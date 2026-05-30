Opt-out preferences

This page was last changed on May 31, 2026, last checked on May 31, 2026 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the United States.
1. Introduction
Our website, https://wolfstreet.com (hereinafter: "the website") uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as "cookies"). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.
2. Cookies
When you visit our website it can be necessary to store and/or read certain data from your device by using technologies such as cookies.
2.1 Technical or functional cookies
Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.
2.2 Statistics cookies
We use statistics cookies to optimize the website experience for our users. With these statistics cookies we get insights in the usage of our website.
2.3 Advertising cookies
On this website we use advertising cookies, enabling us to gain insights into the campaign results. This happens based on a profile we create based on your behavior on https://wolfstreet.com. With these cookies you, as website visitor, are linked to a unique ID but these cookies will not profile your behavior and interests to serve personalized ads.
You can object to the tracking by these cookies by clicking the "Manage Consent" button.
2.4 Marketing/Tracking cookies
Marketing/Tracking cookies are cookies or any other form of local storage, used to create user profiles to display advertising or to track the user on this website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
2.5 Social media
On our website, we have included content from X (Formerly Twitter) to promote web pages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like X (Formerly Twitter). This content is embedded with code derived from X (Formerly Twitter) and places cookies. This content might store and process certain information for personalized advertising.
Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymized as much as possible. X (Formerly Twitter) is located in the United States.
3. Placed cookies
Most of these technologies have a function, a purpose, and an expiration period.
- A function is a particular task a technology has. So a function can be to "store certain data."
- Purpose is "the Why" behind the function. Maybe the data is stored because it is needed for statistics.
- The expiration period shows the length of the period the used technology can “store or read certain data."
WordPress
Functional
WordPress
Functional
Usage
We use WordPress for website development.
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Wordfence
Functional
Wordfence
Functional
Usage
We use Wordfence for security and fraud prevention.
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Wordfence Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Criteo
Marketing
Criteo
Marketing
Usage
We use Criteo for remarketing.
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Criteo Privacy Statement.
Marketing
Name
Expiration
Function
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Analytics
Statistics
Google Analytics
Statistics
Usage
We use Google Analytics for website statistics.
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Analytics Privacy Statement.
Statistics
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Google various services
Marketing
Google various services
Marketing
Usage
We use Google various services for website development.
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google various services Privacy Statement.
Marketing
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Fonts
Marketing
Google Fonts
Marketing
Usage
We use Google Fonts for display of webfonts.
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Fonts Privacy Statement.
Marketing
Name
Expiration
Function
PayPal
Functional
PayPal
Functional
Usage
We use PayPal for payment processing.
Sharing data
For more information, please read the PayPal Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Miscellaneous
Purpose pending investigation
Miscellaneous
Purpose pending investigation
Usage
Sharing data
Sharing of data is pending investigation
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
4. Browser and Device based Consent
When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. You do have the right to opt-out and to object against the further use of non-functional cookies.
4.1 Manage your opt-out preferences
5. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies
You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.
Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our website again.
6. Your rights with respect to personal data
You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:
- you may submit a request for access to the data we process about you;
- you may object to the processing;
- you may request an overview, in a commonly used format, of the data we process about you;
- you may request correction or deletion of the data if it is incorrect or not or no longer relevant, or to ask to restrict the processing of the data.
To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this Cookie Policy. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you.
For more information about your rights with respect to personal data, please refer to our Privacy Statement
7. Contact details
For questions and/or comments about our Cookie Policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:
Wolf Street Corp
P.O. Box 475183, San Francisco, CA 94147
United States
Website: https://wolfstreet.com
Email: howlatwolfstreet@ex.comgmail.com
This Cookie Policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on May 30, 2026.