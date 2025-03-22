Treasury Yield Curve Re-Inverts with Sag in the Middle, as Government Swats Down 10-Year Yield. But Mortgage Rates Don’t Follow all the Way, Spread Widens

Short-term Treasury yields of 6 months or less stay put above 4%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield has careened lower from 4.77% on January 10 to 4.16% on March 3, and has since then wobbled a little higher to end at 4.26% on Friday, just a hair below the effective federal funds rate (EFFR) that the Fed targets with its short-term policy rates. This decline in the 10-year yield isn’t a coincident.
The government has been trying to push down, talk down, swat down, and wish down long-term Treasury yields to make funding in the economy for businesses and households less costly – the stated policy of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
These efforts have been fortified by the Fed’s more hawkish stance on inflation and interest rates, which put the bond market at ease. The bond market had gotten spooked by the Fed’s 100-basis-points in rate cuts despite re-accelerating inflation, which triggered a bond selloff that had caused the 10-year yield to spike by 114 basis points, even as the Fed cut by 100 basis points. The long-term Treasury market fears out-of-whack inflation more than anything.
That ironic situation when the Fed cut its short-term policy rates by 100 basis points, while the long-term Treasury yields spiked by over 100 basis points, has now been partially unwound.
Despite all the drama and irony of rate cuts accompanies by surging yields, the 10-year Treasury yield has remained in its two-year range and is now in the middle of that range.
We can see the strategy here to get long-term yields down:
- Obviously, the Fed gets more hawkish about inflation and puts rate cuts on ice, after its rate cuts amid accelerating inflation spooked the long-term bond market.
- Treasury reduces supply of long-term securities by shifting issuance to T-bills, which it has been doing for over a year. During the debt ceiling, new supply is on hold anyway.
- Treasury talks down the 10-year yield, which Bessent has been doing.
- The Fed slows the QT of Treasury securities from $25 billion a month to $5 billion, starting in April, though QT of MBS will continue to run at the current rate.
Long-term yields matter to the economy. They’re the base for borrowing costs for businesses and households. While there is some debt with floating rates, the majority of the debt has fixed rates that roughly parallel 10-year Treasury yields, but are higher. A rising 10-year Treasury yield increases borrowing costs for new debt in the economy and tighten financial conditions and eventually slows the economy.
But a lower 10-year yield boosts the economy and might add some fuel to inflation, which would be in line with the Fed’s three-year mantra “higher for longer” – higher Fed policy rates and higher inflation.
But short-term yields of 6 months or less stay put above 4%.
The six-month Treasury yield had already priced in a big part of the 100-basis-points in rate cuts by the time the first rate cut happened, having dropped by 90 basis points from 5.4% in May to 4.5% just before the September cut.
Today, it’s at 4.23%, still glued to the underside of the EFFR, pricing in only a minuscule chance of a rate cut within its window over the next few months.
The yield curve has re-inverted with a sag in the middle.
The chart below shows the yield curve of Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates:
- Gold: January 10, 2025, just before the Fed officially pivoted to wait-and-see.
- Red: March 21, 2025.
- Blue: September 16, 2024, just before the Fed’s rate cuts started.
With rate cuts on ice, short-term yields haven’t budged much and remain glued to the EFFR. But longer-term yields have dropped since January 10. As a result, yields from 1 year through 10 years are now all lower than short-term yields, and only the 20-year yield (4.61%) and the 30-year yield (4.59%) are higher than short-term yields, creating this sag in the middle of the yield curve with the low point at the 3-year yield (red line).
But mortgage rates aren’t fully buying into it.
From mid-September through mid-January, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate had risen by 96 basis points, to 7.04%, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly measure, while the Fed had cut by 100 basis points, an irony that had perplexed the real estate industry, which had expected the rate cuts to push down mortgage rates.
Mortgage rates have since given up only 37 basis points of this 96-basis point surge – while the 10-year yield gave up 58 basis points, and the spread between the two has widened.
At 6.67%, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, per Freddie Mac’s measure, is at the upper half of the 6-7% range that has prevailed since September 2022.
In the three decades between 1972 and 2002, that 7% was the lower edge of the range. For most of that time, rates were above 8%.
The mortgage-rate spread widened.
With the latest move in yields, the spread between the 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury yield widened to 2.41 percentage points.
After QT was announced in the spring of 2022 and kicked off in July 2022, mortgage rates increased faster and further than the 10-year Treasury yield and the spread widened sharply, and eventually exceeded 3 percentage points, which was very wide in historic terms, last seen in 1986. From that high, the spread narrowed to 2.41 percentage points now, but remains very wide historically.:
Savers have no friends in this economy
Welfare and medicaid rule.
Savers get 4%+ on T-bills. The Fed has been the savers’ friend since mid-2023, and Wall Street hates it.
Hal needs to stay away from the kool aid. I have been enjoying my >4% in laddered CDs.
I’m buying property and just got owner carry at 4%
then again I’m putting down 63%
and my term is 60 months
I just bought a 10 month CD at my local credit union for 4%. I’m buying CDs in a ladder, so that one matures every 3 months. Just like having a 4% savings account. I sleep well at night while the market goes up 500 points and down 500 points nearly every other day. Why anyone would put their money in that casino is beyond me.
Because my properly allocated casino has already paid me 8% this year.
Why not 4.2% in 1-3 month T bills? More liquid and a higher rate. Treasury direct. I put in the annual known expenses (property taxes, insurance etc) in it and wind it down through the year.
thanks for reminder
I’m doing Jumbo 60 day at chase tomorrow
need few extra $$ for close in May
and since that time in mid-2023, the nasdaq is up nearly 30%. looks like wall street is still sitting pretty.
Yes,but they were unfriendly thru 14 years of 0% rates…
This may be one of the rare times when savers in longer term treasuries will be vindicated. The most likely scenario for the good old USA is a recession and the agnostic Fed will lower interest rates to 3.1 and the value of the 10 or 20 year will rise 10X pct in value.
If the recession scenario doesn’t work out as planned, the sweet 4.25 pct return while the asset market bubbles collapse under their own weight, is on it’s face an even bigger win for your mindless characterization of the population of the USA, the savers.
Unless inflation continues to take off and the dollar’s loss of value accelerates
Who in their right mind, would loan money for years at these rates? Way too much uncertanty and that forever transitory inflation.
I for one welcome our new saggy diaper Treasury yield curve. As long as the left side of the diaper stays firmly attached to baby’s waist, I’m a happy investor.
I like this metaphor. Especially given the fact that diapers sag when they are loaded with crap.
Sitting in money markets seems wise.
Inflation and supply disruptions are all but inevitable as manufacturers are reluctant to commit to production.
Equity traders know that tariffs will affect margins and stock values – which is a sell signal.
Consumers are key decision makers and while they have been spending, there are clear signs that they are weakening.
The border is closed and deportations are proceeding.
Farmers are assessing what to plant in springtime with the awareness that export demand for their products may evaporate. (Making their decision more difficult is that there may be no subsidies for their losses).
CRE oversupply is coming to a head and defaults are proceeding quietly.
War in Ukraine and Israel/Gaza continues.
Interesting times…
Frosty-
You’ve made good points, well stated.
I’m not sure, though, that these points argue all that well for keeping one’s entire savings “sitting in money markets,” versus diversifying one’s portfolio risk into:
— some longer duration Treasury securities to lock in income for protection from the possibility of a period of lower rates if recession breaks out,
— reliable dividend paying stocks (to keep one’s income stream growing with inflation),
— well-cared-for real estate to protect one’s self from (rent) inflation.
Laddered short to medium treasuries, modest allocation to a mix of cash-flow oriented stocks, substantial home equity, SUPPLEMENTED with a money market stash, seems sensible for most long-term investors, IMHO.
(Perhaps you were advocating keeping just a portion of one’s portfolio in money markets… not all? If so, I stand corrected.)
Respectfully.
A 4% return after tax is about 3%. After 3% inflation it’s nothing. What’s great about that?
As Gundlach said this week, the Fed might be downsizing QT to tee up QE. The Fed has done some crazy things to curtail asset price drops, and a drop is now threatening.
Inflation applies to all assets!!! Including stocks, which are down this year, not up. So you lose money to inflation, lose money to stock losses, and lose money to taxes. Why do I constantly see this BS about inflation and taxes only applying to T-bills?
Gundlach has been wrong since August 2020 when he predicted negative yields. He is a bond-fund manager and MUST have falling yields to make his funds look good. Why is anyone still taking him seriously? Because it fits your narrative????
Agree.
b
I don’t know if it is on purpose and part of their grand plan to get rates down but sowing economic uncertainty is also playing a role.
Consumer confidence down due to various things but including all the DOGE drama and tariffs is also helping to push rates down.
I think lower rates is an additional benefit to their recent actions and “uncertainty”. This is what they want.
We just came back from dinner… Chestnut St. in San Francisco, where there are a lot of restaurants clustered together, including in the side streets. We couldn’t get last-minute reservations at any of our favorites, so we tried our luck as walk-ins. The 8th place on our list of restaurants we like had two spots at the bar where people had just left. And we grabbed them. Minutes later, people were waiting outside… The sidewalks were packed with people. If there is a slowdown in the restaurants business and consumer spending, it wasn’t here. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it this packed. Drunken sailors all over again.
This past year was very up and down. From time to time all the shopping areas and restaurants would be wall to wall people. But then during peak summer travel it was so quiet I almost couldn’t believe it. The previous year 2023 had been insane everywhere during summertime. Summer was quiet but fall 2024 was super busy again. It seems to be a time of consumer binging followed by temporary sobering up and then repeat.
Wolf-
Your portrayal of the Drunken Sailor atmosphere as you searched for an open table identifies an era.
I remember my folks (RIP), both born in the 1920’s, having great difficulty spending their wealth, which reticence was largely responsible for the wealth they did have. Their generation was known as the “depression babies,” and their disposition toward savings and frugality was legendary and almost irreversible.
Old financial habits instilled by years of luxury OR deprivation change slowly, if at all, I guess.
Thanks for your articles and your active involvement in the comments thereafter.
Dear John H. You described a squirrels life very well. They work till retirement and start spending more, saving more. Hard to do
Sober Sailor
Same here in Naples Florida, the sailors are eating and drinking and paying big $$$ to enjoy the spring break fun.
Restraunts and bars packed and mostly sold out.
Happy days.
Sounds like you found the better half of the haves and have-nots. Was there a good amount of folks looking for crumbs around the corner as well?
“From that high, the spread narrowed to 2.41 percentage points now, but remains very wide historically.” Very interesting article. Seems like there’s still room for the spread to narrow. Ignoring other variables, it’ll be interesting too see which end compensates or if they’ll meet in the middle. I’ll guess mortgage rates are more likely to drop to catch up with recent decreases in the 10y yield, but hope that’s not the case. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the spread stay pretty large for a while, as long as the 10y yield is being pushed (manipulated?) down by these factors.
Will this hold?
Or will it revert back to the inclined ‘normal’ curve when the TGA is refilled, or the inflation prints come out hot, or whatever?
I see no reason to believe that inflation is truly finished yet, and I see no reason to buy medium or long-term bonds if inflation truly is going upwards. Recession or no recession.
i don’t see how long term yields can come down much more without more printing.
I’m not very knowledgeable about these sort of things. What is the implication of the mortgage rate spread increasing or just remaining high? So the Fed drops rates but mortgage lenders don’t follow suit. It seems like mortgage demand is very low so you’d think lenders would need to give more competitive rates. But they aren’t. Does that imply they see increased risk in lending? Or is there some other mechanism at play here?
Great article! Thanks!
The mortgage market may have a better grip on the long-term implications of future inflation and rates than the day-to-day casino that is the trading in the Treasury market?
A wider spread means relatively higher mortgage rates, compared to 10-year Treasury yields.
