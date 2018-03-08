Wolf Richter on the Keiser Report.
The Fed is trying to accomplish a soft landing — hence the extraordinarily slow rate hikes — but our history with soft landings is very spotty:
Investors in the corporate bond market, particularly in junk bonds, are still blowing off the Fed. But not much longer. Read… Corporate Bond Market Gets Ready for Big Reset
Given the tax cuts and potential of an infrastructure bill with the Fed exiting QE, who is going to be buying all these new Treasuries, Europeans/Japanese to get a higher yield than their own sovereigns and atwhat rate will 10 years have to get to, to absorb all this additional debt.
To answer the title of this article, the obvious answer is “NO!” Which is why I still seriously doubt that the Fed will follow through completely with its QE off-loading. We are rapidly approaching the 2018 elections, and you-know-who and his Twitchy Twitter Thumbs (the 3T’s!) are not going to take lightly to the stock market tanking because of anything the Fed does.
Which raises the Big Question – how long can this magical asset levitating act continue if the Fed does not off-load the QE and raise rates significantly?
For so long as the financialization sector can continue to cannibalize the real economy, or until the peasantry starts getting huffy about getting put out on the tiles, whichever comes first. About eight years, give or take. My people are going to be furious, by the way, when they find out I’ve let this particular cat out of the bag, but they should be somewhat mollified by the knowledge that almost nobody will take it seriously. Of course, other events just might accelerate the schedule, but those are things as unpredictable as, well, you know.
“Can the Fed Raise Rates in Era of Inflated Asset Prices, without Causing Mayhem in the Markets?”
Yes, but not much, not enough to normalize rates. Asset prices are inflated, after all, in large part, because rates are too low. It’s mostly what’s keeping them levitated, along with the above-mentioned cannibalization.
Duckman: we need him now, more than ever.
20:39 – Fed backs off everytime market falls
20:49 – Crooks at the central banks
Kaiser says it as it is. The crooks at the central banks are the monetary terrorists running the world.
We have given the keys of our house to these crooks and it is kind of silly not to expect them to clean it up.
Unless the central banks are dismantled or alternatively power significantly curtailed, we would be living in a world of ZIRP and NIRP for decades, because any time the rates go up, the markets will crash and the crooks at the central banks will run to rescue the banksters by screwing the savers, retirees, pension funds and prudent people of the world.
At this late stage in the game there can be nothing but hard landing or ZIRP & NIRP for as long as you can see.