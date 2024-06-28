Fed’s Wait-and-See on Rate Cuts Makes Sense amid Whiplash Data: Still Worst 6-Month “Core” PCE Inflation since mid-2023 but Freak Plunge in Durable Goods

Housing inflation was hot and accelerated in May, amid crazy whiplash-data in other services.
The Fed’s primary yardstick for its 2% inflation target, the “core” PCE price index, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, rose by 1.0% annualized in May from April (not annualized, +0.08%), thereby below the Fed’s target, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
This was driven primarily by a plunge in the index for durable goods (-9.1% annualized, the biggest month-to-month plunge in over 23 years), and secondarily by a relatively small rise in the index for “core services” (+2.1% annualized; housing inflation and healthcare inflation accelerated, but some of the other super-volatile services components fell hard).
The six-month annualized core PCE price index, which irons out most of the monthly squiggles, and which Powell cites a lot, rose by 3.2%, same as in April. Both were the worst increases since July last year (red).
In summary, year-over-year:
Overall PCE price index, which includes food and energy was unchanged in May from April, and rose by 2.6% year-over-year, a deceleration from the prior two months, but higher than in January and February (blue in the chart below).
Core PCE price index rose by 2.6% year-over-year, continuing the deceleration (red). The Fed’s target for this metric is 2% (purple).
“Core services” PCE price index rose by 3.9% in May, down just a hair from the prior months. It has been in that 4.0% proximity since December (yellow).
Durable goods PCE price index fell by 3.2% year-over-year, the biggest drop since 2004 (green):
Durable goods deflated, after the huge spike. The PCE price index for durable goods fell by 9.1% annualized in May from April, the biggest drop since September (blue). Durable goods include motor vehicles, recreational goods and vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc.
The six-month index fell by 2.0%, the biggest drop since January (red). It tends to run in the slightly negative range during normal times amid manufacturing efficiencies and globalization.
“Core Services” PCE price index, which excludes energy services, rose by 2.1% annualized in May from April, the smallest increase since August 2023 (blue in the chart below).
The six-month core services PCE index jumped by 4.4% annualized, right in the middle of the range of the prior four months (4.3% to 4.5%) and above the range in the second half last year.
Core services is where inflation has gotten entrenched, and it’s where the majority of consumer spending goes. It includes housing, healthcare, insurance, transportation services, communication services, entertainment, etc., with charts further below.
Fed speakers constantly point at the way-too-high core services inflation; and they have been hoping and predicting that housing would cool dramatically, and it did for a while, and then it didn’t. Since August last year, the month-to-month PCE price index for housing inflation has hovered in the 5.0% to 6.0% range.
The core services categories.
Housing PCE price index accelerated to 5.2% annualized in May from April, and was above where it had already been in December and August last year.
The six-month index jumped by 5.4% annualized, a slight deceleration from the prior month. It really hasn’t significantly changed since November and remains high.
The housing index is broad-based and includes factors for rent in tenant-occupied dwellings, imputed rent for owner-occupied housing, group housing, and rental value of farm dwellings.
The remaining core services components are super-volatile, with massive spikes and drops month-to-month that often shoot through or plunge off the charts. Clearly, with this kind of volatile month-to-month data, one month doesn’t make a trend. In fact, they’re so volatile month-to-month that even the six-month readings have big squiggles. Anyway, for your amusement:
Financial services & insurance:
- Month-to-month annualized: -3.9%
- Six-month annualized: +8.1%
- Year-over-year: +5.4%
Healthcare PCE Price Index:
- Month-to-month annualized: +8.8%
- Six-month annualized: +3.8%
- Year-over-year: +3.1%
Other core services PCE price index (Broadband, cellphone, other communications; delivery; household maintenance and repair; moving and storage; education and training; legal, accounting, and tax services; dues; funeral and burial services; personal care and clothing services; social services such as homes for the elderly and rehab services, etc.):
- Month-to-month annualized: -2.7%
- Six-month annualized: +4.1%
- Year-over-year: +2.4%
Transportation services PCE price index (motor-vehicle maintenance and repair, car rentals, parking fees, tolls, airline fares, etc.):
- Month-to-month annualized: -7.5%
- Six-month annualized: -0.4%
- Year-over-year: +2.4%
Recreation services PCE price index (cable, satellite TV & radio, streaming, concerts, sports, movies, gambling, vet services, package tours, maintenance and repair of recreational vehicles, etc.):
- Month-to-month annualized: -4.0%
- Six-month annualized: +3.2%
- Year-over-year: +4.0%
Food services & accommodation PCE price index (restaurants, hotels, motels, vacation rentals, cafeterias, cafes, delis, etc.):
- Month-to-month annualized: +2.8%
- Six-month annualized: +3.5%
- Year-over-year: +2.9%
Non-energy utilities PCE price index (sewer, water supply and sanitation, trash collection):
- Month-to-month annualized: +1.0%
- Six-month annualized: +5.0%
- Year-over-year: +4.7%
A 3% target means the base shifts to a 10-year yield of 5% and mortgage rates of 7%, and it goes up from there, for years or decades. Are you ready for home prices where mortgage rates of 7% are considered a great deal for years to come, and when much of the time they’ll be higher than that?
The only thing that keeps long-term yields and mortgages as low as they currently are right now is the belief that the Fed is committed to 2% and will get to 2%. When that shifts to 3%, long-term rates will rise to the next level as a base.
Right now, people are buying homes with 7% mortgages that they expect to refinance into 3% mortgages two years from now (good luck!). If the Fed shifts to a 3% target, those folks get to refinance those 7% mortgages into 8% mortgages LOL
There is a short-circuit in people’s brains about a higher Fed target. They think if the Fed raises the target, it will then cut its own rates.
But a higher Fed target means higher long-term yields/rates permanently. The cost of capital will go back where it had been in the 1980s and 1990s. And asset prices will adjust lower to produce those yields.
I’m good with permanently higher long-term yields, don’t get me wrong. But people need to understand the consequences of a higher Fed target.
Then you would have 20% inflation within a few months, 40% in a couple of years, the destruction of the currency, and an economic death spiral, such as in Argentina. Everyone knows that. No policy maker is stupid enough to even try this. You cannot do QE and 0% into surging inflation and expect the economy to survive intact. People put lots of braindead bullshit out there about QE to push their agenda.
The target used to be “2% or below” until 2020. It was a cap, essentially. In 2020, the Fed changed it to “symmetrical,” so it wants to hit 2% but will allow for small deviations below or above to average over time 2%.
Almost immediately after the Fed changed the target, inflation started to surge, and one of the reasons the Fed didn’t react to it right away was its new doctrine. And that then caused a huge problem in that inflation exploded, with rates at 0% and QE going at full blast. By now, even Powell admitted that the Fed reacted way too late. The Fed could have likely prevented much of the spike in inflation had it reacted instantly and forcefully. Changing to a target of “2% symmetrical” from “2% or below” is now considered by many to have been a mistake, given the outcome.
Economists who advocate for raising the inflation target think that it’s better for the US economy to run with higher inflation rates at higher economic growth rates and higher interest rates. We had periods of that in the 1980s and 1990s. Remember the 10% mortgage? But during some of those years, economic growth was very strong, much stronger than over the past 15 years.
The people that I know who’re promoting this idea of a higher inflation target are not affiliated with MMT.
Boeing has absolutely zero to do with it. The PCE (“Personal Consumption Expenditures”) price index for durable goods measures price changes in durable goods that consumers buy (cars, trucks, fridges, computers, tools, furniture). Consumers usually do not buy Boeings. I mean, as we know, Americans are maxed out on their credit cards, live from paycheck to paycheck, don’t have enough money for a $400 repair, and don’t have space left in their garage for a Boeing, and so they don’t buy many Boeings.
1. There won’t be any major revisions of the PCE Price index until early 2025. The last set of revisions was minor.
2. It’s kind of a silly hope by Fitch Ratings to hope that, with this brutally volatile data, we’re going to get the same low outlier reading three times in a row. If you look at the charts, you can see that it doesn’t happen. After one or two really low reading, you get some high readings. Which is what makes this data volatile. Check out the blue lines. I mean, tell Fitch to check out the blue lines.
And while at it, tell Fitch that May wasn’t a “trend,” but an outlier far outside of the trend.