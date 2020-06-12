The Bell Rings for San Francisco

The kids are jumping ship and they’re not coming back.
By Brendan Connellan, San Francisco, former commodities trader on Wall Street, current playwright working on his first novel. Originally published on Medium:
It’s been coming. For the five years I have lived here, people have shaken their heads and wondered how long San Francisco could keep getting away with it. We’ve all stepped in human feces and kicked syringes to the curb. It bonds us. We’ve all had to step to the side as a crazy meth head lurched towards us with intent. But, hey, stock prices kept going up and the sun continued to set over the Pacific Ocean and it’s been beautiful enough to somehow make the deal worthwhile. It’s a trade-off, we told ourselves. But then the glass shattered. It’s over.
San Francisco is a city built upon lies, mostly told by the dwellers to themselves. It presents itself to the world as a progressive city, whatever that means at that particular moment to that particular person. The notion of “values” is tossed about like a feather in the wind, even though everybody means something different by it. It’s certainly comforting. It tells itself that it’s nothing like those cities in Texas and Florida and the whole wild world is the better for it. “I’m special, so special,” just as the Pretenders used to sing.
To be clear, there is much that is fantastic about living in San Francisco — I like strong winds and I don’t like high temperatures — but it’s a slippery concoction, a three-card monte trick that flips your eye to the wrong hand. It worked until it didn’t work.
Which is where we are right now. It’s suddenly no longer quite so easy to fool the dupes. We have the virus with us and it’s showing no sign of upping and leaving. It has changed everything. There has been a sudden but seemingly permanent change to the way that working is viewed. The concept of an office building has been thrown out the window. I hesitate to use the word “disrupted” but, for once, it might actually apply.
Now that Facebook has given its imprimatur to its staff to work from anywhere, albeit at a cut rate, the gates have been flung open. The golden handcuffs have been snapped. This was the tape that San Francisco had long been using to glue its finances together but it’s been ripped away and the wound beneath is red and raw.
The charms of Menlo Park and even of SOMA only go so far. Remove the necessity to live in an insanely overpriced box amidst a towering pile of take-out cartons and stained sweat pants and everybody turns into Wile E Coyote. Cloud of dust. I’m out. See ya.
Once somebody clears the fence, they don’t come back. Ever. How many young tech workers have vaulted to the freedom? Pick a number. 20k? 40k? But no city can afford to give up its supply of 30-year-olds. Yes, they can be annoying. Yes the backwards baseball cap and bro this and bro that isn’t all that endearing. But they pay a lot of taxes and they eat from food trucks and go to gyms and they’re too young to suck up much in the way of health services.
So there’s that. Call them useful idiots, call them whatever you like, you’re going to start missing them when they’re no longer clogging up your fields and hills, chugging Millers Lite from a solo cup.
Then there’s the homeless thing. I use the word “thing” because nobody seems to have made any headway in addressing the issue in the past decade despite billions being spent and everybody agreeing that it’s a “problem.” There are many ways in which this particular word can be said. If uttered lightly and quickly, perhaps with regard to the lack of topping on your pizza, it’s not the end of the world and you know it. If said slowly and with a meaningful stare, it’s a deal breaker.
Now that a sizeable chunk of your revenue has strapped itself to a rocket to fly back home to the corn fields and the Great Lakes, the question needs to be posed. Are they leaving just because it’s so much cheaper anywhere else? Because they’re no longer content to be confined to a room with somebody they found on Craigslist who farts in his sleep? Or might there be a bit of “I can’t take any more of the filthy streets and the crazy guys coming up to me, trying to steal my phone?” If so, it has become a very real consideration and one with giant dollar signs affixed.
Then there’s Prop 13, one of the many “third rails.” San Francisco delights in these. This one applies to all of California and the ten second version is that, back in June 1978, a couple of tax vigilantes jammed through an arrangement whereby property tax would forever more be based on the value of the property in 1976 and only thereafter permitted to be raised by a a maximum of either 2% or the inflation rate, whichever was lower.
It was such an obvious fiscal wrecking ball that Mayor Moscone, Governor Brown and Supervisor Harvey Milk only needs five seconds to vote against it. But it passed. Warren Buffett pays more tax on his Omaha home than on his house in Laguna Beach. It isn’t unusual to have a $4m property in San Francisco where the owner pays as little as $2k rather than a more appropriate $50–60k.
Of course, since Peter only ever robs Paul, this means that a multitude of community services need to be slashed to make up the budget shortfall. Today, classroom sizes are bigger, parks more unkempt, streets dirtier and libraries more curtailed in their hours than they would be otherwise. Should Prop 13 be ripped up? Yes. Will it be? No. The moneyed elite benefit most from the arrangement (regressive, San Francisco, not progressive) and they fund the lobbyists and back the more pliant political candidates. Forget it.
Likewise, for rent control. I know many a person paying $2k for a 1500 square foot space in a nice area when the recent arrival next door is forced to pay $6–7k. Again, it’s a system that relies on a fresh influx of ambitious 30 year olds whose life purpose is to code for Google. They pay more just so the protected guy can get away with paying less. Once again, it’s not fair but will it change? No. Those that benefit would turn out in droves to vote against it.
Finally, my favorite one, public pensions. 20m are registered to vote in California elections but only 10% of that number gets any benefit from the ridiculously generous pensions being paid out in full. Not only have the funds been horribly mismanaged, the state and local governments mask the fact that they are making up the shortfall by including it in the number allotted to, say, education and hoping that nobody notices. In consequence, it’s no surprise that California ranks even lower than even maligned Florida and Texas in its 4th and 8th grade math and reading attainment levels.
To conclude, San Francisco’s bluff has been called. It could get away with looking the other way as fentanyl dealers took the BART downtown and sold their merch. It could hope that nobody cared that much if the streets were both dirty and smelly because, hey, it’s San Francisco. Tourists didn’t matter since you could scalp them hard and who cares if they never came back, even if it was a mildly upsetting that the one common denominator in things said by visitors post hurried exit was that they were stunned by what a dump the place was and they couldn’t match that up with all the talk of it being the wealthiest place on Earth. Cognitive dissonance, etc.
Do I think that City Hall will see the light and start pulling levers? No. Not yet. I call it the Thelma and Louise Moment. They could have turned back. They had some options. Harvey Keitel could have helped them out. But they kept driving and that’s what San Francisco is going to do, right until it has three wheels dangling over the edge of the cliff. It will only be at this moment that we hear the words over the PA system “guys, I think we have a problem.” By Brendan Connellan, San Francisco.
“I’ve stopped defining worst-case scenarios because they keep getting worse every week”: San Francisco’s controller. Read… San Francisco, Epitome of the “Everything Bubble,” Faces Fiscal Chaos. Boom-and-Bust, Always. Now is the Bust
Cities are about socializing young people and all the spending that goes with it. That is precisely what the new Covidians are forbidden to do. SF will not be the only major city to have a financial and demographic problem.
Kids socialize very differently nowadays. My son and his friends prefer to do it online with 200 carefully picked friends he takes along with him wherever he is. This new generation is truly different, what do you want to be when you grow up? YOUTUBER, of course!
Geography truly doesn’t really matter for them and for good reason, all they need is fast and reliable internet. If the parent is able to work remotely, that’s a family that saved itself from inflated housing costs (let’s face it, those inflated costs permeate every single other cost at the local/state level).
We all needed a solution to inflated housing costs, remote work and kids socializing online is a marriage made in heaven. What’s not to like?
COVID-19, the best thing to happen to my family. We both WFH, kid schools from home. Instacart, doordash, postmate, amazon, walmart, target delivery for everything. Cars, buses, bart, ride-share, who needs them. Family spends more time together, much happier. Welcome to the future.
San Francisco has bigger problems than just Covid 19 and they’re surely not alone in that department
Cheers – you hit most of the salient points.
I’d only add: the COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, bars and nightclubs is probably the biggest reason to leave SF, if you’re a 30-year old.
Why even bother with high rent, tiny living space and poopy streets when you don’t have the entertainment?
Living without all of those in SF is no different in Antioch, Billings or Fresno, just a lot cheaper.
Pretty good summary of San Francisco and much of the Bay Area tbh. Commodities trader turned playwright….interesting! Where do you find these guys Wolf? Do you have like an ad on Craigslist or somewhere? “Having a mid-life crisis? Tired of the same old? Burned out by the corporate machine? Good at writing? Look no further…”
DeerInHeadlights,
There are many people like that out there who switch to something they have a passion for. I did too — and I love it. If you can make money doing something you have a passion for, even better! Try it! It’s good for your soul.
Couldn’t agree more Wolf. It was a rhetorical question as I’m sure you understand. And I wouldn’t have said what I did if I didn’t feel very much like someone who’d apply for this hypothetical ad! The corporate machine and especially in Silicon Valley sucks the life out of you. I’ve been contemplating a switch for years…just haven’t been able to make up my mind or muster up the courage. Would have done it already if I had very cushy finances. The bulk of those I see doing it are on solid financial footing. Not saying it’s a requirement but I’m sure it helps greatly.
My personal dream is to build small Thorium salt reactors that sh*t precious metals…
…but having no physics or engineering education or aptitude, that dream is a little distant…
.. suppose I could just go into the woods and experiment..
(only gently teasing)
That’s it, going to get barred now…
Ah, but Wolf .. do you have low overhead,costs already sunk into that marine clay & shale?
The reason that I ask , is that any kind of small, or modest manufactury, say .. where the startup cost might take a good chunk of capital just to get off the ground, would be next to impossible under current real estate values × often onerous rules, regs, and their conditional building codes, would it not ?? I’m talking about someone, hypothetically speaking, who might have a dream, and a pretty solid product line.. but none of the vast vulture-cap wealth or ‘See Eye Ay’ ‘startup’ drug money fueled bengies. And taking ‘bidness’ bankster-loaned digidolars could be problematic too, at least until the virus subsides, if ever ..
So if you small, lean, and mobile, then yeah the possibilities are perhaps wider .. but I my mind, a city, a Good city, needs a multitude of disparate small productive concerns, not just coffee huts, city service workers, and ‘cloud-monolith’ billionaires!
Actually, it’s more of a rant than a summary of SF Bay Area life. In order:
* Prop 13 fixed the property tax rates, and made them very hard to raise. However, the property tax owed is based on the building’s assessed value at the time of sale, with fixed annual increase per year (if one remodels, that can trigger a reassessment as well). (This means retired folks don’t get priced out of their homes just because property values skyrocketed.) Every sale means updating the building’s assessed value to the sale price. So, folks buying a multi-zillion dollar condo don’t pay taxes based on that condo’s 1976 value.
* Same thing with SF Rent Control – one rents at the then-market rate, which can only go up a fixed percentage per year. Again, this protects long-term residents against getting kicked out of their apartments because a bunch of coders moved in.
*Homelessness is a real problem – the temperate climate has much to do with this, as does then-Governor Ronald Reagan’s decision to close the state mental hospitals rather than rise taxes to pay for community-based housing. This is where the rather bizarre anti-tax fixations have hurt us – I’d much rather pay more in property tax on my home than deal with the homeless people who, due to a lack of public restrooms, have nowhere else to “go.”
The SF Bay Area remains a nice place to live – but you get what you pay for. Refuse to pay taxes, and you can’t complain about potholes…
Prop 13 applies to Commercial as well as residential properties, it wasn’t sold that way…
One nice thing about commercial properties is that you can hold them in an LLC and sell the LLC…there’s no change of ownership.
This. Prop 13 is a boon to anyone who can jigger the ownership game so that one legal entity “owns” the property forever, regardless of who owns that legal entity. Commercial RE is now totally skewed as a result. Residential RE is only partly screwed.
It’s a complete farce and should have been fixed decades ago.
(Residential is still screwed because now there are many neighbors who bought within ~5 years of each other paying 2x more/less in taxes on identical cookie-cutter HOA properties(Residential is still screwed because you have neighbors who bought within ~5 years of each other paying 2x more/less in taxes, on identical cookie-cutter HOA properties, for as long as they’ll be owners, just because of the bubble pricing changes. There is no “equal treatment under the law” in such a system – and the fact that no one lifts a finger to fix even that sort of discrimination is a horrendous indictment of the entire “progressive” state.)
Prop 13 + HOAs are a marriage made in Hell’$ pit.. created by the imps. of the dark realestate angle himself. He threw all those Hotel Cally Grannies .. in fear of the unknown, a few charred bones.. oh, and lostsa trees .. for extra penance
And so, here we are!
Ex patent examiner builds prize Angus herd, 3 out of 5 Choice steer carcasses in the American Angus Association Carcass Quality contest (evaluated by USDA graders on the rail) against some of the finest “scientific” breeders in the world. He used old-timey Scottish phenotypical evaluation, vs. modern genotypical.
When he bailed out of the Washington, DC. rat race and headed for the hills, a friend asked what he would do.
“Build a cattle herd”
“What ?! You’ve never farmed!”
“Nope. Never built a harpsichord, either, before that one you see standing over there.”
Three very valid points, but two of the three are not unique to San Francisco (Prop 13 and Pensions)….it’s a California problem. Very well written piece and much of it can be transferred to the state as a whole. If you’re a boomer in California, you have got it made. Low property taxes, high property value, and a big fat pension….all robbing your grand-kids educations. Way to go California.
> all robbing your grand-kids educations
Those grandkids shouldn’t be living in California. Problem solved.
Gerontocracies can only hurt the young if the young stay put. Voting with your feet and your money has always been the most effective type of vote there is.
Jamie
Maybe if CA wasn’t spending $100B on a train to nowhere, or $80k/per person (total employment cost) to human pooper scoopers for San Fran sidewalks…
In other words, your biggest problem isn’t Prop 13
Brilliant synopsis of a previously beautiful city I loved so well.
Agreed.
That was a helluva article.
I wanna have the author’s baby.
Just wanted to say that the city workers in San Fran who pick up the human feces make almost $100k a year. Pretty impressive pay for picking up crap.
Tony,
You just sent my BS-o-meter red-lining. Since when do we have city workers who that? It’s up to residents/owners to keep the sidewalks clean.
Wolf, I live in the Bay Area too, and back in 2018, the city did form the “Poop Patrol”. Compensation back then was 70K in salary and around 110K in benefits?
Not sure if the Patrol has been disbanded.
Yeah, the poop patrol is a thing but…
1) Did it operate with typical gvt worker efficiency and cost-effectiveness?
2) Where are the metrics? Where is poop patrols’ Poop Mountain?
3) If actually working hard, did the PP just get drowned in a neverending ocean of Number 2? Where is the increased, er, supply coming from?
Do SF food programs only hand out bran muffins and coffee?
Did they get any official city uniforms with a “Super Duper Pooper Scooper” logo patch?
Not sure about the uniform, but one fine day, someone actually dumped 20 POUNDS of human poop onto one of the sidewalks at the Tenderloin.
That’s Biohazard full stop. Not sure how a regular shopowner is supposed to handle that.
It’s not just the pooper scoopers… it’s the crews that subsequently pressure wash the streets to keep down the cases of Hep C. Then the merchants that must clean the entrances to their establishments on a daily basis after someone fouls it during the night.
Sad.
I remember when a liberal education included math, economics, civics, and tolerance for the belief of others. Now a liberal education includes none of these things in any meaningful way. Look at your liberal bastions of the left and they are all s**tholes. The list is long enough not to be an anomaly.
Guess what, unlimited immigration is expensive, unlimited education in dozens of foreign languages is expensive, unlimited investment in properties by foreigners is expensive, unlimited pension growth is expensive, not dealing with reality is expensive.
Nice
See if you can spot the problem … from a very recent Forbes article:
Corruption In San Francisco
San Francisco’s self-titled “Mr. Clean,” Mohammed Nuru, Public Works Director, is best known for failed efforts to keep feces and hypodermic needles out of the public way. Cases of human waste on city streets spiked to 31,000 in 2019 – an all-time high.
Nuru earned a $269,500 annual salary in 2018 (up $55,000 over a seven-year period). Allegedly, that wasn’t enough. In February, Nuru was arrested for charges that included bribery.
Only in San Francisco can team members on the “poop patrol” cost taxpayers up to $184,000 each.
“Hey dude, if I give you a fiver will you just look the other way for a minute? It’s an emergency.”
Most Facebook managers make 350k and manage about 10-25 people. I know one at that level.
Many managers at the city of SF manage 100s or 1000s of employees and make between 200-300k.
Seems reasonable to me.
Ala,
Judging results by inputs (“number employees managed”) rather than outputs (agency goals fulfilled) is how governments end up murdering their economies.
There is nothing “reasonable” about it…it is *all* political.
All those “employees” are bought votes for the political status quo…their primary function is to support increased gvt spending, not increased gvt effectiveness/efficiency.
That is why FB managers oversee 10.
And why SF city managers “oversee” 1000.
Randomly check the 10 largest employers in any metro in the US.
7 or 8 of them will be government entities or quasi private entities enormously subsidized by gvt (hospitals).
That is political power in the raw.
Cities are an unnatural environment that force people to give up a large part of their personal sovereignty and to accept tribal rule. It is a dehumanizing environment which separates people from nature and from their relationship with it.
Whats ironic is that if you look at Zillow listings in the hip parts of San Fran, or Portland, or Seattle they always list the reason to buy an overpriced property is proximity to cool restaurants, bars, night clubs and shops. In Portland many of these adds list establishments that have already given notice that they are closing for good. But the RE pumpers can’t seem to let go of trying to pump this “cool neighborhood” canard , long past its sell date.
Well, the RE folks have to tell them SOMETHING!
Blue Star Donuts saw the writing on the wall. Bailing on downtown PDX. On the bright side, downtown was way more fun when it was dirty, sketchy and cheap. Gastronomy is the only thing that’s gotten better. Let it burn.
Well written and very insightful. Thanks!
Sounds like other “left coast” cities (Seattle?).
Just hope the exodus does not terminate near me — NIMBY.
Agreed, us too. Our streets are clean and we want them to stay that way.
Hah hah good NIMBY comment.
Article reinforced how smart my Dad was to sell out his home and business in Walnut Creek back in ’68. We moved to my mom’s country, Canada, and haven’t looked back. I used to remember wistfully the rolling brown hills dotted with oak in 110 degree sunshine, ranches we would sneak on to and ride the horses bareback all the while ready to flee the shotgun toting rancher, catching blue belly lizards and snakes etc etc etc. I looked up my old home address on G Earth and saw all the orchards, fields, ranches, and creeks now covered with golf courses and sub divisions. I’ve never been back and can truthfully say will never visit, ever. In the fifties my parents thought it was the promised land compared to Minnesota. In just 15 years it turned into a violent treadmill. Remember Patty Hearst, aka Tanya? Haight Ashbury? Same story, different time. Money for a few, lots of deadbeats, drugs, and scams. Same old.
Sounds like he wasn’t smart at all and left millions or even 10s millions on the table.
Alameda
We left the place in 95 and moved to Utah and haven’t looked back…what we left in potential equity we gained in quality of life and immense tax savings.
We go back to visit a couple of times a year and it always helps us reinforce our decision. Nice place, but I wouldn’t want to liver there. Oh and we did ok on the equity front also.
Without prop 13 everyone but the rich would have to sell and move away at a much higher rate and what would those extra tax revenues be spent on? Government expenses do not increase because property values go up.
Hahaha
Absolutely false. Prop 13 is one of the factors that increases housing prices by artificially increasing ‘stickiness’ of housing, people are reluctant to sell because they will lose tax benefits when they do, which means the supply is artificially dampened, which means that prices are artificially increased.
Without prop 13 houses would cost less overall and the tax consequences would not be as significant as they are now for people buying new homes under prop 13.
Good point. The only part of the article that I didn’t agree with was his assesment of Prop 13. No one would ever be able to retire in California if your property taxes were changing each year with home values. San Fran also loves it when a property sells – because now they can collect more money on the same property.
Loved the Joan Didion verve! Great piece!
People always say how low the tax is in the USA because you don’t have free medicine but there is one tax you pay, that is so, so, so much bigger than here in sunny England, property tax…… I can’t believe how much you pay. I live in Manchester and the highest property tax for the dearest house is £3449. ( The property could be worth £5 million but you still pay £3449 a year)
My own property tax on my small £150,000 house is £1149 a year (as I live alone its reduced to £850) I know you pay less tax than us but wow, your property tax is insane.
Oh in Tory controlled super rich areas in London, the amount payable can be much lower……Kensington top rate is £2,473.66 …lol
Bah, humbug, all tax is theft…
The value of what we get from our taxes are very low in the USA, much lower than elsewhere. We built lots of bombs that do no good for anyway rather than providing health care for all. I lived in NZ and the overall tax rate was I think pretty comparable to the USA, but the return on taxes paid in NZ was much higher, probably because I put no personal value in bombs and F-18 fighter jets sitting on an air force base somewhere. Not to mention the huge government bureaucracy we have to support here in Amerika.
Yup..when you have a nuclear arsenal there’s no need for a standing military waiting to leave your borders unless you are projecting the demands (aka dam ands) of true empire building. So, welcome to Imperial Rome 2020. It only goes downhill from there unless you can convince the emperor to relinquish power and re-establish the republic belonging to the whole citizenry. Got togas?
California is not the worst for property taxes. Oregon is much worse.
Prop 13 was intended for homeowners, not commercial property. As such it was an attempt to limit the rapidly increasing property taxes of the 1970’s, and was passed because the State gov’t would not self vote a limit on what they could raise taxes by nor would they enact a law to require such raises to be matter of public vote. This was at a time when properties were undergoing a major increase due to the job market growth and the State was raising taxes 10%+ annually with “assessments” based off such sales. Many long time residents were being forced to sell because their fixed incomes could not keep up with the tax increases.
What most people forget is that the aftermath of Prop 13 passing was a time of huge increases in levies, fees, and any other way the State and local gov’ts could come up with to keep their income without having to put it to a public vote. CA is very good at “non-tax” gov’t revenue production.
The State is also really good at NIMBY as a lifestyle. They are all for helping the homeless, low income shelters, etc, but prefer they be places somewhere outside the actual physical boundaries of the State. In fact, this may be the best practical solution long term, taking failed cities and funding them as giant places to “dump” those problems. (Although I expect the residents of such places probably wouldn’t like it much.) CA could easily afford to house 10,000 “homeless” anywhere in (for example) Kansas.
San Francisco, I am still waiting for the Kurt Russell movie… we have had LA and NY, need to add SF.
The SF one might be easier though, just drove down 101 or 280.
I think it will be a wake up call if Wells Fargo moves. But then, the activists would just say good riddance. Now, all of Ed Lee’s work has gone down the toilet.
Haha! I’ve been fomenting “Escape From Portlandia” for a while now. Of course it would have to be a sequel, since this is where everyone escaping NYC, LA and SF seems to land. I think it’s stabilized our economy somewhat, but oh! the price we pay!
Brilliant article. And not having been to San Fran in several decades, have no idea if it’s accurate or not but it’s still brilliant.
But…there’s a, uh…”Pra-Blem” (as in the way Katherine Hepburn said the word in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner…S-L-O-W-L-Y).
Did you have to post the article just before the release of Basic Instinct in 4K UHD? It might now ruin my watching the movie!
Forgot Vertigo and The Birds, both filmed in San Fran & shortly out on 4k UHD.
And precisely why should the government profit when property values go up, but those who purchased their property years earlier receive no windfall until and unless they sell, at which time the property will be reassessed at the new sold for value? Prop 13 is a godsend to fixed income people and others who surely would be taxed out of their homes without it. Why should the tax man benefit from a paper gain? All tax revenue in CA is being gobbled up by PERS, Calsters, bloated government and massive waste, financed by property owners. My advice to government is practice what you preach to taxpayers, “Do more with less”.
“But no city can afford to give up its supply of 30 year olds.”
They didn’t. H-1B.
H1-B should really offer a path to citizenship, it offers the country new talent and improves it overall.
Instead it has been turned into a corporate slave machine where it gets used to import cheap labor to be abused at will then sent packing the second their terms done.
So let’s send the H-1B’s back home where they can improve their OEN country, since USA is already so exceptional and awesomely awesome. We need to share that, right?
what?
What are you actually trying to say here?
The President is now thinking of banning new H1Bs from entering the country until the recovery takes shape, which I think is sensible.
My opinion about H1B, they should have modeled it after Singapore:
1. There’s a minimum salary requirement. This is usually set at the median level.
2. Not tied to a particular company. This way even if people initially started with a “low” salary, the market will make sure that pretty soon these people will make the prevailing salary.
3. People with high salary and/or can show unique skills will be provided with an expedited process to citizenship.
In other words, do NOT blame the H1Bs, blame the companies instead. What’s the difference between H1Bs and sending work away to China. None. Companies want cheap labor.
The problem with homelessness is that these cities are building massive infrastructures of homeless services that offer little support to the homeless. Then you have zoning laws that restrict tiny homes.
Mark Horvath has been doing great work documenting some of these problems. His YouTube channel Invisible People is very enlightening.
So many of these people would be better off if we built the homeless 15×12 homes to rest their heads. It doesnt have to cost billions. Add a community kitchen and a bathroom and people would have a place to clean up for job interviews. The police, in addition to dealing with crime, are tasked with chasing the homeless from spot to spot. Sometimes these people lose their belonging in the process, along with vital medication.
Many people who work live in their cars. But some cities say you cant sleep in a car or you get ticketed. So you have women sleeping in sleeping bags outside of their vehicles. The assbackary of the system and laws is mindblowing.
Of course nothing will improve until we bring back heavy industry and manufacturing, and break up these monopolies.
“It doesnt have to cost billions.”
Costing billions is a feature, not a bug, for the political class that doles out the billions, receiving tens of millions in various forms of kickbacks.
That is why these problems never get better and gvt budgets never go down.
Homelessness is just the same as anything else, if you subsidize it, you get more of it. The more money you throw at homelessness, the more homeless you get. There is a substantial portion of humanity who would prefer to stay stoned their entire life, and the easier you make it for them to do it, the more will take advantage of the opportunity.
We have been through this all before, and the answers have already been discovered. All it takes to eliminate homelessness is a little common sense.
If these people are proven to be unwilling or incapable of supporting themselves, then take them into custody and make them wards of the State. Put them in work camps where they must get up and work everyday in return for their keep and will have no access to drugs or alcohol. I guarantee in 6 mos. the homelessness problem will be solved.
Maybe a metaphor for all of America! You know, there are only so many myths that one can tell espouse before you circle back to reality, especially when the money runs out. I am not sure what America will look like in 20 years, but as Dorothy and Toto discovered, we will not be in Kansas anymore.
California, the state of eyes wide shut, woke, but unspoken.
The story was about San Francisco. It’s a big state, much bigger than one city. 35 million people live here. What are you accomplishing by generalizing like you are doing?
Just in title only. The article itself generalizes the whole state (Prop 13, Pensions, etc). The focus might be on SF, but it is a California problem.
Technically, it’s a most-but-not-all-of-California problem.
California is a magnificent state. As in the last ‘Day the Earth Stood Still, I only wish the best for it.
Lived all my life in the city until recently. Agree with most of your article. However, there are an infinitesimal number of homes that pay the 1976 plus inflation tax rate. Almost all homes have been sold since then, have remodeled and been reassessed or were built recently.
Mayor Moscone, Supervisor Milk and Governor Brown were tax junkies whose entire political life depended on ever increasing taxes. Prior to Proposition 13, the property tax rate throughout California averaged a little less than 3% of market value. Additionally, there were no limits on increases for the tax rate or on individual ad valorem charges. (“Ad valorem” refers to taxes based on the assessed value of property.) Some properties were reassessed 50% to 100% in just one year and their owners’ property tax bills increased accordingly.
Prop 13 passed by 2/3rds approval, in every county except San Francisco and two others agricultural districts. It’s the will of the people who got it on the ballot through the initiative process, instead of via politicians in the legislature.
Proposition 13 requires taxes raised by local governments for a designated or special purpose to be approved by two-thirds of the voters. Government often imposes “fees” in-leu of this.
The crime of Prop 13 is the commercial properties, like oil refineries, highrises office buildings or apartment house blocks, “never change hands”, only the controlling interest in them supposedly does, so they are rarely reassessed.
30 somethings are about to have children who will attend school.
The number one county in California for high quality public schools is Marin. The cheapest quasi-urban community we found in Marin is San Rafael. It has a nice downtown and is bikeable, little tolerance for homeless, which have ‘service centers’, a.k.a. magnets, off in an industrial area. We love it and don’t miss living in the city which we can easily visit for whatever reason.
I believe the city will continue to deteriorate demographically, financially and safety wise. Smart people will go back home or will move out of the city to nearby areas. Eventually it will come back, but we’ve lost all interest in San Francisco, except for the things that will always be there, like views and geography, but those are just not worth living around the civic decay.
Escape from San Francisco, sounds like a new movie!
Every blog that mentions SF has at least one comment alluding that the City is built on hills of poop. They are usually light on analysis but easily point to rental prices. Here’s what happened and it’s the white middle class that destroyed America’s most beautiful city, not tweekers.
1. The homeless were once not homeless people. Many lived in SROs in SOMA. Then the real estate developers got the idea that the area should really belong to people whose pants jingled when they walk. So, the Moscone Center plan was launched with all the hotels and restaurants that were needed to accommodate the conventioneers and their guests. Down went the SROs and up went the tents and cardboard boxes. Feinstein, backed by the special interest developers, let loose a building craze resulting in 30 million square feet of office space. She demolished the International Hotel, a home for elderly Filipino immigrants, at the behest of corporate developers. Thirty-five years later, it still sits vacant.
2. Proposition 13, the Ed Jarvis death wish, dramatically reduced real estate taxes resulting in cutbacks in education and other essential programs and services. It also required a 2/3 majority in the legislature to raise taxes thereby creating crisis after crisis. We are still living with the end results today, a world where people of color have had sustained population decreases in SF because of housing unaffordability.
Without fail, the critics of street people are from the very group that created and sustains the crisis because they personally want to benefit too. They have no plan, no insight, and no compassion, but they are the darlings of bloggers.
So how do you explain the homeless problem on every major and semi-major west coast city? You’re saying the Moscone Center caused all of it?
I think you are in need of a wider perspective. It is a societal problem caused by lack of personal accountability that has allowed the problem to occur.
I heard in LA county there are 4 vacant homes for every homeless person. The video sited an article which claims most of the vacant homes are owned by investors. The investors are pricing out the residents. It is happening up and down the west coast up to and including Canada.
There could be 100 homes sitting there, I would personally not become homeless, live in a tent, sh** on the street, use meth, or accost strangers.
Even if I lost my home I wouldn’t do any of those things.
Personal accountability.
BS
My parents have owned a home for 40 years in southern California.
Their property tax rate is .43%.
However, over that time, they have paid a cubic @$$ load in income and consumption taxes.
You can’t talk about California property tax without talking about the other ridiculous taxes that make up for it.
So hell yes I will vote against repealing prop 13th. My family has already paid their share for this mistake.
Damn straight. And new families should pay through the nose so that your family can stay in the same place for 40 years. I mean we all owe it to you don’t we?
We’ve all paid our share dude. Not sure why you think that your family is unique.
You do not owe it to me like I do not owe it to you.
Explain what share you paid, over decades, in California to deserve a cheaper house?
A ton of income taxes. Also sales taxes, and other taxes. I didn’t get to pay an artificially reduced property tax though because I’ve never owned property in California.
We all deserve cheaper houses, not houses made artificially more expensive by prop 13.
You are not entitled to other peoples money. For those of us who have been in California forever, we have been taxed thorough the nose but there. Will always be people like you who believe we should be taxed more to benefit you. I am paying huge property taxes now but I know in 20 years it will be a bargain. Try to have some foresight. If you don’t like prop 13, there are 49 other states to can check out.
Straw man. I never said I was entitled to other people’s money. But I can tell from your starting position that my time is wasted in response to you so …
So they’ve been getting a nearly free ride in property taxes for a long time and you want it to continue for THEM but not for others? The others who moved in more recently pay the exact same taxes your parents do on stuff other than housing. What if they’re coming from other high tax states like NY?
Sorry but you’ll need to do better than juvenile “finders keepers” logic. One way I see this can be made more fair is to continually lower property taxes for people based on how long they’ve lived and worked in the state. This at least incentivizes people to live and contribute to the growth, well-being and sense of ownership in their state.
The way it is right now and how you described it, that sounds fundamentally unfair to me. It’s no different to a situation where a new migrant comes to the country and you make him pay a much higher rate of income tax for the same income bracket compared to older residents. This kind of protectionist and insular thinking destroys social mobility, which is one of the bedrocks of a modern, progressive and forward-looking society. For a nation of immigrants, that’s an awfully antithetical outlook.
It’s called “I’ve got mine, Jack” and VeryAmused and TrojanMan are happy to have got theirs, Jack.
Interesting article. I don’t agree with your views on Prop 13 though. California is already taxed the most of all the states in the U.S.A.
Abolish Prop 13 and many homeowners throughout the state would not be able to afford their homes. There are many ramifications to consider.
The Prop 13 issue is more complex than most commentators want to spare thought for.
Prop 13 is one of the things that made such expensive property even MORE expensive in the first place. If the mil rate in California was as high as it is in many other states, today’s sky high California real estate prices would never have gotten quite so ridiculous, because (as you say) no one could afford them.
Also, commonly overlooked, only a relatively small number of properties are actually tied to those late ’70s valuations. Anything sold since 1979 is appraised at its most recent selling price plus 2%/year max. That guy who owns the $4M mansion only gets off with a $2K/yr tax bill if he has owned it for a very, very long time. (Unfortunately, I have lived in CA for a number of years, off and on, and know all about this.)
I think homeowners should be protected from losing their homes to exorbitant taxes. It tax rates are not capped they will rise to the moon because local govts think a house is an ATM machine for them. At least new buyers can assess the amount of taxation risk they are assuming when they buy.
Tax rates only rise when property values rise. If you have more equity, you can extract some of it to pay taxes if you need to.
As I understand Fed has created 2.7 trillion dollars out thin air. So, what prevents it from issuing more of it to cover any kind of budget shortfall for cities & states? I think some states are already getting low-interest fed loans, despite being in terrible financial situation.
“Or might there be a bit of “I can’t take any more of the filthy streets and the crazy guys coming up to me, trying to steal my phone?”
Let’s not forget that soon, if “The Folks” have their way, you won’t be able to call the cops for help with those crazy guys any more….
If politicians actually bought votes instead of corporations buying politicians, our governance would’ve vastly improved. You keep getting this backwards…just like when you say the PO gets fiat money. It’s supposed to it’s in the constitution. Just like elected officials are supposed to buy votes. It’s part of their job.
“If politicians actually bought votes”
They buy the votes of the “political class” whose income is tax dollars and printed/debased fiat – that is about 20% of the workforce…or about 30 million people (60 million if spouses included).
It takes about 60 to 70 million to win a Presidential election…scale down proportionately for metros.
The bureaucrat class (in the form of the immensely politically powerful public sector unions) lobby endlessly for more compensation, work limit rules that inevitably result in more pay/hiring, and in general, less required work/results.
That 20% of the employed is deriving benefits that 100% of the employed have to pay for…that isn’t democracy in action, it is a political oligarchy in operation…wearing the mask of selfless “public service”.
That is why the problems gvt is responsible for, never improve but only get worse…”requiring” higher budgets/more taxes.
“because nobody seems to have made any headway in addressing the issue in the past decade…”
Try 3 decades….back in the day I used to canvas a sales territory South of Market and there has always been people living on the street. For a while in the early 90’s there was a huge encampment in the park in front of City Hall.
When we could no longer safely take our kids to the City like my dad used to we knew it was time to leave. Never mind the taxes, car registration fees, housing costs…..I could go on.
Re: Proposition 13
There is a ballot initiative coming up in November which proposes splitting the property tax rolls.
At present, every – businesses, middle class or wealthy property owners are all covered by Proposition 13 rules. So a $50K property in Tehachapi is covered by the same rules as Apple’s campus in Cupertino.
The ballot initiatives proposes allowing the state/city/counties to split out corporations and properties over $10M from the general property tax – thus enabling a different rate and/or rules.
That’s a smart first step in resolving the problem.
Another important step is ongoing: the destruction of travel demand forcing AirBNB pros to put their properties back on the local rental market.
Met a guy this week that bought his weekend home 1 mile from the beach for $4000 about 9 years ago. Sure it’s a older mobile home and he is still improving it, but he is skilled and is doing a nice job.
My friend bought a nearly new mobile home 1200 sq ft in same neighborhood but even closer to the beach. With the virus she is going to be working from home for a long time and thought she might as well work where she enjoys. Property taxes $600.
We are still a young country with a lot of land unless you prefer an urban lifestyle.
TROLL ALERT..TROLL ALERT…
I will play along though, please give us your thoughtful counterpoint as to why Prop 13 is the best thing about California? I am curious
So not only should we pay the highest state and local income and sales tax, but you also want us to pay the highest property tax in the nation? Housing is sacred. Prop 13 had been around for almost 50 years and all of us born and raised in Cali who bought homes here relied on that law when we purchased to feel secure in our homes. Now we should all be taxed more so maybe you and other recent additions to the state can take advantage of the impact on prices? Puuulease….49 other states for you all to check out.
So you see the growth of tech and the influx of tech works bringing NOTHING good to the state? It’s well known that the growth of tech has enriched the local economy greatly. For every high tech job, multiple jobs are created in the local economy, including for those who are not as educated. If Apple employs ‘x’ tech workers in the state, it creates jobs for 4x NON-TECH workers. That doesn’t help those who live here?
Sure there are problems, big problems. Like rents getting out of hand and property prices as well. Those can be dealt with by building more subsidized housing for example and lowering income taxes for those in the bottom rung of the ladder.
Of course tech is a net positive for California. That doesn’t mean we should change one of the bedrock laws of this state to accommodate a bunch of out of staters who just moved here. They make enough money already, they do not need us to screw a generation of Californians so home prices are more to their liking. We know for sure the extra tax dollars will simply disappear into Sacramento’s black hole.
I worked in and around tech for 13 years before I could afford a home in the Bay Area. It wasn’t an easy road, trust me. But in the Bay Area you are competing against the best and the brightest form the highest stakes. It’s not for the faint of heart but the opportunities are endless.
They make a higher salary but they’re paying astronomical sums too to just get any piece of property. I still don’t see how this justifies the nearly free ride the supporters of prop 13 advocate.
So if something is firmly established (bedrock), it shouldn’t be changed however unequal? Fine logic you’ve got going there. I guess we should all go back to owning slaves, asking those we don’t like or “out of staters” to sit in the back of the buses, etc. etc.
The author is originally from Ireland, spent most of his career (mostly stage acting/writing) in New York and recently moved to SF, but is now an expert on all these problems in California that he feels qualified enough to post his rant without any support but his opinion. Not only that he’s a fortune teller! Yeah, I think this guy should go back to NY where he claims his heart is.
Btw, the kids are lining up for drinking on Polk St and still having unprotected sex with people that swiped the same direction. They don’t give a F about COVId. Add a vaccine into the equation by end of year, and real estate prices in SF will be hitting record highs by this time next year.
San Fran has long been a mix of super-rich bumping up against the ultra-poor. I was there in the 1990s and the shiny bridge was always juxtaposed with “beggars” in the parks. Today, SF is no different to any other major Western city.
Just go to Munich, the golden child of Germany, and you have to step over homeless and druggies to exit the central rail station. Ditto for Paris, where exiting the flagship Eurostar train station is to run a gauntlet of muggers. West London, the wealthiest metro area on Earth by GDP-per-head, has its fair share of homeless people living in tents or cardboard boxes.
In other words, SF is not alone. Pretty much the whole Western world is like San Fran now.
R2D2- Right about these cities now being a type of feudal arrangement: rich folks in rock/concrete/walled residences, and everybody else living in the filth and substance abuse. When I was there in the ’70’s – ’90’s.(and family many decades before that), there was a middle class and some family neighborhoods. I think the Sunset was fairly middle class back then. I haven’t been there in a long time.
Please note that almost every city in the US has somewhat of this flavor of “feudal” rich and poor- to varying degrees depending on RE costs- even down to the top 50+ cities by size.
How do you put a short on a city? I would LOVE to short a city like SF because I’ve been there enough times to see the direction it’s headed. Don’t get me wrong now, the prestigious Tenderloin District is still one of the nicest places on earth, but everything else in SF is a STRONG SHORT. That city is has been Detroited and Baltimored. Nothing but a total filthy disgusting place that’s intolerable more than 2 days. S shame because it has one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the world.
Sanctuary cities…….. come and ruin my city please!!!!
San Francisco has not reached the depths of Detroit and Baltimore, both of which are on Wikipedia’s top 50 list of murder capitals of the world. If conditions in the area get really bad, companies will pull up stakes and move elsewhere. While Prop. 13 made staying in one’s house more affordable, changes in US capital gains taxes made selling and moving on a lot more expensive over time. Starting around 1997, senior homeowners could no longer escape capital gains taxes by moving into another house more suitable to their needs. For single seniors, the capital gains exemption is only $250,000, which is not a lot unless you are planning to move to Detroit or Baltimore.
San Fransisco coming to a city near you!
Imagine Detroit’s plight. So called rebirth based on entertainment with casinos, major league sports teams and bars/restaurants. Same old same old decline everywhere else.
Covid may sink it for sure.
The 1967 riots sunk Detroit and it has never really recovered since then in spite of a few showplace redevelopment projects. Since 1960, it has lost of 1 million residents.
So now that the Fed is officially on record as not caring about creating asset bubbles…and all us here agree it has inflated cost of housing with it’s asset bubbles…it’s it not only fair to demand of Powell & Congress that they do a let’s say a $600 billion program to give free homes to those they have been priced out of the market by the Fed’s self admitted asset bubble blowing? I’m talking homes without poop on the sidewalk btw.
An absolutely beautiful….. city too bad
A lot of people in San Francisco, the Peninsula and Silicon Valley have payed 1 to 2 million dollars for their 1 or 2 bedroom/bath shacks. If people can work for these tech companies from anywhere in the world, how will that affect home valuations as people leave. Also, the incentive for tech companies to hire from outside will be that much more, because they are cheap.
You nailed an important point. Will folks ever get the $$$ back on these ‘investments?’ Who will they sell too? Take a hit?
Eventually ZIRP fueled, debt Ponzi schemes run out of subsequent suckers.