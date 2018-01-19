Does the US Still Need to Rely on China to Buy Treasuries?

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com.
Nagging questions: Will China’s waning appetite for US Treasuries cause a disruption in the US Treasury market? Why did Chapter 11 bankruptcies in the US more than double in December? And what will the Canadian housing market do as borrowing gets tougher for debt-dependent households — and more expensive.
Chinese buyers have been very active in San Diego since 2013. My latest listing was sold to a Chinese buyer for all cash above list price. 25 day escrow. They must convert all their cash into cash flow. Unfortunately, your children will rent property owned by the top 10%. The home ownership rate is falling fast.
With price not a factor, the Chinese are driving up prices by themselves just by paying over list price, and cash sales have no appraisal. Here in San Diego, 32.1% of properties sell for over list price. That’s low. In San Francisco, 64.5% sell over list. Tell me there’s no BUBBLE.
Chinese buying of treasuries is irrelavent in the big picture of things.
If the FED can do trillions of QE, whats a trillion more to buy all the chinese treasuries via Belgium or some other Luxemburg subsidiary. I am not worried about that.
What are Chinese doing with all those freshly printed dollars? Let them all in to come here and invest all that money in real estate and then tax foreign buyers 90% of the profit. They got rich stealing our technology and not playing by the rules, time for payback.
The most worrisome news out of China at the moment involves the HNA Group. Trading in four of its units have been suspended pending “major news” but no one knows what that news is. HNA has over $180 billion in assets and reportedly is facing a severe financing crisis. The CEO’s trip to Davos just cancelled to boot. Sounds like Chinese authorities don’t want him to leave the country. What is the Chinese word for “contagion”?