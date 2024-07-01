Is High-Inflation Finally Behind Us? Is Canada Housing in a Bear Market? What’s Behind the Yen’s Plunge? Will the CDK Chaos Hit June Auto Sales? And More…

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” produced by HoweStreet.com, recorded on June 27:
Inflation is not behind us – unless someone shops at other stores than most people I know here in FL.
You should listen to the interview, not just react to the first part of the headline. It’s the first part of the interview, right there in front of you. All you have to do is click on it. It doesn’t bite. Expand your horizon beyond the retail stores where you shop. Inflation is a lot more than just in retail stores. Inflation is in services, and services is where 65% of consumer spending goes. And it’s not just in the US, it’s in Canada, the Euro Area, Australia…
Howdy Lone Wolf. Just want to thank you again, you continue to say, commenters are fairly well behaved.
I.e., the contraction of the E-$ market raises the U.S. $’s value.
Corporations will continue to raise prices as much as they can wherever they can in order to increase corporate profits. That is the American Way and price gouging is the enshrined way forward and it has nothing at all to do with the Federal Reserve.
When the Fed tightens monetary policy enough to where revenues decline enough and unemployment rises enough so that consumers and businesses get worried, and cut back buying stuff, and when they do buy, they chase down the best deal or don’t buy at all, rather than paying whatever, that’s when companies have trouble raising their prices without losing even more revenues, and so they don’t raise prices, or raise them by smaller amounts. So I just gave you the scenario of a mild recession which might (or might not) bring inflation down to 2%.
What stops price increases is enough buyers refusing to buy at those prices.
Hi Wolf,
You mentioned a good point: Unemployment! When there are massive people without jobs, they have to cut back on spending.
With the Ukraine-Russia war ongoing, I don’t see how supply of raw materials can resume. Meanwhile, the fed is NOT tightening money supply fast enough.
Sounds like the CDK thing was not resolved over the weekend. There are going to be a lot of angry car salespeople who didn’t get their commissions.
You are so right about this being a nationwide problem. Thank the “cloud” and the move to SaaS which concentrates risk and fragility. Also PE vultures who bought CDK global and probably fired half the security team.
One thing good that came out of this (temporarily) is that I am not getting pestering emails for me to fill out a survey about how my recent service visit went at the dealership!
Who knows, these types of events might signal a change to return to on-premise IT infrastructure. Pfft who am I kidding? The appetite to outsource to the cloud only strengthens.
One thing’s for sure though, if I’m a hacker, I’m definitely targeting PE firms based on their propensity to slash the IT department costs.
…successful criminals must likewise perform comprehensive ‘market research’ when developing their own ‘marketing strategies’…
may we all find a better day.
Excellent commentary Wolf. Clear and concise!
Great summary of the new and used car markets! I am glad you noted that the buyer’s strike is over. I recently placed an order for a Model Y. Interesting to see whether it’ll claim the spot for #1 best selling vehicle in the US after the recent 0.99% APR promotion (which I did not get in time). Money saved up for a house is now going towards the new vehicle instead. Signed a house contract but after a breakup am no longer in need/want of buying at this crazy housing peak.
Cheers, Wolf and fellow readers/listeners!
Howdy Youngins. The Lone Wolf mentioned the 70s 80s inflation cycle. Learn some history at the us inflation calculator historical rates, and the debt calculators showing US debt then and now. Also, become a squirrel before it is too late……..Disco Fever time again………..????????
WOLF!
Is your alter ego Debt-Free-Bubba? :)
Howdy Gabriel. HEE HEE. Learning can be fun. If DFB had teachers like this in the olden days?????? OH Well……..
I still think DFB is a Bot!
Howdy AA. Just an old school retired fool with an internet connection….. Came here to learn about the FED. Now the youngins keep me entertained and coming back…….. Love typing words like
” Starter home ” to see what happens…. HEE HEE
Type in “rate cut ” and see what happens!
CDK just came back online about two hours ago for several dealer groups I’m familiar with. Let the frenzied data entry begin.