As Rest of Retail Stagnates, Ecommerce is Hot. And what Walmart Said about this Phenomenon

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Ecommerce sales in Q1 jumped by 8.6% year-over-year, to a record $289 billion seasonally adjusted. The rest of retail trade sales, not including ecommerce, ticked up only 0.3% to $1.53 trillion, according to data from the Census Bureau today. For the four-quarter period, ecommerce sales rose to $1.12 trillion.
Over the four years since the start of the pandemic, ecommerce sales have exploded by 90%, while the rest of retail trade sales (not including ecommerce) have increased by only 26%.
Quarter to quarter, ecommerce sales rose by 2.1% from Q4, seasonally adjusted, while the rest of retail trade sales, without ecommerce, fell 0.5%.
The share of ecommerce sales rose to 15.9%, the highest since the lockdown miracle of Q2 2020, as ecommerce continues to eat an ever-bigger slice of the retail pie:
The rest of retail trade sales without ecommerce has close-to-stagnated for nearly two years, after the pandemic spike, despite inflation and population growth. In Q1, sales rose only 0.3% year-over-year to $1.53 trillion, seasonally adjusted.
In a moment, we’re going to get to Walmart – the second largest ecommerce retailer in the US, but far behind Amazon – which reported earnings yesterday. Ecommerce sales at Walmart US soared by 22%, and without ecommerce sales, comp sales would have inched up only 1%, reflecting reality on the ground:
And here are sales at brick-and-mortar department stores. They do not include the ecommerce sales by those chains. There are only a handful of department store chains left, such as Macy’s. Over the past eight years, scores have been liquidated in bankruptcy court. J.C. Penney got bought out of bankruptcy by the biggest mall landlords so that they wouldn’t sit on vacant anchor stores. This illustrates an aspect of the phenomenon we have come to call Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown since 2016:
Part of retail has been sheltered from ecommerce attacks, but changes are underway:
- Gas stations (for obvious reasons)
- Food and beverage stores (but losing some ground to online sales)
- New-vehicle dealers (protected by state franchise laws except for Tesla and a few EV startups)
- Used vehicle dealers (still to some extent, because many people want to test-drive a used vehicle before buying).
Changes are coming, but they’re slow. Gas stations are slowly losing ground to EVs. People are becoming more open to buying groceries online. New vehicle dealers are protected from ecommerce competition by state franchise laws, but Tesla found a way around it in a majority of states and can sell direct to consumers in those states, while other EV startups are also trying to get around the state franchise laws. Used vehicle sales have already begun to migrate to ecommerce, with all the largest used vehicle dealers growing their ecommerce sales, including used-vehicle dealers that are strictly online.
What Walmart said about ecommerce.
Walmart US ecommerce sales jumped by 22% in Q1, Walmart reported yesterday in its quarterly results.
But comparable sales, which include ecommerce, rose 3.8%. Ecommerce contributed 280 basis points to the 3.8% growth, Walmart said. In other words, without its booming ecommerce sales, comp sales would have grown only 1.0%.
What’s working at Walmart’s stores are grocery sales. Walmart has become the largest grocery store in the US. Without food sales, and without ecommerce sales, Q1 comp sales at Walmart US would have likely declined.
“When I think about the headlines from the quarter, what goes through my mind is, first, the ecommerce growth. I think the progress we’re making on convenience for customers is a big deal, and that’s happening through our store fulfillment as well as through fulfillment centers,” CEO Doug McMillon said during the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha).
“The categories that are really strong that are standing out is apparel and fashion online,” Walmart said during the earnings call. This might be a surprise to many who thought that apparel and fashion would never work online – but now buying apparel and fashion online is standard for many people.
“More often, our customers are finding what they’re looking for when they shop our app or site. Ecommerce penetration is up in all our markets,” Walmart said.
Ecommerce sales were also credited with attracting higher-income people to spend money at Walmart. The theme Walmart hammered home for ecommerce was “convenience.” The word “convenience” came up 10 times during the earnings call. The executives hammered at it every chance they got. Ecommerce is all about convenience – and that has a lot of value for higher income people.
“If you look at what’s happened historically, people with higher incomes have shopped Walmart. They’ve just been selective in the categories they buy and the items they buy. So if we offer them the right items at the right prices…, they’ll respond to that. And so, as we’ve been able to expand our assortment online, we can appeal to more people. And then you layer on the convenience dimension and you get a good outcome,” Walmart said.
“In terms of what we’re doing to be more attractive to that higher income household, this is really the story or the word we’ve been using here, is convenience. We are not just a play for value anymore,” Walmart said.
“We also introduced on-demand early morning delivery to customer doorsteps as early as 7 a.m. and as quickly as 30 minutes…. In Walmart U.S., over the last 12 months, 4.4 billion items were delivered same or next day, with about 20% of those delivered in under three hours. Delivery times are getting faster, and the cost of delivery is coming down at the same time,” Walmart said.
“We talked about the number of units that we’ve shipped in the last 12 months, which is on par with any ecommerce player in the world. That shows that customers are coming to us…. And convenience matters to someone irrespective of what your payback is, irrespective of what your income level is,” Walmart said. Walmart figured out ecommerce.
I’ve seen Walmart+ membership is an increasingly offered perk with Amex cards, it is now offered on their Platinum and business Gold. Given Amex customers tend to skew higher income, I wouldn’t be surprised if schemes like these were behind some of the increase.
I see a LOT of tenants getting uber eats, grubhub, groceries delivered
seems % have means, others do not
I’ll take a large pizza please.
Did you know that Walmart has 170 thousand personal shoppers working for them….
These are the people racing about the isles in the oversized carts collecting the delivery orders . Then they bring the orders out and load them into the vehicles of a 3rd party delivery service called sparks.
I remember when their were no personal shoppers no door greeters, just me and my bag of chips. Then one day their was this old person standing at the door.
Maybe it’s getting too convenient. I just heard people are ordering the same clothing item in several different sizes and colors, and they plan to return 50-90% of what they buy. Who is paying for that convenience, additional packaging, admin, etc?
I wish they’d start charging those people extra for this type of convenience. Not fair to raise everybody’s prices.
Seems like it comes with the territory if you’re trying to sell apparel online. The extra shipping cost probably mostly balances out.
People have always bought clothes and returned them. That goes for gifts too. Back in the day before internet, girls would brag about buying a cocktail dress for just one party and then return them the next day. There is nothing new in retail land.
My daughter started online grocery just this last week using Kroger
Kroger can’t even ring up and finalize an online grocery sale, and has no system at all of any competence fulfilling orders. Sad.
We were among the diehards that thought we would always buy produce and fish at a brick-and-mortar store because we wanted to see them.
But we’re now buying all of our Asian food online, and while at it, we’re getting a bunch of other stuff from the site. Fresh super-quality veggies that you cannot find in regular stores (straight from the Central Valley), frozen fish and chilled marinated fish that you cannot find except in distant specialty stores, etc.
It’s funny how that goes. You try it once for some oddball reason, have a good experience, and switch permanently.
A lot of people like to hate on WalMart, but they have refused to rest on their laurels and have continued to innovate. Years ago, Sears took over a year to bring a new item from a potential idea to being for sale on their shelves. The same process at WalMart was three weeks. Sears is now defunct and WalMart is thriving.
Now, rather than ceding their business to Amazon, they are leveraging their distribution system and physical presence to beat Amazon at their own game (at least in part).
Most monolithic companies are much less dynamic than WalMart, and their gradual decline shows it.
A bunch of years ago, Walmart was still in denial about ecommerce. And then when it feared that it would get eaten by Amazon, it started a massive and very costly change — driven in part by acquisitions, such as jet.com for billions of dollars that then flopped. It eventually got it figured out, including the fulfillment of orders. And I agree, it has done a good job with its ecommerce business, after wasting years flailing about.
It also figured out that food was the (at least temporary) future of brick and mortar, and it made food a huge priority, which was a very smart move.
The transition to ecommerce was deadly for lots of brick-and-mortar retailers, including the biggest, Sears.
Be interesting with Walmarts greater appeal how the Red Circle will fair. Can’t imagine too many winners in this space.
ECommerce has not yet reached it potential, as new platforms continue to push the envelope. Lower fees for sellers, and lower prices for buyers are the chief attraction. Nobody wants to sell on Amazon, since they take nearly 40% in fees, and the prices for buyers are higher than any other platforms. eBay is still good at 15%, and prices are about 30% below Amazon. But recently, WhatNot came along catering to the youngest crowd, and they’re only charging sellers 8%. If you’re interested in the type of merchandise offered, you can get deals, because when the sellers put something up for auction they have to take whatever anyone bids in 30 seconds.
Wolf,
A quick comment and anecdote. Convenience is a huge issue to ordering on line. I’m in a smallish town (about 30k people) so frequently my choice is a 16 mile round trip plus time versus 2 minutes on a website. The other issue with convenience is that so many stores have very little merchandise. Doesn’t encourage shopping when half the shelves are enpty.
Now the anecdote: about a year ago I needed a hitch pin for a trailer – that’s the small piece of steel rod that holds the hitch on the car to receiver that’s attached to the car. In my town of 30k, I went to 3 full-service hardware stores. No luck. Went to NAPA. Nope. Three Auto Parts stores later I finally found one that was a close approximation to what I needed. At 2x the on-line price. So seven (7!) stores to finally find it. Only bought it as I needed it that day. 20 miles driving and probably 2 hours.
Retailers can’t sell what they don’t have, and consistent “not having” drives even more e-commerce.
Yes, selection selection selection. Online has it all. Driving to a store maybe. This is the primary reason I do online whenever I can. Tired of doing the scavenger hunt and coming up empty.
I hardly ordered anything online before the pandemic, but I use it a lot now — there’s no going back to 2019.
I submit that e-commerce wouldn’t have been possible without the product introduction model provided, free of charge to Amazon who was allowed to sell the same product, on-line, tax free.
The concept of Amazon, to me, having grown up an American blue collared kid facing going to Vietnam or finding a more progressive agenda of life.
The last thing I would hope for would be Amazon.com
Most retail locations don’t stock nearly what they used to. I’ve grown tired of several facets of online shopping – having to wait (even a day), having to tear down all the shipping boxes and packing and drag them out to recycling, and not being able to look at an item before buying it.
I’ve tried to purchase things at big box stores lately but can almost never find what I need in stock. Even if their app says it’s in stock, it’s often missing from the shelf and many items are simply not stocked anymore. We’re forced to buy most things online these days.
Honestly, the last place I would like to be is as a customer in the big box stores to the extent that I would prefer not to have to been there in the first place.
Someone should at least comment on the inflation adjusted asset values.
The Fed is not a good guy. They are a privileged consortium of wealthy people without one day of suffering among them
The majority of things I buy at brick and mortar are foodstuffs. Period.
The rest? Online (with the free returns) is the cat’s pajamas. Clothing goes back and forth – at times. However, I’m not going to drive all over hell’s half acre looking for perfection. Sorry. I’ll order it online. If it fits (or works)? It stays. If it’s unacceptable for a myriad of reason? Back it goes. Odd thing is, some retailers tell you to keep the item and donate it as – apparently – their cost of return shipping exceeds the cost of the product. That’s happened to use twice in the last week with women’s apparel.
Brick and mortar screwed themselves by reducing inventory and product selection. I’m sure some harvard business review said that was a good idea. But then we all got tired of driving around, finding nothing worth buying. Amazon and ebay came along with gargantuan product selection and blew them all away.
No sympathy for them, since they lowered costs by forcing us all to waste out time.
One absolute certainty about online shopping…. it destroys jobs… Retailers close, shops are empty… small towns die
Yes, there’s some of that.
But ecommerce has created lots of other jobs, but not retail shop clerks. Amazon has 1.54 million employees.
You can convert small retail spaces into restaurants, cafes, hair salons, bars, etc. Eating and drinking places are much better to socialize in than retail stores. You do need good grocery stores though. And ecommerce isn’t killing them.
Hey Wolf, I’ve noticed that when I compare your reports to “Doomsday twitter,” there is a surprising amount of public buy-in to skewed stories being posted, designed to get people invested into one narrative or another.
Then I read Wolf Street, and I notice there’s lots of nuance and layers to these 2-dimensional scary stories.
Does it ever worry you that as vast swaths of people whole-heartedly consume half-true doomsday stories, that voting and public policy will start to be dictated by curated ignorance, rather than fact?
For example, on Twitter and Reddit, most folks believe Corporate Landlords own 99.9999999% of ALL houses.
Whereas you inform us that they only own something like… was it 0.3% of them? Even if it’s 3% of all housing, the general public is convinced it’s more than half. This epidemic of poorly founded opinions can’t be a good recipe for the future.
It’s not lost on me that I can’t remember if it’s 3% or 0.3% and I’m clearly one of the idiots that I’m talking about.
There is convenience and there is a huge price for the planet. One day deliveries, ordering many items to return them on purpose, returns destroyed, ordering an item for pennies. Fast fashion, garbage dumps.
The cost for customers is not the real cost. As usual the cost will be paid by our children and grandchildren.