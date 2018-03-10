My Views on Financial and Property Markets and the Economy in the Age of Trump & the New Fed

I admit this may be wishful thinking because I don’t want to see another huge crash with credit freezing up all over the world.

“Your look ahead is for rates to rise gradually; my thought was more apocalyptic,” Max Keiser tells me on the Keiser Report. “But in your view, the responsible wolfstreet.com, the guy people go to for the responsible look at things — so your view is that rates will gradually move higher and that we’ll start to see asset prices reverse and maybe enter what we might call a secular bear market, so stocks and bonds and property are entering a five- to ten-year down turn. Your thoughts,” he asks me. So here we go:

And here is the first half of the interview: In this Era of Inflated Asset Prices, Can the Fed Raise Rates without Causing Financial Mayhem?

