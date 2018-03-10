My Views on Financial and Property Markets and the Economy in the Age of Trump & the New Fed

I admit this may be wishful thinking because I don’t want to see another huge crash with credit freezing up all over the world.
“Your look ahead is for rates to rise gradually; my thought was more apocalyptic,” Max Keiser tells me on the Keiser Report. “But in your view, the responsible wolfstreet.com, the guy people go to for the responsible look at things — so your view is that rates will gradually move higher and that we’ll start to see asset prices reverse and maybe enter what we might call a secular bear market, so stocks and bonds and property are entering a five- to ten-year down turn. Your thoughts,” he asks me. So here we go:
There are some very insightful academic studies pointing to issues of concern from alternative lenses
One is. Financialization. And the other is how corporations became “persons” under the law. And how it has now come to the point where these “persons” like a jury have been given the authority to judge on breaches of consumer rights and protections by the financial industry…..this has enabled very lax oversight of predator banks and financial industry in Canada. But this rug tug of rights and agendas is not limited to the frozen north
Wolf, that was truly an impressive interview. I especially appreciated your views on how this asset bubble we’re in might slowly deflate over time as oppose to popping in another huge credit crisis. The one point I’d argue is when you said the doubling of the standard deduction is a huge benefit, especially for renters. The standard deduction really didn’t double. The “effective standard deduction” increase ($1,600 for an individual), which is the net of the TY2018 standard deduction ($12,000) minus the sum of the TY2017 standard deduction ($6,350), plus the personal exemption ($4,050) that was repealed, is only 15.4%…hardly a doubling by any definition. Nonetheless, I suppose 15.4% is better than nothing.
Just to put that all in perspective, the $1,600 effective standard deduction increase would result in a $160 annual tax cut for an individual at the 10% marginal tax rate. The president’s proposed $.25/gal gas tax to help fund infrastructure would increase taxes for the average motorist by about $150/yr (assuming 13,500 miles @ 22.5 mpg). Poof…there goes the tax cut from the standard deduction increase/personal exemption repeal if the gas tax becomes law.
This trade war is going to get nasty and might just cause a recession all by itself.