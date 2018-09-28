You Gave Facebook Your Phone Number for Security. They Used it for Ads

Even if you never handed over a phone number, Facebook can still get it and monetize it.
By Gennie Gebhart, Associate Director of Research, Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Add “a phone number I never gave Facebook for targeted advertising” to the list of deceptive and invasive ways Facebook makes money off your personal information. Contrary to user expectations and Facebook representatives’ own previous statements, the company has been using contact information that users explicitly provided for security purposes—or that users never provided at all—for targeted advertising.
A group of academic researchers from Northeastern University and Princeton University, along with Gizmodo reporters, have used real-world tests to demonstrate how Facebook’s latest deceptive practice works. They found that Facebook harvests user phone numbers for targeted advertising in two disturbing ways: two-factor authentication (2FA) phone numbers, and “shadow” contact information.
Two-Factor Authentication Is Not The Problem
First, when a user gives Facebook their number for security purposes—to set up 2FA, or to receive alerts about new logins to their account—that phone number can become fair game for advertisers within weeks. (This is not the first time Facebook has misused 2FA phone numbers.)
But the important message for users is: this is not a reason to turn off or avoid 2FA. The problem is not with two-factor authentication. It’s not even a problem with the inherent weaknesses of SMS-based 2FA in particular. Instead, this is a problem with how Facebook has handled users’ information and violated their reasonable security and privacy expectations.
There are many types of 2FA. SMS-based 2FA requires a phone number, so you can receive a text with a “second factor” code when you log in. Other types of 2FA—like authenticator apps and hardware tokens—do not require a phone number to work. However, until just four months ago, Facebook required users to enter a phone number to turn on any type of 2FA, even though it offers its authenticator as a more secure alternative. Other companies—Google notable among them—also still follow that outdated practice.
Even with the welcome move to no longer require phone numbers for 2FA, Facebook still has work to do here. This finding has not only validated users who are suspicious of Facebook’s repeated claims that we have “complete control” over our own information, but has also seriously damaged users’ trust in a foundational security practice.
Until Facebook and other companies do better, users who need privacy and security most—especially those for whom using an authenticator app or hardware key is not feasible—will be forced into a corner.
Shadow Contact Information
Second, Facebook is also grabbing your contact information from your friends. Kash Hill of Gizmodo provides an example:
…if User A, whom we’ll call Anna, shares her contacts with Facebook, including a previously unknown phone number for User B, whom we’ll call Ben, advertisers will be able to target Ben with an ad using that phone number, which I call “shadow contact information,” about a month later.
This means that, even if you never directly handed a particular phone number over to Facebook, advertisers may nevertheless be able to associate it with your account based on your friends’ phone books.
Even worse, none of this is accessible or transparent to users. You can’t find such “shadow” contact information in the “contact and basic info” section of your profile; users in Europe can’t even get their hands on it despite explicit requirements under the GDPR that a company give users a “right to know” what information it has on them.
As Facebook attempts to salvage its reputation among users in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it needs to put its money where its mouth is. Wiping 2FA numbers and “shadow” contact data from non-essential use would be a good start. By Gennie Gebhart, Electronic Frontier Foundation
Facebook is dead money, if you have this stock you might seriously think about getting out now. Facebook collects and sells data, that’s how they make money, and you could say advertising as well. They don’t “share” data, they sell it. Period. There is an ill wind blowing into social media.
I don’t know whether Facebook is dead money, but here’s hoping….
From your keyboard to God’s eyes.
Most of the sheeple willingly hand over their private data and information to this creepy Orwellian company.
I don’t agree with some portions of this article. I have never given facebook my phone number. I have had to do the security routine multiple times and have never been asked for number. I only gave them my email and that is all they have on my account. That is what they ask for and i get in. I recommend not using phone number where you can away with to avoid risk of telemarketing calls. i also have an ad blocker which speeds up my bandwidth 10 to 25 percent.
You missed the point. Facebook tricked people into revealing their phone number under the guise of “security”. Then FB abused the knowledge of the number. Or FB allowed you to enter your phone number as part of your contact info so that your FB friends could look it up to call you. And they abused that knowledge, too. Finally, FB allowed phone numbers to be guesstimated via friends phone books. And then that knowledge was abused as well.
I’m seeing a pattern here.
Check the second half of the article, “Shadow Contact Information”– you may not have GIVEN FB your phone number, but it might obtained it from your friends’ phone books.
I *hate* 2-factor phone-based authentication with a passion. It is intrusive to my privacy, and many times it does not work because you MUST have a cellphone, and sometimes it does not work with 3d-party cellphone service providers because many of authentication setups disqualify numbers that *appear* to be landlines or VOIP-lines. 2-factor authentication should be BANNED.
2-factor authentication is a terrible privacy intrusion masquerading as “security”.
The last line should say
2-factor PHONE-BASED authentication is a terrible privacy intrusion masquerading as “security”.
Facebook is walking proof of the adage that “two people can keep a secret, but only if one of them is dead”.
For companies dependent on ad revenue, consumers should simply assume that ANY information they give away, for any reason, WILL be used to micro-target and manipulate you. And then act accordingly.
Facebook is even worse than freeway billboards.
Another problem: If you travel outside the US, good luck if you have no international cell (SMS) plan and need to get into your 2FA bank account. You are screwed. The whole system is so idiotic you could tear your hair out. Idiotic and evil, rather.
75% of Indians use WhatsApp, owned by FB. The whole way to communicate through WhatsApp is through your phone. Ditto with people in other parts of the world.
I wouln’t give zuckerberg the time of day.
WhatsApp has 1 billion users EVERY DAY. FB uses all those numbers to sell ads. My relatives in India will only communicate through WhatsApp ‘cos it’s free. Let that sink in. 1 billion users EVERY DAY.
Ditto with people in South and Central America. My contractor from Guatemala communicates with his family back there exclusively through WhatsApp.
Some like us who don’t want to be on it cannot communicate with our relatives and friends in other countries any other way.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/parmyolson/2018/09/26/exclusive-whatsapp-cofounder-brian-acton-gives-the-inside-story-on-deletefacebook-and-why-he-left-850-million-behind/
Acton is reintroducing the original WhatsApp via Signal. Numbers count though, so I guess it is uphill to win back user share…enough people switch over then it maybe becomes a good choice ( though I personally don’t use any platforms… just email).
Is this just coincidence… cause FB announced this morning 50 million user data got compromised by some type of hack.
I am starting to think the internet might not be such a good thing. Never mind that social media is just utter crap.
But I think unless FB start seeing its DAU and MAU counts go down significantly, the advertisers will still pay out the nose for their brand of targeting.
FB is very greasy IMO, hopefully it’s just another tech fad that dries up and blows away, similar to 70’s CB radios and plaid polyester.
FB might do just that, but your data will be sold and will live on. You won’t die until LinkedIn or FB says so: your name will come up in searches, and notifications. A perverse kind of immortality.
In most of the third world fb already has the numbers because the smartphones come with the fb app factory installed. This is why they are used by billions of people daily. Just remember it is not just fb and google, everything you do on a phone is traceable and trackable.
i route my calls through the callcentric voip service. they have a whitelist feature. if you are not in my phonebook, you go straight to voicemail.
It gets worse, Scambookie was hacked AGAIN.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/09/50-million-facebook-accounts-breached-by-an-access-token-harvesting-attack/
Yes, your data is not safe.
Sleep well!
Sleeping soundly like a baby, knowing that even though I don’t have a Facebook account, those guys probably already knows too much about me because somewhere, I’m sure there are pictures and numbers, due to the treasure trove of data there. But oh well, that’s just life, and advertising.
I wonder what would happen if some how Facebook’s data centers went kaput…. that would be a kick to the stock price, huh.