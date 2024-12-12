PPI, “Core” PPI, “Core Services” PPI Inflation Much Hotter after Whopper Up-Revisions Going Back Months

The problem is in services, which account for 67% of PPI. But goods prices are re-accelerating too. The whole inflation scenario has changed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The prior months’ data of the Producer Price Index were revised substantially higher today, powered by whoppers of upward revisions in the PPI for services, something that has been happening month after month, and on top of that came the price increases in November.
The PPI tracks inflation in goods and services that companies buy and whose cost increases they ultimately try to pass on to their customers. And the entire year 2024 through November has been a big acceleration.
The revisions, and the additional price increases in November, caused the overall PPI for final demand to rise by 3.0% year-over-year, unrounded (+2.98%) the fastest increase since February 2023, and a substantial acceleration from October, which a month ago was reported as an increase of 2.4% year-over-year, and up from the original September increase of 1.8%. So the data went in two months from 1.8% to 3.0%: that’s a big fast acceleration.
The freak drop in July in the chart above was caused in the services index, that forms the majority of the overall PPI. More in a moment.
On a month-to-month basis – likely to be revised even higher next month – the PPI for final demand rose by 0.38% on top of the upwardly revised price levels in the prior month, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today
The plunge in energy prices from mid-2022 until recently had pushed the overall PPI down into its pre-pandemic range, and papered over the inflationary forces in services. But that is now over. On a month-to-month basis, energy prices rose in November, and food prices jumped, and other goods prices rose, and services prices rose.
“Core” PPI, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 3.4% year-over-year, the fastest pace since February 2023, up from the originally reported 3.1% in October and up from the originally reported 2.8% in September. On a month-to-month basis, Core PPI added 0.22% in November to the upwardly revised October price level.
The Services PPI for final demand accounts for 67% of the overall PPI. It’s the biggie, and it’s where inflation is. And it’s where the whopper upward revisions are.
The PPI services accelerated to 3.9% year-over-year in November, the fastest pace since February 2023,, and there were whoppers of upward revisions for October to 3.8%, from the 3.5% reported a month ago, and for September to 3.6%, from the 3.1% reported two months ago. So from 3.1% to 3.9% in the data in two months. That’s quite a trip. We’re now eagerly awaiting the upward revisions for November.
The freak drop in July occurred because the month-to-month reading of July 2023 of +9.9% annualized fell out of the 12-month period, and was replaced by the -2.8% reading of July 2024.
The Services PPI month-to-month increased by 2.9% annualized (+0.24% not annualized) in November, on top of the upwardly revised October level.
And those were the whopper revisions, month-to-month annualized:
- October revised to +3.9% today, from the +3.2% reported a month ago
- September revised to +4.9% today, from the 2.0% reported originally two months ago
- August revised to +5.8% today in serial revisions from the originally reported 2.6% three months ago.
Double-decker luxo-whopper upward-revisions going back months! In other words, PPI inflation in services is not only getting worse, but has been much worse than previously reported.
“Finished core goods” PPI has been relatively tame and with only small revisions, compared to the inflationary mess going on in services. Some prices have been falling, others rising.
Year-over-year, the index rose by 2.5% in November, an acceleration from 2.4% in October, and the fastest increase since December 2023, and up from the low of 2.2% in May. The index has been all year in the upper portion of the pre-pandemic range.
On a month-to-month basis, the index rose by 3.1% annualized in November, and this year has been in the range from +1.5% to +3.7%.
But in terms of overall inflation, the problem is that the finished core goods PPI stopped decelerating this year, and instead started to softly accelerate again. It was a big contributor to the deceleration of the PPI last year, and that is now over.
The PPI for “finished core goods” includes finished goods that companies buy but excludes food and energy products.
Wow, just wow! What’s your next move, JPow?
I would think that this increasing PPI is the ‘stopper’ to lowering interest rates anymore.
I doubt it. Powell likely has committed to this reduction.
Very unlikely that cut doesn’t happen. They want inflation in this range irrespective of what they say out loud. They will freak if inflation goes higher that 4%. Between 3-4 is totally okay
I would have thought so, too, but Aman I think you’re spot on, unfortunately. Though I’m not even sure if they’d be upset with inflation above 5% or 6%; look at how slow they were when it got up to 9%. How long were they going on about their transitory narrative?
Now whenever I see data like this I just think inflation’s up? OK, time for more rate cuts I guess.
At this point employment is what the fed is watching which is at all time highs, lol! Inflation nipped the bud in their eyes. Money has wised up flowing into stocks, non Inflation causing commodities and crypto. Residential real estate prices have flatlined and assuming the same for raw land. One big conspiracy in my mind where big money was told they better invest in something that doesn’t cause main street Inflation.
there’s no such thing. asset inflation always eventually leads to main street inflation. it just depends on the time delay.
@Franz –
No, asset inflation usually leads to bubbles popping and major recessions.
Dot-com bubble.
Housing bubble.
Everything bubble.
Asset inflation doesn’t carry over to consumer price inflation because the people who own the vast majority of the assets don’t have a tendency to spend their capital gains on consumer items.
Crypto bros already picking out what color they want their lambo from their fartcoin profits.
bagehot’s ghost, only if the bubbles are allowed to pop. if our leaders come in and drop rates to 0 and print money to prevent it from popping, then it doesn’t pop, and no recession.
it does carry over, as the “wealth effect” spending drives prices up. we’ve seen that over the past couple of years.
It’s a dicey game though isn’t it, because if they cut with inflation rising, bond yields could start to rise irrespective…. please someone correct me if I’m wrong
You’d think so, sure. But I have faith in the FOMC to take a hard, clear-eyed look at the data in front of them–reaccelerating consumer goods inflation, stubbornly high consumer services inflation, massive upward PPI revisions, a much tighter labor market than apparent a few months ago, a screaming AI and crypto bubble–and, after soberly analyzing it, do the wrong thing
– Jerome Powell is going to cut rates by 25 basispoints on december 18. And the outlook is for more cuts in the (near) future).
The financial markets are pricing in no problem with Inflation whether one looks at stock or bond valuations. Or the direct measure via the 5year, 5 year forward inflation expectation market itself.
It is also assuming the Fed is sanguine about the Inflation outlook as well.
Irrationality in financial markets?
I would say so.
the stock and bond valuations don’t jibe with each other, so one is irrational. stocks are priced for zirp and qe. bonds are priced for inflation getting under control, but rates staying at 3-4%.
someone is wrong.
Well heck, I got an email from Youtube TV this morning, there service is going from $73 to $83, what is that like 14%?
Cancel and avoid the distractions.
” PPI inflation in services is not only getting worse, but has been much worse than previously reported.” It all seems a bit too convenient, to accommodate a rate cutting cycle in 2024.
I am loving this! There is no doubt that inflation is going to double digits this year. Can you sing, Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina? It’s not every day you have a ringside seat to such economic destruction! I was young during the early 80’s when I had a 14% mortgage and I was lucky to have it at all. And they think it can’t happen again? FOOLS!
I’m not a landlord now and I can tell you I would not advise being one if rates hit 14%. Can you imagine trying to collect rent in that environment? It’s already bad enough. Here in Hawaii it can cost $50k and year or more to evict a “reluctant to vacate” tenant. One problem: there is nothing else to rent so where do they go?
I’ll bring the popcorn.
I’m going short term on CD’S, and waiting for the 2 year T- note to hit 6%.
“double digit this year”? It better hurry up, only one month left. “Next year” maybe has a shot.
Rising PPI and revision realities unfolding — the ongoing upward slope of inflation will likely accelerate with the deficit interest payments and inflationary policies ahead,
Cutting rates seems inflationary — but a recession may help reset and balance the excess — unfortunately we probably go from a massive unmanageable deficit to an economic black hole.
There is the (proposed) possibility of swapping treasury and Fed gold reserves for crypto tokens, but that kinda dilutes the value of the real reserves and makes this entire casino into a super nova, that ends the existence of the casino. Who cares?
“I believe the best thing the Fed can do now is to aggressively reduce its balance sheet and, hence, reduce the amount of credit it is currently supplying to the market.”
An old hack that used to work at Fed —
Dr. Daniel Thornton. During his 33-year career at the St. Louis Fed, Thornton served as vice president and economic advisor
What business would stop pouring on price increases when possible at this point? Most people have been constantly conditioned for inflation in the last 5 years with very little resistance from consumers.
There will never be true market price discovery with constant Fed manipulation and a runaway train spending congress. And the Fed cannot afford deflation or the game is over sooner. Expect current inflation rates more or less the norm.
Muh transitory. Muh jumbo rate cut. Jay Powell and his pigmen are harvesting every last morsel of wealth that they possibly can from the working class and the poor. MUST FEED PIG FACE.
One billion is too many and 400 billion ain’t enough. $20 per dozen eggs for thee, multiple yachts for me. When asked about the plight of the poor, the answer is likely “ewww, they are breathing too much free air.”
The system is rotten to the very core. It doesn’t work anymore.
Agree completely. I have lost faith in the system. The only hope of the common people around the world is a black swan event crashes the stock market and the Fed uses their standing repo facility instead of QE. There has to be consequences for this kind of unprecedented greed and corruption.
I think FED & Treasury lost the battle against inflation in SVB bailout. The two panicked unnecessarily and bulls are in charge since then. I don’t believe inflation will ever fall to 2 percent or lower in next 10 years. Everybody will have to learn with the current inflation and rates in this eternal bull market. Bulls always have a story. They had the AI and now they have quantum computing. But the real story is incompetent long-term monetary policies.
Accelerate QT!!
Reducing the Treasuries runoff was a critical mistake. Reestablish the $60B cap per month.
Reestablish the $60B per month Treasuries runoff from the Balance Sheet.
Accelerate QT.
Did you sell your NVDA and buy PLTR with the proceeds because you suddenly switched from hyping NVDA to hyping PLTR?
Won’t PPI go up bigly next year when the Trump tariff takes effect? It always puzzles me how Americans justify their choice of presidents. Voting against self interests is something else.
see, this is exactly the mentality that is the reason that he won, along with other right wing populists in europe getting increasing support.
everyone votes for their self interest. they just define it differently than you do.
for some people, it’s taxes. for others, it’s gun rights. for others, it’s religious and moral issues. for others, it’s marijuana.
people who voted for him did so because they either don’t think the tariffs will take effect, they think that they will take effect but will positively benefit their lives, or think they will take effect and won’t necessarily positively benefit their lives, but that other things he’ll do will benefit them and outweigh i.
use your head here.
I read on one blog a woman complaining that her grocery bill was still the same or higher even though she had voted for Our Great Leader. The one question on her mind was when could she look forward to seeing her bills drop. That, my friends, is the typical American, who can barely read at a sixth grade level.
So if I got this right:
A) He isn’t actually going to do anything he says he’s going to do that his voters don’t like.
B) He IS going to do things he didn’t say he was going to do that they do like.
If we’re simply going to project all of our own wishes onto a candidate and then vote for them because of it, what makes the Republican candidate the only valid subject of that? Just the fact that he isn’t recognizing reality any more than his voters are? I believe that’s his advantage over other Republicans: nobody knows what he’s actually going to do. He’s a blank screen that’s easy to project onto. Inflationary policies minus the inflation? Anything is possible!
Likely they will view it as a one time effect. In the UK sales tax (VAT) went up 2.5%, inflation went up that year but it was mostly ignored. The issue is if wages follow the increase, there the issue starts.
Jerome Powell is a former managing partner of The Carlyle Group, a really nasty PE firm. During the pandemic, they, along with many other PE firms and major banks took on loads of debt at almost zero percent interest rates to purchase “assets”.
With the rapid rise in interest rates over the past two years, Powell’s buddies on Wall St have been hurting financially due to having to pay back this debt at much, much higher interest rates. So it’s my opinion that he’s raising interest rates to appease his buddies.
Rates don’t need to be cut due to the still high (and higher) inflation. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t cut another .25bps cut next week.
So much for us common folk.
People voted out the current administration because they are suffering under inflation, food, insurance, healthcare. Now it’s possible the new administration is going to have more inflationary policies.
Looking back the Fed should have been raising rates not lowering them. They needed to do a hard landing.
They influenced the election by not doing what needed to be done. Is it the fear of a crash and having to bail out the too big to fails again and knowing they can’t go back to their free money policies because of the inflationary results?