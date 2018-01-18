Albertsons/Safeway Loses Grocery War, Lidl Gives Up?

Price war by Amazon-Whole Foods and Aldi scuttle Albertsons’ IPO hopes as customer traffic and same-store sales drop despite promos and price cuts.
Brick-and-mortar reality hit Cerberus Capital on the way to the exit: Supermarket chains Albertson’s (acquired in a leveraged buyout in 2005), Safeway (acquired in a leveraged buyout in 2015), plus some regional supermarket chains acquired along the way, are now loaded up with nearly $12 billion in long-term debt with no place to go.
Cerberus and the other PE firms in the deal once hoped to unload the construct — now called Albertsons Companies — in an IPO. These hopes move further into the distance as the stores are sinking into the ultra-tough US grocery store environment.
Albertsons Companies, with 2,323 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, along with over two dozen distribution centers, and some manufacturing facilities, revealed those difficulties in its quarterly filing with the SEC for its third quarter ended December 2, 2017.
- Revenues were flat year-over-year: $13.6 billion in Q3 and $45.9 billion for the first three quarters of the fiscal year.
- Cost of sales rose 1.8%.
- Gross profit margin fell to 26.7% from 28.1% a year ago.
- Gross profit fell 5% to $3.6 billion, which the company blamed in part on promotions and discounts “made to respond to the competitive environment.”
- Selling and administrative expenses rose 1.5%, which the company blamed primarily on wage pressures.
The endless losses
Flat revenues plus rising costs generated operating losses of $95 million in Q3 and $218 million for the year so far. Interest expenses and “other expenses” increased the losses to $305 million for Q3 and to $933 million for the first three quarters.
It also booked a one-time tax benefit of $523.5 million in Q3, “primarily driven by the reversal of a $359.0 million valuation allowance previously recorded against certain subsidiaries deferred tax assets as a result of a reorganization of our Subchapter C corporation subsidiaries.”
The tax benefit turned the quarter “profitable” (+$218 billion) but left the year so far in the red (-$342 billion).
The company already booked losses in fiscal 2014 (-$1.23 billion), in 2015 (-$502 million), and in 2016 (-$374 million). Fiscal 2017 is shaping up to be another year in the red.
Albertsons is trying to raise sorely needed money by selling some of its stores and leasing them back. In September, it signed a sale-leaseback deal for 71 stores for $705 million. This brought the portion of the stores it still owns or ground leases to about 43% of its total stores.
Customer traffic down despite promos and price cut
Customer traffic fell again, this time by 2.7% in Q3 compared to a year ago, despite “significant investments in promotions and price.” These costly coupons and discounts, however, “did not achieve the desired impact of increasing customer traffic.”
Same-store sales fell again, this time by 1.8%, due to the drop in customer traffic, but offset somewhat by an increase of 0.9% in average ticket size, the fifth quarter in a row of declines. And this is compared to Q3 last year when same-store sales had already fallen 2.1% from the prior year. The trends look terrible:
Its debt takes a hit
Upon the news, Albertsons’ bonds dropped: Its 5.75% notes due 2025 fell three points to 87.5 cents on the dollar, and its 6.625% notes due 2024 dropped 2.75 points to 93.25 cents on the dollar. Its leveraged loans were also quoted lower, “sources said,” according to LCD S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Albertsons is struggling with a tough environment where the combination of Amazon-Whole Foods is shaking up an already shook-up market. Walmart, Kroger, Target, Costco and others are all crowding into arena.
German deep discounter Aldi announced last summer that it would further expand in the US with a $3.4 billion investment with the goal of having 2,500 stores by the end of 2022. In early 2017, it announced a $1.6 billion plan to renovate 1,300 existing stores. This followed a 2013 expansion plan of $3 billion to bring its footprint to 2,000 stores in the US by 2018.
Lidl’s plans get crushed by the same reality
But the other German deep-discounter Lidl – which has over 10,000 stores in 27 countries in Europe – demonstrates just how treacherous the business in the US is. In 2017, it had announced with great fanfare that it would also enter the US market. The plan was to open at least 100 stores within a year. By now 49 have been opened. But yesterday, the Handelsblatt reported rumors that Lidl has halted its US expansion plans.
When the German business daily reached out to Lidl, a company spokesperson refused to confirm or deny the rumors, saying that the expansion has been “overall successful” but “there is need to adjust one or the other point.” And added: “Constantly examining and working on a property portfolio is absolutely normal in the sector and not Lidl-specific.”
Lidl now no longer has projections for future store openings in the US, according to the Handelsblatt, which said local reports by real estate insiders and politicians in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia indicated that Lidl has stopped working on stores or has even abandoned locations into which it has already sunk some money.
We have lidl store and it is great. They are paying better than other local retail, and prices are good. Other stores have had to respond to their pricing.
I hope lidl stays here….
Wolf, As usual, very insightful analysis on the Supermarket industry.
Interesting, how a few short years ago, Supermarket anchored tenants properties were the hottest CRE investments, does not seem so any longer.
Wolf, we never hear from you where to invest or where to allocate and put our money to work,
What is your thinking on that? Bonds, CRE, Equities, Emerging markets, Index Funds? can we get some insight on your thoughts ?
People make a ton of money selling financial advice. That’s their job, and people pay them to do that.
My site is free. It’s focused on analysis and news – and stays away from recommendations or advice.
Acme’s problem here in my eastern Pa location isn’t as much price as it is in surly customer service amd insufficient cashier help most of the time. Too many other local grocery stores (Wegman’s, ShopRite) treat their customers better
I have found Giant to be good on the customer service front.
And I agree with you on Acme. Well worth avoiding.
All our local Albertsons in Boise are like morgues (and this is the birthplace of Albertsons). People here now prefer Fred Meyer (Kroger) and WinCo.
If Cerberus can’t unload its holdings in an IPO, who ends up holding all that debt? Is it Cerberus, or will creditors be forced to fight over the scraps while the PE firms walk away with their billions?
Our local Albertsons is driving away customers with its high prices. We’re in an area that is well-served by grocery stores, and those Albigensian heretics think that nobody will drive to a competitor. They’re wrong, and won’t be able to increase prices on the sly enough to make up for the decline in volume. People tend to know their prices, and at some point each person may make that convenience calculation to pick between the closer-higher one and the farther-lower one.
Second that one. We have an Albertson’s 0.3 miles away, and the only reason we would go is if needing a single item, like a gallon of milk. Otherwise, the cost is too high.
Local supermarkets are considered a good investment strategy during a recession. Albertsons is a high end super, and I would say that demographic is growing faster than you might imagine. At the other end of the class ladder (I shop around) you have any number of cheap discount food warehouses. So I like their niche. When the recession weeds out a few low end players and the supers get some pricing power they will do okay.
Albertson’s is … high end ? In what alternative reality ?
Suffice it to say here in Colorado they’re not . Never have been for that matter . If anything Albertson’s has been at the bottom end of the bottom feeders barely hanging on with out dated marketing , stock that does not represent the current tastes ( and fads ) with each and every store both on the front range , mountains and western slopes having become supermarket graveyards since the 70’s with no hope in sight and everyone for decades constantly wondering what was keeping their doors open … not to mention how in the hell did they end up buying Safeway … dragging Safeway down in the process
Which is to say A.B. .. Albertson’s has no niche to speak of … and if anyone’s in dire need of being ‘ weeded out ‘ .. it is most definitely Albertson’s .. so mark my words … this time … it’ll happen … as it should have decades ago .
Albertson’s is within walking distance to us and has the best bakery products than anyone else but when we shop for more than muffins we go to WinCo (employee owned) where every item is from 90 cents to 3 bucks cheaper than anybody else with the exception of Walmart where prices are comparable but I refuse to shop there..
Retail everywhere seems to be loaded up with debt. Corporations of all stripes are loaded up with debt doing stock buybacks to enrich the few. If Professor Steve Keens is right and it’s overloaded private debt that brings down economies, that most mainstream economists never seen coming because of their dismissal of private debt, then we are in for something that will make 2008 seem like a prologue to the real disaster. ..
I really like Lidl, although part of it might be because of the fancier type of stores they were building in the US initially, which it sounds like they might be changing the format of going forward. They are like an upgraded version of Aldi, with a fresh bakery. I hope they stick around. What I fear for them is that with such a small number of stores it may be difficult for them to continue to have leverage over their US suppliers.
Here is an English version of the article linked in Wolf’s story:
https://global.handelsblatt.com/companies/german-chain-pushing-us-grocery-prices-876442
I think Lidl’s biggest challenge is to convince US customers that their private label offerings are indeed as good or better than the brand offerings. And of course it’s not just about convincing, but also making sure their products actually are.
As for Amazon and Whole Foods… I wouldn’t worry too much about them affecting much. Even after Amazon’s acquisition, they are still playing in a price strata that’s well above the mainstream US grocery market.
Max … suffice it to say here in Denver the Whole Foods / Amazon juggernaut ( or as I call them … the BORG ) is kicking the crap out of our King Soopers ( Kroger ) putting the final nails in the coffin of Albertson’s / Safeway and is rapidly eroding the market shares of Walmart , Trader Joes and Sprouts .
The effect among all is obvious as their stock diminishes with less choices and definitely less healthy choice on offer .. with all of the competition’s current ‘ tactics ‘ forcing their customers to shop elsewhere .
So would I worry ? With the effects directly impacting myself and my households shopping choices … Damn right I would … and do !
Central North Carolina – with one of their big distribution centers in Alamance County, we are, I guess, ground zero for Lidl.
They grabbed a certain amount of business I guess, but then peaked out real quick.
They have, I think, the same problem as Aldi’s, a very different grocery concept that doesn’t fit in with how people are used to doing their shopping. Aldi’s I think overcame some of that by expanding very slowly and keeping their costs extremely low. Very little, if any, advertising, inexpensive stores, low employee numbers, etc. They’re earliest stores around here were in lower rent parts of town with a large Latino population.
But its not like they’ve conquered the market. They are popular niche player. They have their low end base, and oddly enough, they also have a higher Trader-Joes like following.
To my mind, Liddle is going to have to play a very long game to succeed, and it doesn’t sound like that is what they wanted.
For any supermarket reading this …
Do you know how nearly impossible it is to find Canadian bacon deli sliced? Close to 100%, that’s how impossible it is. My only source, for $6/lb, is closing shortly. I bought a 1 year supply for the freezer, more or less, when I heard this.
FYI: Canadian bacon is really pork tenderloin, smoked in some way. I suspect some is just lean pork, but I really don’t care. At high end grocers, Canadian bacon is about $14/lb. They probably sell the good stuff. One of those is local. I puke at the thought of paying $14.
I don’t want to pay $14. The $6 stuff is great.
Do you want to attract traffic? If so, then carry Canadian Bacon @ about $6/lb in the Deli. Put out a sign about Breakfast Sandwiches and Canadian Bacon and how YOU have it RIGHT HERE. People will come in and, I suspect, will buy lots of other things, too.
Why not just buy that tenderloin, take it to the meat counter for slicing, and use liquid smoke?
https://www.amazon.com/Colgin-Liquid-Smoke-16-0-Ounce/dp/B000YOMRA8
Why not jazz up some bologna?
Learn to cook.
Went into An ALDI market here on the nature coast of Florida for the first time. Seems they have embraced a mini costco warehouse model with no membership fees, no bakery,no butcher shop. They charge for bags and you have to sack your own purchases. The prices were very favorable on mostly non name brand items that seemed of high quality. The store had brisk traffic although it might be seasonal due to the many winter homes in the area. I think the company may be purchasing some one time vendor “overuns” at a discount to be passed on to you.
I’ll be back to shop
Here in Germany Aldi and Lidl are really good. The in store baked goods are good at both but Aldi is the best. Their store brands are good. The beer is cheap with limited choice…but good. Plenty of good wine that is cheap. The secret seems to be to limit choice, basically sell store brands, not have a lot of employees and the ones they have do everything in the store, small locations just out of city limits, and high volume. You get in and out fast. Everything is easy to find. In the center they have tools and clothes and computers and everything for the impulse shopper. It is said that Aldi is impulse shopping on steroids. Go in for milk and come out with a dishwasher (there was one yesterday) and an impact hammer. You could fit an Aldi and a Lidl into the Von’s I am used to in California and have space left over. I think Kaufland (kind of like Wal Mart) owns Lidl.
Cerberus Capital will get nothing more painful than a small pimple on their backside from this. Too bad it can’t take them down.
As far as German grocers are concerned – is it reasonable to suspect that their growing excursions into the US are being supported in some way by negative interest rates in the EU?
Overall, Aldi does a good job. Their latest openings of larger stores seems to be exceptionally well done.
I have lived in Clearwater Florida for twenty years. The dominant food chain here is Publix. I’ve been told that they have 58% of the total grocery market in Florida and it could well be true. As a matter of observation, their stores always seem to be busy. Their quality is good and they aren’t much more expensive than their competitors if you work the specials. I wish Aldi and Walmart good luck, they’re gonna need it.
The Albertsons locations here in the DFW area look tired, run down. That combined with relatively high prices is a perfect reason to avoid them. The newer WinCo Foods locations we have are far and away better deals for everyday grocery needs. We didn’t have WinCo in Houston (HEB territory), but they appear to be doing well here in Dallas Fort Worth.
I’ve wondered for years how Safeway survives given their higher prices, poorer selection and bad customer service (because of too few checkers it takes longer to check out than to shop). The only reason I ever go there is because they do carry a few unique items, but 90% of my grocery money is spent elsewhere. It just seems like they have no real interest in actually competing or changing what they’re doing wrong.
Mike-how many years? Here in NorCal have only noticed a Safeway decline since their acquisition by Albertsons’ (Cerberus). Prior to this, Albertsons’ made an abortive attempt at entering the market here for a couple of years, but closed their stores (most of which re-opened under the old ‘Lucky’ moniker-don’t know the actual owner of those, now). From available checkers to stocking non-standard items and range superior-quality store brands, Albertsons has definitely followed the ‘if you can’t beat them, buy them out and hollow-’em out’ strategy. Consumers lose again. May we all have a better day.
To sum it up if you see the words “leveraged buyout” run away screaming.
In Massachusetts, I shop at Market Basket, rather than the Albertons-owned Shaw’s although Shaw’s is much closer, because prices are ~20% and I get better service. And Wegman’s is expanding into the area as well.
Living on the New York State – Ontario, Canada border, I shop ALDI’s regularly in NYS, with the odd stop at WEGMANS….with the exception of milk, cheese, eggs, chicken and a few items like Hummus, it amazes me that any other product – cereal, bread, fresh fruit, etc is less expensive here in Ontario even without the exchange difference of 20% !!!
How can this be with a smaller population, higher taxes? I often wonder how does a family of 4 feed themselves in the USA?