New York Fed’s Measure of “Inflation Persistence” Nixes Friday’s Idea that YoY PCE Inflation Cooled, Using Same Data

The game of inflation Whack-A-Mole: price pressures shifted from housing to non-housing services and core goods.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Just briefly here because it’s an interesting twist by the New York Fed on Friday’s PCE inflation reading: it nixes the idea that year-over-year PCE inflation is cooling.
Back in April 2022, when the Fed’s favored inflation measure, the PCE price index, was surging towards its June 2022 high of 7.2% year-over-year, researchers at the New York Fed came out with a new inflation measure that’s based on the data in the PCE price index, but tries to show inflation’s “persistence.” They did this by aggregating the PCE components differently. And they called it Multivariate Core Trend inflation (MCT inflation).
The idea was perhaps to show that inflation wasn’t quite as bad beneath the surface, and that it was less persistent and on its way out, as for most of the time since its invention, MCT inflation has run well below the core and headline PCE price indices.
Today, they released the MCT for January. Oh boy! The PCE price index for January was released on Friday. What the media jumped on was that year-over-year inflation readings cooled a little. What I pointed out was that the month-to-month increase, the three-month increase, and the six-month increase all showed the worst inflation since the spring of 2024, after accelerating relentlessly for months, but that the massive base-effect in services cooled the year-over-year increases in services, and thereby in the core PCE price index and the headline PCE price index (my discussion of PCE inflation for January).
So now here is the MCT for January, which attempts to show “persistence” of inflation, using the same underlying data but dividing it up differently. “Persistence” has become a huge concept after “transitory” was retired by Powell himself.
The year-over-year MCT accelerated to 2.86% in January, from 2.63% in December, the worst increase since March 2024 (red), driven largely by “services ex-housing” and to a lesser extent by “core goods” (excluding food and energy goods).
In other words, housing is no longer the driver of this inflation at the moment. In this game of inflation Whack-A-Mole, price pressures have shifted to non-housing services, and to core goods.
Also shown in the chart are Friday’s figures: The headline PCE price index decelerated to +2.51% (purple) and core PCE price index decelerated to 2.65% (light blue).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
Three lines struggling to stay under 2.5%, let alone approach 2%, is three ways for the FED to see how they are not trying hard enough.
What’s the prognosis—keep rates steady or raise 25 basis points?
Let’s do Tariffs! Durrrrr!!
Stock Market Crashes.
Also, btw. Sell your Tesla. Thanks! 🙏🏻
Refineries that supply Wisconsin get from most of their oil from Canada. I noticed that pump prices were up a bit over last week.
I doubt this news blurb will do much.
“The US economy could be shrinking at its fastest rate since the COVID-19 lockdown, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model, which is now forecasting America’s gross domestic product to fall 2.8% in the first quarter.”
In the latest news, Wolf Richter has been appointed to be the new Crypto Czar by the Trump Administration. Starting March 1, 2025, his own WolfCoin will be released for sale.
🤣❤️
WolfCoin spiked by 129898% in three hours, to a market cap of $1.3 trillion, then hours later collapsed by 100%, in a perfect awesome rug-pull, the latest sign of how crazy all of this has gotten to be.
When Wolf was asked by reporters about having become the world’s first trillionaire for three minutes, and then having lost it all, he replied laconically: “Let it burn.”
“The stories behind Business, Finance, and WolfCoin” !!
Housing supply is rising but many sellers are refusing to drop their price. When stocks and bonds lose value that might change, but maybe not if inflation does not come down as well. Right now everyone is in lala land. traders on twitter are all sure Trump is going to say the right thing and the drop in stock prices will end. They remember how he used the threat of trade wars to press Powell to drop rates. Of course the last time the Fed dropped rates bond yields popped, and not many believe that tariffs stoke inflation, including the bond market. B tariffs A on gizmos, and the gizmo makers in B raise their prices. that’s just naked protectionism and don’t think anyone believes that if US consumers bought only domestically made goods that inflation would be lower.
I heard from reliable anonymous sources that Trump is going to put 25% tariffs on all Whack-A-Mole from Mexico.
Or maybe it was guacamole from Mexico.
And I ordered avocado toast this morning because Jim Cramer was all for it. Paid for with BobCoin.
:)
Mr. Richter,
Reading today’s Almost Daily Grant’s Commentary (Jim Grant, Grant’s Interest Rate Observer) I was mildly surprised to see that Grant’s quoted Wolf Street editor-in-chief and eponym Wolf Richter for commentary on Bank supervision and prudence.
I’d take that as a nice stamp of approval for your work.
Thanks, I didn’t know that.
maybe we hike rates .25 points
If Powell tries that he’ll be arrested and sent to GtMo.
Nah, we’ll probably go the way of Türkiye by slashing rates 3 times this year in spite of any tariff induced inflation headwinds. At this point it remains to be seen what US importers do (e.g. eat it or pass it along). It also remains to be seen what US producers might do (e.g. raise their prices to match the increased costs of imports).
I don’t think Fed rates matter much WRT tariffs. That price increase doesn’t come from more money chasing goods, it’s from a higher cost basis. Higher rates won’t do anything to fix that.
Gonna be a whole bunch of moles.