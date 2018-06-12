Inflation by US Metro: Red-Hot to Lukewarm

Dallas-Fort Worth, not San Francisco, is in second red-hottest place.
Consumers in Los Angeles are simply not buying the notion that inflation, however benevolently measured by the Consumer Price Index, was “only” 2.8% in May, as we learned today. And they were right, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So here we go.
Earlier today I dissected consumer price inflation for all of the US, with a particular eye on the “hedonic quality adjustments” that are liberally and aggressively applied to used and new cars and trucks.
These hedonic adjustments conjure up a breathlessly miraculous situation where the Consumer Price Index in May for used vehicles is at the same level as it was in 1994 — with no inflation whatsoever over the 24-year period — and where the price index for new vehicles is where it was in 1997, though actual vehicle prices, the amounts car buyers have been paying, have skyrocketed over those years.
Now drilling down by geography: Overall, for urban consumers across the US, CPI rose by 2.8% in May from a year ago, the fastest year-over-year rise since February 2012. But how does this work out for the four regions of the US, and for the largest metros?
The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases a trove of inflation data every month, including data for the 14 largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). Among these MSAs, CPI ranged from lukewarm in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA, at 1.4% year-over-year, to red-hot for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim MSA, at 4.1% year-over-year, which is about double the Fed’s target.
Note that the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro is not far behind the Los Angeles metro.
For some of these MSAs, the BLS releases monthly data. For others it releases data every other month. So some of the inflation rates in the chart above are for May-to-May comparisons, others are for April-to-April comparisons.
By region, CPI averages out some of the extremes. In May, compared to a year ago, CPI was hottest in the West and least hot in the Midwest (here’s a map showing which states are included in these regions):
How individuals experience inflation depends on a lot of factors, including the basket of goods and services they’re buying. If they’re renters in a city where rents are soaring, and if a relatively large portion of their spending goes to tuition and healthcare expenses, their personal inflation rate could be much higher than the national average. And location — as the folks living in Los Angeles, Dallas, and some other places are experiencing painfully on a daily basis — is a big factor in this equation.
“Hedonic quality adjustments” have performed veritable miracles in repressing the appearance of surging new and used vehicle prices. Read… The Dollar’s Purchasing Power Drops 2.9% in May from Year Ago, Fastest Drop since Nov 2011
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Inflation in Baltimore and Camden within a percent or two of LA and San Fran?
Is wealth gap shrinking? Are 2018 model Teslas on sale?
Population increase is helping drive the increase in the DFW area. Rents are increasing dramatically in the area( IIRC, house prices are not factored into inflation statistics).
“The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area’s 146,000-resident jump in 2017 was the most of any metro area in the United States. And six of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the United States were also in Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Collin”
If they are making hedonic adjustments for inflation, they should be making hedonic adjustments for wages as well. That would be a real eye opener. The pathetic wage growth published today would be a lot worse. People are working harder for the same money, yet the cost of living keeps increasing.
Employers now require that people constantly check their cell phones after normal work hours. That means extra work for the same wage.
Also, people need more education to qualify for a job than they did in the past. This also increases the cost of qualifying for a given wage.
Further, what about removal of pensions, post-retirement medical, etc.? These items reduce the wage. Also, today’s lack of job security is a big factor that decreases the “quality” of jobs.
You can’t make hedonic adjustments to the CPI basket without doing the same for wages, otherwise the output is nonsense. The current method understates inflation and overstates wage growth.