My Fancy-Schmancy “Fed Hawk-o-Meter” Ticks Down, Still Red-Lines. In Passing, Fed Plants Seed for Removing “Patient”

My fancy-schmancy Fed Hawk-o-Meter checks the minutes of the Fed meetings for signs that the Fed believes the economy is strong and that “accommodation” needs to be further removed by hiking rates, or that the economy is strong but not strong enough to raise rates further, or that the economy is spiraling down to where rates need to be cut. It quantifies and visualizes what the Fed wishes to communicate to the markets.
In the minutes of the January 29-30 meeting, released this afternoon, the mentions of “strong,” “strongly,” and “stronger” edged down for the fourth meeting in a row, this time by three points, to 22. The Hawk-o-Meter has now backed off quite a bit since the August 2018 high – when the Fed was rubbing it in that it would raise rates four times in the year – but it is still in outlier territory and redlining:
The average frequency of “strong,” “strongly,” and “stronger” between January 2013 and December 2017 was 8.7 times per meeting minutes. In the January meeting minutes, the 22 mentions were still 153% higher than that pre-redline average.
The average over the past 10 meetings minutes, starting with the December 2017 meeting, when the Hawk-o-Meter redlined inched down to 25.1 mentions.
Actually, “strong,” “strongly,” and “stronger” were mentioned 25 times in total, but as is not unusual, two were fake strongs, so to speak, and I removed them from the tally. But they’re interesting in their own right:
One referred the to strong-but-less-strong syndrome:
With regard to the postmeeting statement, members agreed to change the characterization of recent growth in economic activity from “strong” to “solid,” consistent with incoming information that suggested that the pace of expansion of the U.S. economy had moderated somewhat since late last year.
The other referred to the sudden hair-raising spike in repo rates at the end of 2018:
Repurchase agreement (repo) rates spiked at year-end, reportedly reflecting strong demands for financing from dealers associated with large Treasury auction net settlements on that day combined with a cutback in the supply of financing available from banks and others managing the size of their balance sheets over year-end for reporting purposes.
“Strong,” “strongly,” and “stronger” appeared in phrases like these:
- “Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months….”
- “Household spending has continued to grow strongly….”
- “Total nonfarm payroll employment expanded strongly in December.”
- “Output gains were strong in the manufacturing and mining sectors….”
- “Real PCE growth was strong in October and November” [PCE = personal consumption expenditures or short, consumer spending].
- “Available indicators of transportation equipment spending in the fourth quarter were strong.”
- “Growth of C&I loans on banks’ balance sheets picked up in the fourth quarter, reflecting stronger originations….”
- “Issuance of both agency and non-agency CMBS [commercial mortgage backed securities] remained strong.”
But “moderated” also showed up:
- “Growth of business fixed investment had moderated from its rapid pace earlier last year.”
- “Global growth had moderated.”
- “The pace of expansion of the U.S. economy had moderated somewhat since late last year.”
And the brave new world of “patient.”
“Patient” was first and feebly introduced with one just mention in the minutes of the December meeting: “The Committee could afford to be patient about further policy firming.” This has now turned into a cacophony of “patient” with 13 mentions, including:
Early in the new year, market sentiment improved following communications by Federal Reserve officials emphasizing that the Committee could be “patient” in considering further adjustments to the stance of policy and that it would be flexible in managing the reduction of securities holdings in the SOMA.
Subsequent communications from FOMC participants were interpreted as suggesting that the FOMC would be patient in assessing the implications of recent economic and financial developments.
A patient approach would have the added benefit of giving policymakers an opportunity to judge the response of economic activity and inflation to the recent steps taken to normalize the stance of monetary policy.
A patient posture would allow time for a clearer picture of the international trade policy situation and the state of the global economy to emerge and, in particular, could allow policymakers to reach a firmer judgment about the extent and persistence of the economic slowdown in Europe and China.
But the minutes warned:
“Patient” might disappear without notice, if “uncertainty” abates, inflation rises, or economic growth gets hot again:
Many participants observed that if uncertainty abated, the Committee would need to reassess the characterization of monetary policy as “patient” and might then use different statement language.
And “patient” might then be replaced with something like the predecessor phrase, “some further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate.”
Meanwhile, as we’re biting out fingernails, waiting for the drama to unfold,… The Fed’s QE Unwind Reaches $434 Billion, Remains on “Autopilot”
If the fed curtails QT will it stop letting treasuries roll off and still continue selling MBS ?
Stand by. We’re waiting for their plan. We’ll get some answers over the next few months.
The New Plan. :-]
So those who believed the Fed will stop tightening before long appear to be right.
Next up subsribers of QE forever.
QUOTE: Several participants, however, expressed concern that a slowing of redemptions could be misinterpreted as a signal about the stance of monetary policy.
This means that there is concern that slowing down QT (QTT = QT tapering?) will be interpreted too dovishly. And several pariticpants would like to squash that perception. Hawkish!!
Wolf does it matter, the Fed is Wall Street’s puppet. Pushing on the string with more debt, IOUs, etc., is a GDP joke. We would of been better off if the Fed let another recession happen around 2015, everyone likes to talk about the wealth of the US, but not the total debt, like the gambler that tells you they won 10K, but spent 15K.
The debt tsunami is coming along with global slow- down = back to near 0 interest rates.
Wolf: Your Fed meter can not possibly be falling!
First of all your Fed meter scale only goes from zero to 30!
Haven’t you noticed that your Fed meter’s pointer is firmly wrapped several times around it’s maximum stop post at 30!
IMO, Wolf meter is not helpful this time around.
Powell in fact has:
1). Said the balance sheet will be much higher than recently thought.
2). Said QE will be used more frequently.
3). Endorsed nonsense the Fed will cut interest rates to help the economy in Vanuatu, Antarctica, North Pole, Mars, and other “global economies” which the Fed has no mandate for…as he ignores as he always has the American economy and crushes it with free money for his Ultra Rich friends who will give him a nice $$$ job when he leaves the Fed (bribery).
Note: More frequent use of QE on a balance sheet = much higher QE and balance sheet – there is no escaping this reality.
Powell’s slow and dovish interest rate increases these past few years has trapped him, he will forced to cut rates if the Martian economy does not improve.
Recently history tell us cutting interest rates reduces growth, and higher interest increases growth.
“…might then use different statement language.”
Which translates to :
“Early in the new year, market sentiment improved following communications by Federal Reserve officials emphasizing that the Committee could be “UNUSUAL” in considering further adjustments to the stance of policy and that it would be flexible in managing the reduction of securities holdings in the SOMA.
Subsequent communications from FOMC participants were interpreted as suggesting that the FOMC would be DEVIANT in assessing the implications of recent economic and financial developments.
An INHARMONIOUS approach would have the added benefit of giving policymakers an opportunity to judge the response of economic activity and inflation to the recent steps taken to normalize the stance of monetary policy.
A VARICOLOURED posture would allow time for a clearer picture of the international trade policy situation and the state of the global economy to emerge and, in particular, could allow policymakers to reach a firmer judgment about the extent and persistence of the economic slowdown in Europe and China.”
The FOMC goes full monty.
I placed around a word and it cut the word from my comment ? Must be a shortcut edit or something.
The first line should read
“…might then use – DIFFERENT – statement language.”
Warning, those two little pointed brackets erase everything in between, and themselves, when you push send. They just did that again.
Yes, these “little pointed brackets” indicate to the system that what is in between them is html code, and nearly all html gets stripped out with just a few exceptions. Security reasons. Don’t them. Use the ([{}]) instead.
I fixed it for you.
August 2018, was a nice time to lock in some cd-ladders at 3%,
The USA can & never will allow the interest rates to go above say 2.5% again, as paying the debt is no longer possible.
Reality left the barn years ago, now its 100% alice-in-wonderland, stocks will continue to prosper, and those who ‘invest’ in the right stocks will continue to gain superior returns. ( Value +4* div, low-beta)
Don’t fight the fed, both yesterday and today still holds.
Even 30+ years ago Greenspan was talking ‘sh*t’, the script is well written, @xmas dTrump told the FED to return to Abnormality and so it was done.
All of us will be long dead before anything changes, the can be kicked much longer, as we all know the USA is still the best looking turd in the punch bowl to every ‘elite parasite owner’ on earth.
The PTB will continue to prosper the ‘poor’ will continue to grow, most likely we’ll see a ‘check’ going to every soul in the USA, because why not, the only inherent problem today is social stability, all else for the PTB(elite owners of Corp-USA ) is good.
I remember when young working for big-oil, the golden-boy (richest guy at the firm) said “The reason we have welfare is to keep them in the hood out of our yards”, Today the only thing missing is finding the sweet-spot to boil the frog (poor), with just enough sugar&opiates in the soup to keep them happy until death.
Today’s elite live in the best of times in human history, their only problem is the ‘final solution’ of solving the ‘poor problem’.
About once a week, one of my banks is trying to get me to buy a 9-month 2.6% CD.
CD unnecessary, there are savings accounts in the low to mid 2s
Yeah, I got two of those now… they’re all coming up.
Sounds awful and just about right.
Beautifully written chaos
My prior post can best be summed by ‘Carlin’.
It’s a BIG CLUB, and most of you will never be allowed entry, the people that are hired to run the FED, know they’re just paying their dues so they can belong to this elite club, where they’re children, and children’s children will never have to compete or worry about a comfy, safe, pleasant life.
Most of what passes as ‘news’ is just cannon fodder to feed the frog’s, bread & circus to some, bile to the elite.
The goals of the FED we were originally told were INFLATION & UN-EMPLOYMENT, I think today the ‘goals’ should be safe-haven’s for elite wealth, and bile for the masses. Inflation has clearly been ‘cured’ and un-employment is now irrelevant in our post-industrial NWO.
Zero percent interest rates coming right after the recession that no one saw coming emerges on the scene with a bang.
The debt is there. The debt service will not be there. There is no other way out but to drop rates to zero otherwise it’s massive debt write offs which cause deflation, and deflation is anathema to a fiat-debt based financial system.
It’s not personal. It’s just math and debt slavery.
So you are saying the FED has reared so much debt that they are now the slave of the debt?
Several years ago, FED said “Market, go buy assets, or you get hurt! “.
Today, market says “ FED, go ease, or you will get hurt!”
The FED is a pathetic bitch of the market now. I wonder why people still pay attention to FED. FED will do what market tell it to do, or get hurt!
There is no CB Ponzi, Inc. “patient” – that flesh & blood GDP reality lay comatose on an immoderate fiat-bellows respirator after the Great Bush Recession mortally wounded it – and stayed that way until 2015; it died when China & global CB practitioners overdosed it with an unprecedented mega trillion$ speedball to try and stimulate it. It’s now been replaced with the monetary equivalent of a communal plutocrat sex doll…
So the next webpage I visit (at a European site) after reading the above article headlines
“The ECB is thinking of new liquidity injections that will be different”
I suspect an episode of plagiarism.
Grand dad said neither a lender nor a borrower be.I have seen nothing to upset that mantra.the fed will take care of the banks and ditch us.I am in hard assets And covered calls with a short leash.voltaire knew what he was saying about the fate of fiat paper but not when. Shoulders are in the smoke house.
Wolf has some very insightful content here but the hawk o meter got him carried away into thinking that interest rates will continue to rise and QT will go on for much more.
Those who look at the history of the FED since Volker times knew that the Fed will blink at the first whining of the stock market and boy it did, it didn’t even take a ten percent decline to make a complete U turn. Now we are talking about stopping QT altogether, how short our memory is when in December it was all in autopilot for the foreseeable future…what changed in such a short period of time?
Look into Japan for clues to our future, our debt has a very long way to go given their history. I except Dow 35000 within two years. When you have a fiat currency that can be printed in unlimited quantities, it’s only a matter of time before powers that be make use of the exorbitant privilege.
So they will stop unwinding their asset purchases because they believe that continuing the unwind might damage U.S. asset prices?
The Fed really is in the business of coddling the market, if this is the main reason.
When I was a boy the markets were governed by economics….now politics….unfortunately for my children. The game appears to have a bad ending in 30 years or so when US debt will exceed US wealth. Its not about GDP its about total national wealth vs debt.
A lot of discussion about FED reversal juicing the market again. But if we go into a significant recession, and the negative economic indicators can’t be glossed over, could FED policy then fail to prop up the market?