The Desire to Be “Your Own Boss” in America

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Everything else being equal, would you rather – be your own boss or work as an employee for someone else?”
This question that Gallup asked is dear to my heart. I’ve been my own boss at the WOLF STREET media mogul empire since 2011. It has been the most enjoyable job I’ve ever had. Flexible hours? I’ve never worked as many hours as I have been in recent years, but it doesn’t seem like work because I have a blast. Long vacations? This is a 24/7 business, I’m the only underling, and I have the worst slave-driver boss in the universe who makes me go on vacation with a laptop and work. It has been financially rewarding, but not right away.
Another massive benefit is that ageism doesn’t exist for me. All that matters is how well I do my job. I don’t have to worry about getting sacked by a 35-year-old, to be replaced by someone who’ll be like a breath of fresh air or whatever.
So I’m hugely in favor of being your own boss. But I also see the financial risks. Many small businesses struggle; they’re a lot of work for the owner, and often not financially rewarding. And when they run out of the owner’s money, they get shut down. That’s the fate of many. But many others become very successful.
“You can’t always get what you want, you can’t always get what you want… but if you try sometimes, well, you might find, you get what you need…” comes to mind. The Rolling Stones nailed it.
The answers to the question whether you’d like to be your own boss were astounding:
- 62% would rather be their own boss
- 35% would rather work as an employee for someone else.
Turns out, wanting to be an entrepreneur isn’t the wish of some small risk-seeking group of crazies, but of nearly two-thirds of adult Americans.
The survey was based on 46,993 members (18 and over) of the Gallup Panel. Of them, 6,986 self-identified as business owners; 4,030 said they have seriously considered owning their own business; and 35,167 said they have not seriously considered owning their own business, according to the study.
Financial risk.
Those that want to be their own boss were asked: “How much financial risk would you be willing to accept in order to become your own boss?”
Starting your own business is risky, everyone knows that, and many such efforts don’t work out. But over half (52%) are willing to take a “fair amount of risk” or a “great deal of risk”:
- A great deal of risk: 14%
- A fair amount of risk: 38%
- Only a little risk: 37%
- None at all: 11%.
Why start a business?
Among people who either already own a business or want to start a business, the two top motivations were #1 being your own boss and #2 making more money. So, more control and more money (both in bold):
|Most Important Reasons for Starting/Wanting to Start a Business
|Business owners
|Want to start a business
|You want to be your own boss
|57%
|60%
|An opportunity to earn more money
|54%
|60%
|Desire for a more flexible work schedule
|42%
|45%
|To pursue a passion project
|30%
|45%
|To fill a need in the market for a specific product or service
|23%
|20%
|To make a positive impact or change in the world
|19%
|36%
|Someone you know encouraged you to start a business
|15%
|n/a
|You wanted to leave the corporate world
|15%
|22%
|Family or generational expectations
|14%
|16%
|To support your community
|11%
|24%
|Someone you know wanted to be a business partner with you
|10%
|10%
|Laid off or lost previous job
|9%
|n/a
|Concern about job becoming obsolete because of technology
|3%
|9%
|Unhappy in current job
|n/a
|19%
|Friend/Family member encouraging you to go into business with them
|n/a
|10%
|Other
|8%
|4%
Most helpful resources for starting a business.
Business owners were asked which of the following had been particularly helpful in being able to start your business. The #1 and #2 most helpful resources are in bold. Note #3, personal savings. We’ll get to the three in a moment:
|What was particularly helpful in being able to start your business?
|Prior work experience in the industry/field
|60%
|Encouragement from people you know
|57%
|Personal savings that could be used to fund the business
|45%
|Personal or community networks (mentors, chamber of commerce, etc.)
|29%
|Software and other technology to assist with routine business tasks
|20%
|Funding through loans
|12%
|Training programs on how to run a business
|10%
|Other
|6%
|Government programs or services to help business owners
|6%
|Funding through investors
|4%
Obviously, #1 (prior work experience) would be a great resource to have: If you already know what you’re doing, you’re way ahead. In my case, I’d never run a website, had no idea how to do that, had no idea how to make it get traction, and didn’t know anyone in the business. That was a tough place to start from, and is not recommended. It took more time and ate up more resources. But it eventually worked out.
Obviously, #2, encouragement, is great especially from your family who will have to deal with the fallout. My wife encouraged me because she got tired of listening to this stuff that I’m now publishing. But others looked at me askance, and some essentially ridiculed my efforts.
Money.
Obviously, #3 – personal savings – is super helpful. Even if the business doesn’t require a lot of upfront investment, it’s possible that revenues aren’t materializing right away, or maybe for years, and personal savings have to be used to tide the owner over until the business starts generating enough cashflow.
I would have never started my business without enough savings. The risk I was willing to take was not making significant amounts of money for a few years. I would not have been willing to risk becoming homeless or whatever. So if the business makes enough money right away – such as consulting in your prior industry with your former clients – great. If it doesn’t, personal savings are key.
The alternative to personal savings is money from equity investors. And then you’re not really your own boss anymore because now you have a board of directors to answer to. But enough money from investors can perform all kinds of miracles – such as hiring lots of expensive staff and renting a fancy office long before the business generates the first cent of revenues, and some of the biggest companies today started out that way.
Not enough money.
People who would want to start a business, but haven’t done so yet, cited financial reasons as the #1 and #2 biggest obstacles. And the #3 obstacle was seen as “inflation,” which is interesting in its own right.
|The biggest challenges or obstacles you think you would face in starting a business?
|Lack money needed to start a business
|60%
|Concerns about the personal financial risks of going into business
|50%
|Inflation
|33%
|Needing to learn more about starting/managing a business
|33%
|Lack of confidence that business would succeed
|26%
|Government regulation, permitting, bureaucracy, red tape, etc.
|25%
|Access to business loans
|24%
|Interest rates on business loans are too high
|22%
|Lack of time/Time management
|18%
|Marketing or customer acquisition challenges
|17%
|Family situation (e.g., health, child or elder care)
|13%
|Difficulty finding employees
|11%
|Access to technology and equipment needed to start a business
|11%
|Feeling alone or isolated as a business owner
|7%
|Supply chain
|6%
|Limited technical knowledge
|6%
|Loss of unemployment benefits
|5%
|Family expectations
|5%
The KAPOW! moment during the pandemic continues.
Whether it was the extra time, the free money, or pretending to work from home… for whatever reason there was a huge spike in new business formations, starting in the summer of 2020 and reaching a very high plateau. And then new business formations have continued to move along the high plateau, against all expectations.
New business formations in April were still up by 48% from April 2019, based on the three-month average of applications for federal Employer Identification Numbers (EIN) with the IRS, according to data by the Census Bureau.
A business only needs an EIN if it has payroll, if it is a corporation or partnership, and for some other purposes (trusts, estates, etc.). An EIN is not required to be self-employed or to start a business that doesn’t have employees; the owner’s Social Security number is enough. An EIN was not required to get PPP loans during the pandemic; a Social Security number was enough. This data here covers only EIN applications for typical businesses. EIN applications for trusts, estates, tax liens, etc. are removed from this data.
The Census Bureau categorizes EIN applications based on the data submitted in the application.
Businesses that have a high likelihood of creating a significant payroll are categorized as “High-Propensity Business Applications” (HBA).
About 32% of all EIN applications have been HBAs, and the number of these applications is up by 33% from 2019 (purple line)
Businesses indicating a date for the first payroll are categorized as “Business Applications with Planned Wages” (WBA), a subgroup of HBAs. They’re ready to hire and have funding to meet that payroll. These businesses are most likely to grow their payroll and become significant employers. Only about 11% of EIN applications fall into this category. And the number of applications is up only 13% from 2019 (green).
The biggest increase came from businesses with a low propensity to end up with a significant payroll, tiny shops, similar to the WOLF STREET media mogul empire, with entrepreneurs essentially striking out on their own. They accounted for about 68% of all EIN applications, and the number of applications was still up by 58% from 2019 (red line).
In April, there were 432,517 total EIN applications, including 139,496 High Propensity Applications (HBA), of which 44,875 had planned wages (WBA). The remainder, 293,021 applications were from businesses with a low propensity to end up with a significant payroll.
The chart shows the KAPOW! moment in the summer of 2020 that has barely let up since then though the pandemic-era free money is long gone. The red line is astonishing – businesses with a low propensity to become significant job creators. It represents Americans striking out on their own, often only on a wing and a prayer.
I made $11,000 the first year I went into business for myself (after leaving the dreaded investment banking world after the Dot Com bubble burst. Best decision I ever made, but it was not without its early challenges.
I was always told to have enough savings in the early years. Best advice ever…
That last chart is the best. Really good data to break it down like that. Just looking at the EIN count would not tell the real story.
My friend Steve’s story:
He and his wife worked at the same government agency for 30 years. They retired moved from the DC area to a beach town in the Carolinas and purchased a nice home for $600K and it is now worth ~$1M. In addition to their home they have a decent nest egg managed by their broker. Their pension pays them close to $200K per year. Steve is college educated, his wife is not but her pension is larger because she went to work for the same government agency straight out of HS.
Me: I am also retired but I never worked for anyone. I am college educated but my real education came from life experiences.
I don’t have a pension but I have accumulated commercial properties that are now debt free worth about $2M. I also have a nice nest egg but I manage my own money, with most of it T-bills now. On paper, my net worth far exceeds Steve’s. However, my income only runs between $7,500 to $13K/month depending on vacancies. Even though a property is free and clear of mortgages, there are still carrying costs.
I would say Steve’s life is better and safer. He doesn’t deal with lawyers, accountants, government bureaucrats, vacant properties, tenants etc..
Steve has a very happy life and most people would love to have his life. Although my life has a lot more risk, I am happy too. I hate the government bureaucrats, especially when they have their own agenda and I have to get lawyers involved, but I love all the other challenges. Keeps my mind busy.
Steve planned his life very carefully. Worked his way up the government ladder but always had to report to someone. He always had security but he also paid his dues gritting his teeth while sitting through mandatory government classes on social engineering.
I kinda of flew my life by the seat of my pants without having to report to anyone. The only one looking over my shoulder was one God’s angels. :)
You own assets that will at least track inflation with net worth and income.
Steve has a promise of an IOU from a deeply in debt government that has historically demonstrated that it will inflate its way out of debt.
It’s difficult to start your own business when the tax man is constantly taking your hard earned money, suddenly that small profit is taxed down to nothing. No it’s not easy.
Now with everything being shipped getting taxed and all yearly transactions over 400$ made thru pay pall, square etc. also taxed, makes it extra tough for the beginner.
If you drive a car I’ll tax the street, if you get to cool I’ll tax the heat. The Beatles.
But you and your business have huge tax advantages… retirement funds, healthcare, many other deductible expenses that you cannot deduct as regular W-2 employee. It’s worth checking those out.
Howdy Lone Wolf. I fell in love with Schedule C a long long time ago.
i’ve owned 3 businesses and the first one failed because of what you mention. it was truly impossible to do it the straightforward, naive way. many of these businesses will give up. the only ones to make money will be the contractors bringing the spaces up to code and the taxman and licensing agencies and office supply stores.
instead, slip under the radar by buying a failing business as quietly and cleanly as possible. you’ll be grandfathered-in in terms of regulations, licensing, and inspections. they wont really know you exist.
then:
1) make a lot of money
2) never pay for anything
work nonstop (like Wolf) so that every expense is a business expense. make sure to have a good (read expensive) accountant.
One reason why I never became a full time building contractor is because I can’t turn it off at night. Retired now, building several hours per day and I still can’t turn it off. I remember 40 years ago doing a big job on a high end beach house. The lady said she was amazed that I showed up to work at 7:30 every morning and just started in working; cutting rafters, doing forms, whatever. She noticed that I didn’t stop and figure stuff out. It was then I realised I did it all night, in my sleep, daydreams, etc and visualised the building progress every step of the way. Still do it. If I have a difficult problem to solve it is like counting sheep to get to sleep, then wake up and everything is crystal clear.
When I flew bush planes for a living it was much much easier. In the cockpit you are the boss and no one tells you what/how to do your job. In fact, it is against the law for the owners, managers, whoever, to interfere unless you are a safety problem. It was a pretty good situation because you have total independence and if you also work scale then the more you produce the bigger your paycheque is. I remember one pay day one of the owners looked at my pay stub. He said, “That’s what I like to see. I know if you’re making good money then so are we”. And I never used to worry about the next day, even if a tough flight was looming. Things always change so worrying was just a waste of time.
Lots of worries if you run your own business, and I highly respect those that do and are able to balance everything. If you work for a good boss/owner then you want to do the best you can for them. Always. The good ones are few and far between.
The Mrs & I started building our empire 32 yrs ago.
Gabriels post above sums it up well.
Wolf, I hope you never have to fire yourself.
Keep up the good work.
Working for the man can mean you never get no Satisfaction.
They like to remind you that you’re Under My Thumb.
I have No Sympathy for those Devils.
It’s hard to break away with the wife and kids screaming Gimme Shelter.
You end up a Beast of Burden.
It’s hard, but you gotta Get off that Cloud.
Start your own business and strut like a Little Red Rooster.
Be the man, the Street Fighting Man.
The hours will be long, burning the oil like a Midnight Rambler.
But with hard work, time and a little luck, well, Wild Horses wouldn’t be able to drag you away.
Let me chime in with some Huey Lewis. “I’m takin what their giving cause I’m working for a living”.
I never had the balls to start a business. Kudos to you guys!
After Vietnam, I went to college on the GI Bill and got my Engineering Degree. I then worked as an engineer for a Fortune 500 firm in manufacturing back East (Connecticut) and rose to Plant Manager in 7 years in a 1,000 employee location manufacturing non-ferrous rod, wire, strip and other metallic products. I was the youngest Plant Manager in the Company. Over the next few years, I got an MBA in Finance (for kicks).
All was good until I saw the writing on the wall…..foreign sourced products our customers were buying were eating our lunch. So in 1982 I took a job in a large oil & gas company and moved my young family to California. Big change!
When oil went in the tank a few years later (1986), I left the company and went out on my own as an Engineering Consultant. I found work in Texas in oil & gas operations and moved the family there where I grew my small company.
Things were good for several years and I had by then partnered with a few senior operations guys like myself and we continued to run the business as an LLC with each of us independent contractors. We did well and I retired after 20+ years.
No pension, and just living off savings and SS. No wife as she passed away 15 months ago. No debt, good health, no worries. Oh, I have a small dog…
My work career jumped all over the place, but the decades I was on my own was the most rewarding on a personal basis. My clients loved me as I treated them all like they were special…..well, because they were!
This is the first posting I’ve seen by you that was so subjective and so one sided, so individualistic. Where’s the data on the number of small businesses that fail? What is the average number of working hours for a small business owner? Average income? Is it right that the tax system favors entrepreneurs rather than workers? How about life expectancy?
Is there no alternative third way? Workers’ Cooperatives?
Small businesses are often under the control of giant suppliers.
Howdy Folks. Its in the blood is only way I can explain it. If you have it in you, it just happens and nothing will stop you. Was told since a teenager I was wrong by family, friends. So, some of you 3% ers have a great opportunity right under your feet. Good Luck
For a physician to be his own boss in a solo practice, he had better choose a small town in the midwest. In any urban area in the United States, when he tries to credential with the insurance companies, they are just going to say no. When he sees a patient as a doc outside the network and he sends a bill to the insurance company, the check goes to the patient. The patient usually keeps the money and just goes somewhere else.
It’s just business.
The antidote is for the physician to join a group or hospital large enough that the insurance companies must do business with them.
Physicians accepting cash only are met with the majority of people who expect their health insurance to pay for their office visits. Health insurance will buy lots of prescriptions and procedures, but not much health.