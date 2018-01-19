Does the US Still Need to Rely on China to Buy Treasuries?

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com.

Nagging questions: Will China’s waning appetite for US Treasuries cause a disruption in the US Treasury market? Why did Chapter 11 bankruptcies in the US more than double in December? And what will the Canadian housing market do as borrowing gets tougher for debt-dependent households — and more expensive.

