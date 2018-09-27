These People Are Nuts: Pot Stocks Soar as Pot Prices Plummet

Beyond prohibition, it’s an ag business with no barriers to entry.
By Nick Kelly, Canada, a WOLF STREET commenter.
The stocks of cannabis companies have been on a wild ride, with some observers comparing them to the crypto-craze. Canadian based Tilray (TLRY), which went public in July at $17 a share and is trading on the NASDAQ, was in the $20 range until late August, when it started flaring like a supernova. By September 19, it briefly reached $300 a share, up 1,660% from its IPO price two months earlier. The market cap approached 29 billion, making it more valuable than Clorox, though it had only $17 million in revenues in the first half of 2018 and generated a loss of $18 million.
Then it plunged for the rest of the week. Smaller gyrations continued into this week. Today it closed at $131.30, down 56% from its peak, but still up 672% from its IPO price, with a market cap of $7.6 billion.
Tilray is the poster child for an entire sector resembling the last bubble based on a plant, the tulip bulb craze that nearly wrecked the economy of 17th century Holland.
On September 18, the US Drug Enforcement Administration approved importation of Tilray pot for federal testing in a lab as an anti-tremor drug. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz immediately objected, wondering why not US pot? The answer is simple: It would have been illegal under US federal law.
In Canada, legal progress was slower but it was at the federal level: Tilray is legal at the Canadian federal level. US Feds can look the other way while states break federal law, but they can’t do it themselves.
The stock reacted as if Tilray was going to export pot to the vast US retail market. But it’s just for a lab test. So the euphoria over the US sale – amounting to perhaps a hundred pounds – was crazy. Also crazy is the idea that if Coca-Cola uses pot in beverages (very doubtful), it would be worth billions of dollars to Tilray.
Suppose Coke does use pot in a beverage. Why wouldn’t they just buy pot in the market, purchased in bulk as a commodity? We’ll get to the likely price shortly.
The next vision from Tilray’s CEO, talking to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, is the idea that pharmaceutical companies “need exposure” to this roller coaster so they can offer pot for cures (along with all other Canadian pot licenses, Tilray’s is medical and its logo says it is a pharmaceutical company).
Suppose US Big Pharma is convinced of a need for medical pot. It will surely be able to get federal permission to obtain it from US sources, which also happen to be much cheaper than anything Tilray can offer.
What makes Tilray a “pharmaceutical” company, and why does it deserve an appropriate valuation? What do other multi-billion-dollar pharma companies do that justifies their valuations?
At great expense (as they remind us) over a period of years, they employ scientists with doctorates to create new substances, new molecules, which they test in trials and patent. The patent is the barrier to entry and protects a very high price.
What substance has Tilray invented and what is the barrier to other providers? I would say, none and none.
Tilray should be valued as an agricultural company and at some point, if it wants to sell to the US retail market, it is going to have to come out from behind its “medical” window-dressing and fight, literally, in the field, because the future of the supply and price of pot will be found outdoors in fields and not indoor under lights. That future is unfolding in Oregon.
As of May, 2018, Oregon had a million pounds in inventory, largely carry-over from the 2017 outdoor crop. Prices had plunged 50% in one year but were still over $5 per gram retail. No one knows what price is needed to move the backlog.
The 2018 harvest is well underway by now, and it is too early to estimate its size. But the only thing that could appreciably lower the size of the harvest would be if many of the more than 1,000 licensed growers left the field, which seems unlikely.
Quite good pot (21% THC) can be grown outdoors. Adequate for smoking, it is indistinguishable from pot for any beverage application and an excellent feed-stock for the latest smoking rage, crystal THC.
Here in Nanaimo, British Columbia, where I live and where Tilray has a large facility, other growers are also caught in the downdraft.
I personally know one licensed indoor grower who can’t sell his crop and is leaving the business.
I also know an unlicensed outdoor (illegal) grower who is wondering whether to bother harvesting. He got C$700 a pound last year (for the 2016 crop) but has had no offers this year from any of Nanaimo’s 32 dispensaries.
None of this grief is due to Tilray, which sells only by direct mail order. The dispensaries are supplied by any of the 4,000-plus personal medical grow licenses, which are not supposed to be selling. The Canadian Feds are ignoring this like the US Feds ignore the state violations. But unlike the US, Canadian Feds promise change in Canadian law soon permitting anyone to grow a small number of plants indoors or outdoors.
One thing seems clear: as the prohibition recedes, the price of pot will be a function of the cost of production. No other psychoactive substance needs so little processing. Once the bud is trimmed, it just needs to be dried. Absent a prohibition, pot can’t be priced as though it were rare.
Some years ago, the Rand “think tank” produced a study on the cost of legal pot. It concluded $10 per pound for bud. Triple that to make their estimate current ($30), double it to be conservative ($60), and double to again ($120) to give pot bulls the benefit of the doubt. Add 25% for profit, and we are in the area of $150 per pound.
If true, a dollar a gram at retail would seem feasible. Coincidentally or not, this is the government-controlled price in Uruguay, where a friend just bought some – quality unknown.
Does the future of pot production belong to Big Pharma, Big Ag, or maybe just individuals growing for themselves or to sell to Big Ag? In any event, Tilray will have to be much more profitable to justify recent valuations. By Nick Kelly, a WOLF STREET commenter.
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The black market is not going away.
Governments are already drooling at the supposed massive tax revenues in their future.
And already planning even higher taxes.
They will kill the golden goose as a hatchling.
The taxes on recreational pot in LA county during the initial roll out was around 70%!. That’s scaled back now (to around 35%, slightly higher than medical), so at least it didn’t take them too long to figure out that such a crazy high tax was going to mean less revenue.
At least one thing will come from all this, namely that indoor growing will disappear, and with the horrendous waste of electricity, and CO2 generated, by the growing lights.
Not everyone lives in the American SW with a couple acres of spare land…
The great collapse in pot has begun, better get some more states to open up the shops, because the boom is fading. lulz////
Does nobody ever learn from past booms and busts?
Of course, say goodbye to the notorious Elon, pot smoking moron.
I guess he can blame the cannabis…
Hahaha, the ad I got with this article says:
2018: The year of the marijuana millionaires. If you don’t invest in pot right now, you will regret it for the rest of your life.
I got a “zero gravity massage chair” .
Never understood this crazy run-up in prices of pot-related firms. Anyone with a green thumb can grow pot, and as Wolf notes, there are no particular barriers for entry into this soon-to-be-saturated market.
The marijuana industry has many facets, some of which are actually useful, most of which are about to be legislated into permanence in Canada, the impact of all of which seems to be lost on the author. I will concede that there are volatility characteristics to some of the stock movements lately that are, er, unpredictable… but hey, it’s an emerging industry and folks are still trying to gauge real value versus hype value.
In any event, consumer consumption in Canada will rival that of alcohol, and medicinal consumption will continue to be supported by our Federal Government, which implies that this is not some start up that’s about to flop. I am not a proponent of this industry nor do I agree with the legislation but even I can see that marijuana is here to stay and there’s more to it than just some dried up leaves.
Mr. Harper ruined everything, with his scandalous mandatory minimums for pot offences. Prior to this, is was a simple cat and mouse game- get caught and get a slap on the wrist. Get caught multiple times or get caught with weight/weapons/violence/affiliation, and get a MUCH harder slap. Decent guerrilla outdoor was selling for $1500/lb, and the moderate amount of enforcement meant that you didn’t get caught, so much as ‘get yourself caught’ ala natural selection ;). Imo, it either needs to be decriminalized and forgotten about, or re-restricted to create a suitable barrier to entry. My 0.02, and wish for the glory days to return..
While growing pot is farming there are factors that lead to higher production costs than you have with other agricultural commodities.
Here in Sonoma County the size of your outdoor grow is limited, zoning requirements limit the available land for legal grows, the County requires fencing to a code standard and human guard must be present 24 hours a day.
It’s also a cash business, which increases the likelihood of armed robbers showing up at your property.
Often they want the dried product as well as cash and these robberies have a tendency to become violent.
There’s also the possibility that the Feds might decide to make you an example, the RICO statutes are still on the books and Asset Forfeiture is still an important source of income.
I am acquainted with someone who owns a large warehouse in Sonoma County, they have had numerous offers from growers and processors to rent the structure at a very high price.
They have refused those offers on the advice of Counsel because while the risk of having your property seized appears to be low at this time, the potential loss is too big to justify the risk.
As a Real Estate Broker I feel the same way, I won’t do Cannabis deals unless and until it becomes legal at the Federal level.
Simply put the cost of defending myself in court makes the small risk of being prosecuting uneconomical even if I should prevail.
And as someone who has done volunteer work in Jails and Prisons for more than a decade I have a good idea what they are like.
There’s not enough money in the world to make staying in those places for a year worthwhile.
I’m *really* glad I never had a taste for the “whacky-‘baccy” and yeah, one major point to remember is the stuff’s still illegal at the Federal level.
How many people know, for instance, that if they have a medical card for it they’re not legally allowed to own a gun?
And yeah, asset forfeiture *is* a major source of income; couple that with the current regime having a resentment toward the supposedly more liberal coastal areas (by which is meant California). So you wanna grow weed on your $mil+ property here in California? You’d better have all your damn i’s dotted and t’s crossed … and even then better cross your fingers too.
An example of how a “sure thing” can call through in this is, or was, a local pot shop called Palliative. I used to laugh at that name …. Well, it looked perfect. Close to a major freeway, not too hard to find, a large national chain gym and a casino as landmarks, not near any residences or schools, obviously. But, one day I was riding by and there was a small paper sign taped to the door, apparently they’d just closed in the middle of the night and not even told their employees.
I’d pretty much fully expect, once it’s legal on the federal level, for it to be like booze or cigs. There are TV shows about moonshiners getting busted, and as for cigs, I’m really surprised there’s not a homegrown tobacco movement; the stuff’s addictive enough, so growing your own cancer sticks must be *really* cracked down on hard.
Plus, in Canada folks can grow their own 4 plants. I grew pot in high school back in ther 70s and in later years used to make wine from grapes. Good wine from California Zin. Growing pot is a lot easier than making wine. I expect many will just buy simple indoor growing chambers suitable for even apartments. I’m pretty sure the same old illegal connections will be utilized by users too.
(I no longer use either). I think it was a phase or something.
I have a niece who was hired by a pot company in Victoria a year or so ago. She does the books and related office duties. It also has some kind of Govt affiliation/approval/link. She is well paid doing an admin job that requires a security clearance, etc. She loves the job and expects to stay with it. There are jobs in this new industry, anyway.