being the higher quality US financial instruments. So that’s probably a dynamic that has already started. And I agree with you. The central banks removing liquidity is a big thing, and it has a big impact.
And people have said, for years, well, QE didn’t cause stocks to go up. So when that goes away, it’s not going to cause stocks to go down. But that’s just not true. The purpose of QE, as Bernanke himself explained it in a Washington Post editorial in 2010, is to create the wealth effect, to bring asset prices up so that the wealthy feel wealthier and spend more money and then this someone trickles down. So this was an explicit central bank policy that other central banks, especially the ECB and the Bank of Japan, imitated. So now, this is being unwound.
We’re in a new era, I think, and the financial markets have to come to grips with it. And the central banks have expressed concerns about high asset prices, repeatedly, for two years now, and especially at the Fed. Including high commercial real estate prices, there’s some problems in the housing market.
They occasionally mention the stock market. They have fretted publicly about the leveraged loan market and some parts of the bond market. So they’re purposefully trying to bring down those asset prices. That’s something that investors will have to keep in mind. It’s not that the Fed has stepped away from supporting the markets. The Fed is actually trying to tamp down on asset prices because that’s gone too far and because these leveraged assets are putting the financial system at risk when the prices are too inflated.
So they’re trying to drain some of the risk out of the market. This is a big recognition. Once market players realize that this is going on, I would imagine that they are somehow preparing for this.
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The crybabies have started bawling. Loudly.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/savingandinvesting/cramer-as-long-as-the-fed-doesnt-keep-pushing-rate-hikes-stocks-can-keep-rallying/ar-BBOtUUW
There exists a sizeable contingent of fund managers, financial advisors, and talking heads, who seem to believe that the primary responsibility of central banks is to prop up asset prices. It’s easy enough to see why. Ever since 1987, when Greenspan slashed interest rates by 2 full percentage points the day after Black Monday in order to rescue financial markets, central banks in general, and the Fed in particular, have moved to re-inflate asset prices.
Greenspan did the same thing again in 1997 to prevent the so-called “Asian contagion” from infecting US markets, and again in 1998 to rescue the market from the reverberations of the Long Term Capital Management collapse. Then there was his response to the 2000 tech crash (slash rates) and the 2001 tech recession (really slash rates) and the period of stagnation that followed (really really really slash rates). The Greenspan put was a reality. It was followed up by Bernanke and his insistence on QE long after the worst of the GFC was over with, with the stated goal of inflated asset prices. We’ve had 30 years of direct, intentional Fed actions designed – implicitly and explicitly – to support the market.
I suppose in that light, one can hardly blame the fund managers and financial news yakkers for believing that current Fed actions are “dangerous”. They’ve spent their entire careers working over a giant Fed safety net, one they believed they were absolutely entitled to. One they believed, and still fervently believe, was in the best interests of America. You can imagine how shocking it is for them to suddenly discover the Fed has a purpose other than making them richer.
Nice appetizer. Can’t wait for the plat prinicipal, chef.
The DJIA dead cat bounced 547 points yesterday. Looks like Mr. Market got over his sad and doesn’t want the punch bowl taken away.
I’m waxing metaphoric today. Maybe a nice dessert will help me get over it. Hint hint.
QE didn’t cause stocks to go up but cheap credit and zero % interest rates sure did.
Rates are rising and Junk Bond Stars are if not falling then having money problems.
Coincidence?
If central banks do NOT feed these animals, they will eat each other alive and threaten to bring the economy down with it. Just watch.
Just think how poor Mr W.Buffet would be without all the FEDs help.