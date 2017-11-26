“Stocks and Economy are Totally Out Of Sync”

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:
Are the current stock market highs related to the economy? Who gets crushed by the onslaught of online retail? How are Canadian mortgages riskier for homeowners and lenders than standard US mortgages? Are new vehicles overpriced? What are you bullish or bearish on for 2018…
Canadians, fasten your seat-belt. Here are the charts. Read… Whose Private-Sector Debt Will Implode Next: US, Canada, China, Eurozone, Japan?
Wolf, this is OT but what are you seeing in the FB H4.1 balance-sheet data since last time you posted about it? I poked around in the last few weeks of data and I just cannot see that the QE unwind is really happening, or if it is, it seems that whatever unwind there is in USG and MBS bond holdings, some other kind of maneuvers appears to keep the total balance sheet pretty flat. Am I wrong?
Whatever the Fed does it relates to the legacy mortgages and since nothing about privatising the mortgage industry is ever decided , they are increasing hold of mortgages by subprime 2.0 ( clean game without Hank Paulson and PETE ROSE in opposite dugouts)? No TARP this time or European sugar mama ? Interest rates jump the shark as panic dollar selling out of ASIA beginning 2018 bursts the clout?
I’ll post on it after we have the final November balance sheet. They’re unwinding Treasuries all right, and have done so again in Nov (another $4 billion as of the last balance sheet and probably $2 billion more at the next one). With MBS so far in Nov, there is still no visible unwind, but MBS take a very long time to settle (months). They are letting them roll off without replacement, as they said they would, but they only book them after they settle. So my guess is that the first real decline in MBS will show up in December. I’ll have more info on that in my next article.
What you failed to note is that, though, Canadians carry more mortgage debt than before the crisis the service charges at today’s rates take less of their incomes than before the crisis. So, unless rates rise substantially mortgage debt is not a problem for the majority.
Agreed that mortgages won’t be a problem for the “majority.” Actually I’d go a step further: adjustable-rate mortgages are not the problem for the least vulnerable 80%. They’re only a problem for the most vulnerable 20%. And if half of the most vulnerable default on their mortgages — so in this example 10% of all mortgages — it’s a major fiasco.
poked around in the last few weeks of data and I just cannot see that the QE unwind is really happening
Once more, with feeling: there’s no such thing as unwinding a Ponzi.
Gershon,
See my comment to Justme above. QE unwind of Treasuries is right on schedule. MBS take a long time to settle (months), and the Fed books them only after they settle. So there are no visible signs as of yet. Expect these signs in December.
Tina until cash (treasury paper begets a fresh start, don’t look back mentality of suckers never learn) a risk free entry point (several thousand points lower) into markets people are too busy changing their petticoats to recognize? Soon all will be getting income from short term paper and TINA just stopped working!
I look for adjustments in rates to hit real estate good and hard? Panic on the Titanic.
I don’t know why we don’t add China’s GDP with US GDP and then divide by two.
The Chinese would prefer adding the US GDP to their GDP and skipping that ‘divide by two’ thing.
US corporations are all for it. They’ve made loads of money selling off the US economy to China. Of course, eventually they’ll run out of economy to sell off, but in the meantime short-term profits are excellent.
Yes, there’s zero loyalty to the U.S. by most U.S. corporations. I understand that, but still find it disappointing.
These statements don’t make sense. “Loyalty”? Seriously. Let’s call modern business by their real name, shall we. It’s basically war. Or as one character in Silicon Valley TV show observed: “it’s a war of everyone against everyone.”
The problem with Muricans is that they expect crazy things from something that’s not designed to do whatever it is that they are expecting. And then they all act surprised when the thing itself turns around and bites them.
The best things in life cost everything. That’s the real lesson.
But nah, it’s the Democrat’s fault or Trump’s etc, etc.
Looser underwriting does seem to be increasing for mortgages. Very low down payments and lower FICO scores. It’s not crazy, yet. But getting upside down won’t take much of a correction for many mortgages made in the last few years. If CA leads the nation, other RE markets should start peaking in the next year or so? “Affordability” is quite different for various areas around the country.
Canadian Household Debt is much higher than US Household Debt. Assuming that the majority of mortgage holders can withstand higher interest rates without more than 10% going into default is to assume a best case scenario. Moreover, kicking the can down the road is no longer an option for the majority in CANADA IMHO.
