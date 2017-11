Here I am on the “apocalypse version of the Keiser Report” as Max Keiser calls it hilariously at the end, given his conclusion. We poke into housing bubbles, how much further they might go, into the distortions of Silicon Valley, and into the retail sector, this being the beginning of shopping season.

He’s so funny even I couldn’t keep a straight face:

Here’s my retail report we were discussing: Is E-Commerce Really Crushing Brick-and-Mortar Sales?