US-China Trade War, “Hard” Brexit Give Germany Inc. the Willies

No economy is as dependent on a trade surplus as Germany.
The Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) named names and pointed fingers: Its Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany in October dropped by 14.1 points, to a level of negative -24.7, matching July 2018, both the lowest levels since August 2012, when the Eurozone was still trying to not dig itself deeper into its euro debt crisis. The indicator has been in the red since April:
The indicator, which measures expectations for the German economy, is far below (47.5 points below!) the long-run average level of +22.8.
ZEW called the 14.1-point month-to-month plunge “remarkably strong,” adding, “Only once in the recent past did the indicator fall more strongly, namely after the Brexit vote in Great Britain in July 2016.”
ZEW sees three reasons for the plunge in “economic and export expectations,” in order of priority:
- “Above all” the “intensifying” US-China trade war. “The resulting negative expectations on German exports are now beginning to show in the actual development of exports.”
- “The danger of a ‘hard Brexit,’ which is becoming ever more likely.”
- “Last but not least,” political uncertainty in Germany: “The situation of the governing coalition in Berlin is perceived to have become more unstable.”
For the monthly report, the ZEW surveys about 350 analysts from finance, research, and economic departments at banks, insurance companies, and large industrial enterprises, “as well as traders, fund managers, and investment consultants” (methodology).
The chart above is the forward-looking sentiment indicator, thus reflecting economic and export expectations for the future.
The ZEW also offers an indicator of the financial market experts’ sentiment for current economic conditions in Germany, a reflection of what is going on right now. This indicator fell nearly 6 points in October to 70.1, the lowest level since December 2016:
In sympathy, the German stock index DAX has fallen 13.4% from its peak on January 23, 2018.
For the entire Eurozone, the ZEW found that the financial market experts’ sentiment “also experienced a very significant drop, with the corresponding indicator falling by 12.2 points to a current reading of minus 19.4 points.”
To put this into context, this level is down 32.8 points from March, when this indicator was still a positive 13.4.
The indicator for the current economic situation in the Eurozone edged up 0.3 points to a level of 32.0 points, which is down from 56.2 in March.
In Germany, exports rule. The economy depends on a massive trade surplus with the rest of the world. No government in Germany is allowed to do anything that might slow this trade surplus. This ranges from government-sponsored promotion of exports – watch any Chancellor’s trips abroad, accompanied by several planeloads of executives, to sell trains, tanks, medical devices, and a million other things – to sky-high taxes on household income and consumption in order to discourage domestic consumption and thus imports. It’s all part of the system.
In August, Munich-based Ifo Institute estimated that Germany’s trade surplus in goods in 2018 would reach a record €219 billion (about $253 billion), and that the account surplus of goods, services, and income from assets would reach €264 billion ($305 billion), the highest account surplus in the world.
No economy is as dependent on its trade surplus as Germany: Ifo expects Germany’s trade surplus to account for 7.8% of GDP in 2018 (by contrast, the ballooning trade deficits in the US subtract from US GDP). In Germany, anything that threatens this surplus – including the US government’s impatience with endlessly ballooning US trade deficits – gives these financial experts the willies, as we’re seeing now.
I do not understand how Germany is competitive. I worked there for several years. 6 weeks of vacation and an additional 2 weeks of holidays and a work morale/attitude that is at best average. How do these guys run circles around us on exports?
Maybe good wages, good benefits and good vacation packages aren’t the terrible things we’ve been led to believe?
They’re not terrible. But the main ethic of unions in the other Western nations has been and is to be confrontational and work as inefficiently as possible to save jobs, thus ending up with no jobs. Workers who work conscientiously and efficiently are the enemy.
The other ethic is to consume 90% of the union’s resources to protect the worst workers. Of course, this has the unintended result of most of the workers just tolerating the union because they have to due to the closed shop.
Unions and work councils in Germany are participatory in the management of the company, and the principle of self-interest combined with the success of the company delivers the necessary result. Unions have only a minority of the active workers as members; membership has collapsed especially during the last 25 years.
The final key to success is product quality and reputation, which gives pricing power. Have you priced out a Porsche or Mercedes lately? Are they really worth it, it terms of function?
Just throwing out guess but “quality over quantity”, Germans have a pretty good reputation in that respect. Also with that mentality you may find less days needed to get jobs done because they should get done right the first time, unlike at Tesla for example…
Just an observational assumption, but from personal experience a Volkswagen vehicle has far better quality materials compared to the GMC vehicles competing against it.
selling $100,000+ luxury autos in the US doesn’t hurt their bottom line either
Germans follow the rules. They don’t try to manipulate the system as a primary goal. They don’t have a Wall Street or a runaway legal system. That leads to higher productivity.
The US invests much more into short-term manipulation, which gets you nowhere in the end. When you push all your profits to unproductive investment bankers and lawyers, of course you are going to run a trade deficit. You don’t make anything.
Collectivism, high education and training standards, quality control, high work ethic. German bosses can be scary though. :)
Yes. The unions and corporate bosses (usually) work together for the best results, something made more likely because unions have a seat on the boards.
Their manufacturing prowess is legendary. The U.S. machine tool industry, which is critical for a country’s high end manufacturing sector, really took a beating in the early 1980’s when the U.S. currency appreciated (Volcker interest rates). It never really recovered.
that era would also be the one when Reagan allowed the Japanese to dump autos on the American market for less than the cost of production, killed Detroit, which has never recovered. The bean counters at the auto companies should have looked at the better prices and engineering and figured something out.
Sounds like we should be trying to compete with and emulate Germany instead of trying to smash down wages and conditions to compete with Mexico and China. But that would mean valuing the workforce, and a lot of US corporations stuck on the cheap-labor and long-hours-short-vacations fetishes are ideologically opposed to that, even if it’s good for business.
we make lots of high tech and well made stuff, but it all is sold to Uncle Sam by the military contractors with pie-in-the-sky valuations that the taxpayer is on the hook for. War is a racket, a very profitable one, which is why we are always at war.
Quality of Products sells all the time.(will do is never a option)
Just bought a Miele vacuum cleaner after my LG broke. Why did I decide for it? Good reviews help, but the fact that they use standardized bags and filters gives me a peace of mind that I won’t “run out” of accessories so common with cheap brands. Trivial example, but gives you an idea why people choose German products over some more “nimble” competitors.
GSH, Better working conditions for those employed reduces attrition and therefore increases productivity ceteris paribus.
GSH, there is both a good story and consensus in all the responses to your question.
Germany is indeed blessed with a strong and collaborative culture, a legal system that is not adversarial, and (as noted by Paulo below) a respect in their society for the best and brightest to be value creators (technicians, engineers, and scientists) rather than value shifters (bankers and lawyers).
But I suspect their export economy has also been blessed by the (lower exchange) Euro replacing the (higher exchange) Deutsche Mark.
They spend less time in college studying Greek and Roman philosophy (that stuff is available for free on the web) and concentrate instead on learning skills and on the job training.
Germans waste less time on unproductive and expensive pursuits – no one needs four years of training to learn HVAC or plumbing.
Americans like the gentle, lazy daydream that is their life, don’t harsh their buzz man. Let’s forget this heavy depressing stuff and all go to the taco bell drive-thru for a nice diversion – we’ve earned it!
I’m pretty sure the American translation of “E Pluribus Unum” means: if you can’t do it from a car seat it’s not worth doing.
I should add that it’s not just sky high personal and consumption taxes that are preventing imports from approaching export levels in Germany. German consumers – partly because of stricter credit laws, and partly because of the national character – eschew debt. Consumer debt in German is around 56% of GDP if I recall correctly. Compare that to about 80% in the US and over 100% in Canada. No wonder they import less. They don’t stupidly run up credit to buy crap made in China (or anywhere else).
Alistair, I’d agree with your second post. Tax policy and an aversion to debt go a long way to explain the export miracle. The workforce not so much – I worked in a white collar engineering environment and we were not allowed to enter the buildings on weekends. What a difference when I came to the US. After hours and weekend work were common and encouraged.
1. Paying cash curbs shopping urges.
2. Buying high quality stuff once rather than cheap junk many times.
3. Not sure if still true, but Sunday shop closure.
Germans still remember the 1920’s with runaway inflation and then the ruins of 1945, which informs the national character.
It’s not just that they avoid credit (relatively), but they also aren’t very big stock investors either. They buy a house and bonds. The general view is that finance is a casino. Are they wrong? ;-)
could be, where the average mortgage runs 100 years, but the houses are built to last 300, and use a fraction of the energy an American house does, so……probably not, but they are getting really screwed on providing for non-productive immigrants
Germans snd Japanese have one thing in common that is hugely different from America and Anericans – they LOST WWII and their countries and industries were pulverized or burned into dust and ash (we did most of that).
While Americans think of the 1950s as the “Happy Days” period that is the “Again” part of Make Anerica Great Again, the 1950s were a period of great struggle and rebuilding shattered lives for ordinary Japanese and Germans. The immediate postwar period was a time of starvation for many.
Of course, there was a good reason Japan and Germany needed to be defeated in WWII, but few Americans have ever bothered to learn just how harsh life was in Germany and Japan during that period of time when Americans and American industry reigned supreme in the world, when even black Anericans could find good jobs, and white Americans had their pick of jobs, forcing employers to raise wages and add benefits like health insurance (yes, that is how that got started)
Yes, Americans got too fat and happy and began taking things for granted during this period of 30 years postwar where all its industrial competitors had been bombed to dust.
Germany and Japan rebuilt, as did S. Korea and China, and they rebuilt from this much leaner, poorer, and hungry perspective.
Americans are starting to relearn what it mesns to be poor
Germany has a touch better health care system and social safety net than US, and has had for decades.
One big and seldom mentioned difference is that trades and technical workers are not considered to be lower class and down the social ladder in Germany. They are paid well and treated even better. They are respected. As a result often the best and brightest actually choose a career that makes things and does so for export. Furthermore, workers are treated as assets and and companies work with Unions to ensure best practices are developed.
My son works for a large multi-national in the oil patch. He mentioned last week they just brought in 6 German engineers/specialists to work with the Canadian technicians to put into service (commission) a brand new mining shovel. It is all the same company, but with a specialized technical group from Germany picking up slack and providing expertise as needed. Coincidentally, this same company pays their tradesmen $200,000+ per year plus full benefits. You hear about this level of renumeration on Wall Street and K street, but never on a US factory/shop floor.
You get what you pay for. Ensure hedge fund scalpers and ilk do well and the bright kids become traders and bankers.
regards
One big and seldom mentioned difference is that trades and technical workers are not considered to be lower class and down the social ladder in Germany. They are paid well and treated even better. They are respected. As a result often the best and brightest actually choose a career that makes things and does so for export.
This. One hundred times – this!
Germans don’t encourage their kids to stupidly waste 4 years getting a useless university degree, nor is one necessary to get ahead. Their trade schools, technical colleges, and apprenticeship programs are top notch, and the results show in their productivity and competitiveness. Nobody cares if you have “a degree” vs. some other sort of education or job training. (I doubt a German will ever ask you what your “alma mater” is. They really don’t care.) Post-secondary education is a means to an end, and the end matters more than the means. Germans, like the Swiss, do not lose sight of that.
Also, the kids are tracked around middle school. So, if you are to be trained for a trade, you already are headed that way very young. Then they apprentice.
Apprenticeship is really, really a big deal. That’s how skill is passed down with pride in their Mittelstand. Often these middle-sized companies are the big fish in some small town and they love the town and the town loves them.
It’s sad that the US has become even more hidebound than Europe about credentialism like degrees when applying for good jobs. We used to be admired for offering more flexibility and opportunity about such matters. Economic mobility in the US now trails other western countries.
The one German perk I would have enjoyed was the free tuition they offered for foreign students, I think they stopped offering free education but it still is cheaper than a lot of other nations.
Right on.
True, but company health insurance came about during wage and price controls during WWII – companies were not allow to lure new employees by offering higher salaries, so they went the free health insurance route.
Gandalf
Painful, but correct.
American participation medals and degrees in basket-weaving mean little in a world that really does understand winning & losing.
It sure looks like the EU and cities withing Germany are doing what they can to destroy the German auto industry. Prohibiting diesel engines for Nox emissions and gas engines for CO2 ( in a country that powers its electric grid with lignite seems a recipe for disaster.
The German auto industry is going bigtime into electric vehicles, as is everbody else, including China. Tesla wiil be toast soon.
The promise of ‘clean fuel efficient diesel’ was always a fraud perpetrated, as we now know, by most of the German car industry. Not unlike Theranos’ promise of delivering accurate blood testing based on tiny capillary blood samples, there was lots of science that said it couldn’t be done.
It’s been known forever that internal combustion engines run more efficiently at higher compression ratios, hotter temperatures, and leaner fuel air mixtures. All of that produces more NOx
NOx is a powerful oxidizer. Period. The only way to get rid of it is to feed it a fuel to burn off the oxygen part and release the nitrogen. Mercedes and a few others used a urea based fluid (i.e. piss) which was cheaper than just feeding some of the diesel/gasoline fuel to reduce the NOx, and would not count towards a reduced fuel mileage. Of course owners had to buy this fluid and remember to fill their diesels up with it or their cars would spew NOx. Which they probably only did when it came time to renew the car inspection
Gas engines car makers in the 1980s gave up on trying to get super high gas mileage by running high compressions and leaner mixtures. They started running rich fuel mixtures instead, specifically to burn off and reduce NOx levels. The catalytic converters then burnt off the leftover hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide in the exhaust.
Which is why fuel mileage plummeted when the stricter NOx mandates came into being and Honda had to stop selling its 50 mpg Civics with the CVCC engines
For the urea system, if the fluid runs low the vehicle goes into a limp mode. If the fluid runs out or freezes the vehicle shuts off (it freezes at a similar temperature to water). In cold climate areas this system is a nightmare to maintain.
Over the last few years the filters that burn this fluid have become highly coveted due to rare earth metals used in the filters, local dealers have had trucks vandalized for these filters because of the value.
Odd side step of the topic but useless information must go somewhere.
Yet another problem is the diesel particulate filter. It gets burned out only when you drive some distances at high enough speed. Otherwise, it might spring a surprise. Cooling the hot filter after you turn off the engine isn’t the most comfortable feeling, either.
Ha! I am actually in Nuremberg, Germany now as I’m typing this. It’s true, generally they are not working too long or too hard, but they make up for it with ruthless efficiency. (Almost) everybody follows the rules and procedures. You don’t have to spend a lot of time with German crews to figure out how the country can produce and sell their stuff to the world without much of raw natural resources. Their human capital is their greatest asset. Educational system is indeed of a high standard and not only because of the number and quality of uni graduates. On the other hand, creative thinking and out of the box problem solving are not their strongest qualities. Just my personal experience.
Another German student and education anecdote:
I used to teach trades at a Canadian high school. Background carpentry, but I also taught electronics, mechanics, and later certified in welding. Our school district actually had a full time liason person who followed our exchange students, usually of Korean, Chinese, and German origin. They came to learn English for future careers, but also enrolled as our STEM is quite good, plus we are located in a beautiful part of the World. Our high school offered CAD, Mechanics, pre-apprenticeship carpentry, and metal fabrication. These students came from money.
My older sister taught in a very large high school in Seattle. Her school did not have one trades program left as they had been phased out for years with a focus on preparing students for university.
Anyway, during my last year I had a terrific German exchange student in one of my blocks. His Dad owned a large machine shop and engineering service company. They specialized in low-vibration propellers, machined to less than a thou and balanced to perfection. One of their main customers was the US military for their stealth submarines. Imagine that. The US military bought German made components due to their excellent quality. I have long since forgotten the Company details but one afternoon he showed me his Dad’s work and projects he had stored on his laptop.
I had a freebie/donated Chinese scooter and gave it to this student for a self-directed project. We could not source some parts that we deperately needed and I was too busy to spend much time on it. This 18 year old took it upon himself to machine them, fit, and modify as needed. He just disappeared to a corner of the shop and a few days later we had a running scooter. He figured it was easier to build parts than order from the supplier based out of Toronto, plus purchasing them would have been a hassle for me as I would have had to have been reimbursed, etc.
It was the easiest A (mark) I have ever given. His work ethic was adult level, his skills were excellent, and he was personable and well spoken. He is probably running the Company by now as that was 7 years ago. He would be 25.
BC has a new LNG project for Kitimat. It will require thousands of skilled trades and many are already working in Alberta. (Like my son). There will be a shortage….is a shortage. It is precisely why we continue to support trades in Canada and emulate as much as possible the German example of training.
I’ve been part of two German manufacturing operations which also had American counterparts. The German plants were always VERY efficient. I attribute this to the term “Discipline”. The Germans were much more disciplined than we could get the American workforce to be. They reminded me of the old 60’s song “Monday I’ve got Friday on my mind”. That seemed to fit many of our American workers, but in Germany it appeared that on Monday they had Monday on their minds.
Concerning the state of German engineering and their auto industry, I have few concerns they will be fine in the future. In a much earlier Wolf post, one of his commentators (I know you’re out there, please take credit) posted the link below. I invested the hour to watch. Yes, Tesla should be very worried…………
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDr4L6BzpP8