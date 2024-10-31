Super Micro Computer Becomes the First AI-Mania Highflyer in our Imploded Stocks

-42% in two days, -76% from peak-AI-mania in March 2024. There is some dark humor in those kinds of charts.

Shares of AI-mania highflyer Super Micro Computer, one of the many vendors that build servers based on Nvidia’s GPUs, plunged 33% on Wednesday, another 12% today in regular trading, and another 3% afterhours, for a combined plunge of 42.5% in two days, to $28.25, after having exploded by 1,500% from January 2023 and by 3,600% from January 2021, to peak-mania on March 13, 2024.

Since that all-time closing high of $118.81 (split adjusted), the stock has now kathoomphed by 76% and has thereby qualified for a pedestal in our Imploded Stocks – the first AI-mania stock to do so. Congratulations. And there’s room for more.

When looking at a chart like this, we cannot help but wonder: what the heck had gotten into these people? It’s like whatever. There is some dark humor in those kinds of charts that now fill our increasingly crowded pantheon of Imploded Stocks.

The two-day rug-pull came after Super Micro announced that its auditing firm, Ernst & Young, had resigned on October 24. The company had hired EY in March 2023 to perform the audit of fiscal year ended June 30. The audit of the fiscal year has not been completed, and there is still no audited annual report. And now there’s no auditor.

EY’s resignation letter, disclosed by the company in an SEC filing, stated brutally:

“We are resigning due to information that has recently come to our attention which has led us to no longer be able to rely on management’s and the Audit Committee’s representations and to be unwilling to be associated with the financial statements prepared by management, and after concluding we can no longer provide the Audit Services in accordance with applicable law or professional obligations.”

What smells particularly bad is that the noisy adversarial resignation of the auditor comes after short-seller Hindenburg Research had detailed a laundry list of allegations on August 27, including “glaring accounting red flags,” “accounting manipulation,” and “evidence of undisclosed related party transactions,” pointing out that “relationships with both disclosed and undisclosed related parties serve as fertile ground for dubious accounting,” and that these “relationships seem oddly circular.”

Hindenburg Research is a short-seller, so we take this stuff with a grain of salt. But EY’s resignation is bad after the Hindenburg allegations.

In the SEC filing, the company said that it “does not currently expect that resolution of any of the matters raised by EY, or under consideration by the Special Committee, as noted below, will result in any restatements of its quarterly reports for the fiscal year 2024 ending June 30, 2024, or for prior fiscal years.”

This whole series of rug-pulls – interrupted by smaller ups and downs – had commenced ominously on April 19 with a 23% plunge, after the company skipped announcing the preliminary results that had been expected ahead of its official earnings results. It was the first big get-the-heck-out moment for a ridiculously priced AI-mania stock.

On August 27 came the Hindenburg allegations. On August 28, the company announced in an SEC filing that its annual report, due on August 29, would be delayed further, and the stock tanked further.

“Additional time is needed for SMCI’s management to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2024,” it said at the time ominously.

And the company still hasn’t filed its audited annual report. The Nasdaq has given it a 60-day extension to file the report by November 27. And now its auditor that was supposed to audit that report has quit.

On September 6, the WSJ reported that the Department of Justice was investigating Super Micro over accounting issues, according to sources, and the stock tanked 12%.

Accounting issues are bad because those reported revenues and profits, that had helped shoot the shares to the moon, suddenly come into doubt.

