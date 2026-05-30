Opt-out preferences

This page was last changed on May 31, 2026, last checked on May 31, 2026 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the United States.



1. Introduction

Our website, https://wolfstreet.com (hereinafter: "the website") uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as "cookies"). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.

2. Cookies

When you visit our website it can be necessary to store and/or read certain data from your device by using technologies such as cookies.

2.1 Technical or functional cookies

Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.

2.2 Statistics cookies

We use statistics cookies to optimize the website experience for our users. With these statistics cookies we get insights in the usage of our website.

2.3 Advertising cookies

On this website we use advertising cookies, enabling us to gain insights into the campaign results. This happens based on a profile we create based on your behavior on https://wolfstreet.com. With these cookies you, as website visitor, are linked to a unique ID but these cookies will not profile your behavior and interests to serve personalized ads.

You can object to the tracking by these cookies by clicking the "Manage Consent" button.

2.4 Marketing/Tracking cookies

Marketing/Tracking cookies are cookies or any other form of local storage, used to create user profiles to display advertising or to track the user on this website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.

2.5 Social media

On our website, we have included content from X (Formerly Twitter) to promote web pages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like X (Formerly Twitter). This content is embedded with code derived from X (Formerly Twitter) and places cookies. This content might store and process certain information for personalized advertising.

Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymized as much as possible. X (Formerly Twitter) is located in the United States.

3. Placed cookies

Most of these technologies have a function, a purpose, and an expiration period.

A function is a particular task a technology has. So a function can be to "store certain data." Purpose is "the Why" behind the function. Maybe the data is stored because it is needed for statistics. The expiration period shows the length of the period the used technology can “store or read certain data."

WordPress Functional Consent to service wordpress Usage We use WordPress for website development. Sharing data This data is not shared with third parties. Functional Name wordpress_test_cookie Expiration session Function Read if cookies can be placed Name wordpress_logged_in_* Expiration persistent Function Store logged in users Name wpEmojiSettingsSupports Expiration session Function Store browser details Wordfence Functional Consent to service wordfence Usage We use Wordfence for security and fraud prevention. Sharing data For more information, please read the Wordfence Privacy Statement. Functional Name wfwaf-authcookie* Expiration 1 day Function Read to determine if the user is logged in Criteo Marketing Consent to service criteo Usage We use Criteo for remarketing. Sharing data For more information, please read the Criteo Privacy Statement. Marketing Name cto_bundle Expiration 13 months Function Provide functions across pages Purpose pending investigation Name criteo_fast_bid_standalone_expires Expiration Function Name criteo_fast_bid_standalone Expiration Function Name criteo_pt_cdb_mngr_metrics Expiration Function Google Analytics Statistics Consent to service google-analytics Usage We use Google Analytics for website statistics. Sharing data For more information, please read the Google Analytics Privacy Statement. Statistics Name _ga Expiration 2 years Function Store and count pageviews Name _ga_* Expiration 1 year Function Store and count pageviews Google various services Marketing Consent to service google-various-services Usage We use Google various services for website development. Sharing data For more information, please read the Google various services Privacy Statement. Marketing Name __gpi Expiration Function Google Fonts Marketing Consent to service google-fonts Usage We use Google Fonts for display of webfonts. Sharing data For more information, please read the Google Fonts Privacy Statement. Marketing Name Google Fonts API Expiration expires immediately Function Read user IP address PayPal Functional Consent to service paypal Usage We use PayPal for payment processing. Sharing data For more information, please read the PayPal Privacy Statement. Functional Name nsid Expiration session Function Provide fraud prevention Name enforce_policy Expiration 1 year Function Store privacy preferences Name tsrce Expiration 3 days Function Name ts_c Expiration 3 years Function Provide fraud prevention Name __paypal_storage__ Expiration persistent Function Store account details Miscellaneous Purpose pending investigation Consent to service miscellaneous Usage Sharing data Sharing of data is pending investigation Purpose pending investigation Name wp-settings-3 Expiration Function Name wp-settings-time-3 Expiration Function Name google_adsense_settings Expiration Function Name panoramaIdType Expiration Function Name _GESPSK-crwdcntrl.net Expiration Function Name panoramaId_expiry Expiration Function Name panoramaId Expiration Function Name _GESPSK-esp.criteo.com Expiration Function Name _cc_id_update_ts Expiration Function Name _GESPSK-rtbhouse Expiration Function Name _cc_id Expiration Function Name _pubcid Expiration Function Name FCCDCF Expiration Function Name FCNEC Expiration Function Name __gads Expiration Function Name __eoi Expiration Function Name cmplz_functional Expiration 365 days Function Name cmplz_statistics Expiration 365 days Function Name cmplz_preferences Expiration 365 days Function Name cmplz_marketing Expiration 365 days Function

4. Browser and Device based Consent

When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. You do have the right to opt-out and to object against the further use of non-functional cookies.

4.1 Manage your opt-out preferences

You have loaded the Cookie Policy without javascript support. On AMP, you can use the manage consent button on the bottom of the page.

5. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies

You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.

Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our website again.

6. Your rights with respect to personal data

You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:

you may submit a request for access to the data we process about you;

you may object to the processing;

you may request an overview, in a commonly used format, of the data we process about you;

you may request correction or deletion of the data if it is incorrect or not or no longer relevant, or to ask to restrict the processing of the data.

To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this Cookie Policy. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you.

For more information about your rights with respect to personal data, please refer to our Privacy Statement

7. Contact details

For questions and/or comments about our Cookie Policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:













This Cookie Policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on May 30, 2026.